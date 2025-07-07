Ron DeSantis Has a Suggestion for Elon Musk That Could Have a MONUMENTAL Impact (WATCH)

A couple of days ago, Elon Musk announced he's created the America Party to run as a third-party alternative to the Republicans and Democrats.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on Musk not to go the third-party route but focus on putting his resources towards other policies.
🚨 BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls on Elon Musk to put his resources toward a BALANCED BUDGET and TERM LIMITS FOR CONGRESS amendment, says that would be FAR more successful than a new political party.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 7, 2025
"You need to do a BALANCED BUDGET amendment to the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/bLLDmwrXcI
The entire post reads:
'You need to do a BALANCED BUDGET amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and you can do that through the states. You can do it through Article 5. We've got 28 states that have approved this! There's another four or five that are on the docket. Once you hit 34, then you write an amendment and then the states are able to ratify that.'
'If @ElonMusk wanted to weigh in on that and work on those state legislatures, he would have a MONUMENTAL impact doing this.'
'And we also need term limits for members of Congress. So you can do both of those things.'
'When you do another party, especially if you're running on some of the issues that he talks about. that would end up. if he funds Senate candidates and House candidates in competitive races, that would likely end up meaning the Democrats would win all the competitive Senate and House races.'
'We do have a problem in the Republican Party with these DC congressmen, they always run saying there's out of control spending and they're going to spend less and they never do it.''@ElonMusk was doing DOGE and a lot of Congress didn't want anything to do with actually adopting the DOGE cuts!'
'The way you do that is expose that in a primary and show that there's another way forward.'
'Honestly, if you're concerned about the debt, I wouldn't even worry about that because I don't think just electing a few better people is gonna change your trajectory.'
'The incentives in Washington are going to lead to these outcomes really regardless of the outcome of elections at this point.'
This writer has her own opinions on term limits, but that's a topic for another post.
But she hopes Musk listens to DeSantis on this.
Think about it, @ElonMusk— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 7, 2025
Say you get, let's say in a best case scenario, 5 congressman and 1 senator (not gonna happen)
If Republicans lose seats in 2026...that may just cancel out. What's +5 going to matter in the House if Republicans lost that amount, or more? Dems control…
We'll see.
If term limits work, then why isn’t California a Red or Purple state? They’ve had term limits since 1990. If terms limits work, then why don’t they work?— Redwood (@AddulamCave) July 7, 2025
Ahem. As this writer was saying.
There goes all the Elon surrogates saying “Desantis will jump ship.”— justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) July 7, 2025
Desantis is an astute politician and patriot. Dividing the party isn’t the way.
He's a brilliant politician.
DeSantis is so much better at this than everyone else, it’s just incredible. He is like the Trump inverse: not much of a charismatic salesman and doesn’t always connect with people, but he accomplishes what he says he’s going to do.— J H (@Im_goodthanks) July 7, 2025
They'd work well together.
Ron DeSantis is Constitutional beast.— Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) July 7, 2025
If @elonmusk collaborates with him it would be a historic opportunity for change 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Y9I68wbeLS
A massive sea-change, really.
.@elonmusk, great advice from @GovRonDeSantis.— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 7, 2025
Don’t help Dems win.
This is the way. https://t.co/rT9z0NEmPe
Yes, it is.
Elon, this is wise counsel from Governor DeSantis. Back the Convention of States movement. https://t.co/P32q7tHJ6j— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 7, 2025
It would be a better use of time and resources than a third party.
Just ask President Ross Perot.
