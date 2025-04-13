Video Killed the Radical Star: Bernie Sanders Mad Elon Musk Made ‘Oligarchy’ Clips Compilation Go Viral

The King and Cry: Elizabeth Warren Runs To Jim Acosta’s Podcast to Push...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:34 AM on April 13, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Millionaire Bernie Sanders is mad at billionaire Elon Musk for reposting a video of the Vermont senator claiming an oligarchy takeover was just around the corner several times since the early 90s. We covered the video here. Saturday he ranted at Musk about sharing the video to a clueless crowd in California.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Bernie Sanders is raging at Elon for posting about Bernie’s decades-long warning about Oligarchy:

"Just yesterday, our good friend Elon Musk sent out a tweet. And in essence, he said Bernie Sanders has been talking about the growth of oligarchy year after year after year."

"Well, Elon, you're damn right. That's what I've been talking about. The difference is I'm no longer talking about how we're moving to oligarchy. I'm talking about how we are living today in an oligarchic form of society."

Here’s mad Bernie. (WATCH)

We appreciate X user, MAZE, for putting it together.

Bernie Sanders has been on ‘oligarchy repeat’ for more than 30 years. Here’s the video that's caused Sanders to see red. (WATCH)

Sanders was against millionaires before he became one. He then shifted his ire from millionaires to billionaires. This isn’t lost on commenters.

Well, his favorite word since 1993.

