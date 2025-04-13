Video Killed the Radical Star: Bernie Sanders Mad Elon Musk Made ‘Oligarchy’ Clips Compilation Go Viral

Millionaire Bernie Sanders is mad at billionaire Elon Musk for reposting a video of the Vermont senator claiming an oligarchy takeover was just around the corner several times since the early 90s. We covered the video here. Saturday he ranted at Musk about sharing the video to a clueless crowd in California.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Bernie Sanders is raging at Elon for posting about Bernie’s decades-long warning about Oligarchy: "Just yesterday, our good friend Elon Musk sent out a tweet. And in essence, he said Bernie Sanders has been talking about the growth of oligarchy year after year after year." "Well, Elon, you're damn right. That's what I've been talking about. The difference is I'm no longer talking about how we're moving to oligarchy. I'm talking about how we are living today in an oligarchic form of society."

Here’s mad Bernie. (WATCH)

Bernie Sanders is raging at Elon for posting about Bernie’s decades-long warning about Oligarchy:



"Just yesterday, our good friend Elon Musk sent out a tweet. And in essence he said Bernie Sanders has been talking about the growth of oligarchy year after year after year."… pic.twitter.com/zesPWYuEir — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2025

It's so funny that Bernie is triggered by that video. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 13, 2025

We appreciate X user, MAZE, for putting it together.

Bernie Sanders has been on ‘oligarchy repeat’ for more than 30 years. Here’s the video that's caused Sanders to see red. (WATCH)

Soooo goooood! Same rhetoric different year. Blah blah blah. Bernie, go get a life! — PatriotGal480 (@PatriotGal480) April 12, 2025

I'm impressed at that video.



Bernie has been 125 years old for 30 years. — Isaac (@IcedViews) April 12, 2025

Sanders was against millionaires before he became one. He then shifted his ire from millionaires to billionaires. This isn’t lost on commenters.

Says the millionaire who never had a non public job and owns 3 homes and travels the country first class. — Beagle Dad (@PocketBeagleDad) April 12, 2025

The guy has ranted on about millionaires for decades until he suddenly was one. Now he rants about billionaires. I love a good maserati marxist. — Johnsemalhuis (@johnsemalhuis) April 13, 2025

“Im no longer talking about it!!” 🤣 🤣. After 30 years of talking about it, I’m ready to do something!!



Actually Bernie, it looks like you’re talking about it still.



“Well now I’m talking loudah!!!!!!” — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) April 13, 2025

Oh? The always "very quickly" approaching oligarchy has finally been achieved? — Mack (@Mstrainer19) April 12, 2025

That’s Bernie’s favorite word. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) April 12, 2025

Well, his favorite word since 1993.