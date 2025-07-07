VIP
Ron DeSantis Has a Suggestion for Elon Musk That Could Have a MONUMENTAL Impact (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A couple of days ago, Elon Musk announced he's created the America Party to run as a third-party alternative to the Republicans and Democrats.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on Musk not to go the third-party route but focus on putting his resources towards other policies.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

'You need to do a BALANCED BUDGET amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and you can do that through the states. You can do it through Article 5. We've got 28 states that have approved this! There's another four or five that are on the docket. Once you hit 34, then you write an amendment and then the states are able to ratify that.'

'If @ElonMusk wanted to weigh in on that and work on those state legislatures, he would have a MONUMENTAL impact doing this.'

'And we also need term limits for members of Congress. So you can do both of those things.'

'When you do another party, especially if you're running on some of the issues that he talks about. that would end up. if he funds Senate candidates and House candidates in competitive races, that would likely end up meaning the Democrats would win all the competitive Senate and House races.'

'We do have a problem in the Republican Party with these DC congressmen, they always run saying there's out of control spending and they're going to spend less and they never do it.'

'@ElonMusk was doing DOGE and a lot of Congress didn't want anything to do with actually adopting the DOGE cuts!'


'The way you do that is expose that in a primary and show that there's another way forward.'

'Honestly, if you're concerned about the debt, I wouldn't even worry about that because I don't think just electing a few better people is gonna change your trajectory.'

'The incentives in Washington are going to lead to these outcomes really regardless of the outcome of elections at this point.'

This writer has her own opinions on term limits, but that's a topic for another post.

But she hopes Musk listens to DeSantis on this.

We'll see.

Ahem. As this writer was saying.

He's a brilliant politician.

They'd work well together.

A massive sea-change, really.

Yes, it is.

It would be a better use of time and resources than a third party.

Just ask President Ross Perot.

