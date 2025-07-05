Elon Musk Announces Formation of America Party to Give You Back Your Freedom

We reported last week that Polymarket had odds on Elon Musk starting a new political party if the One Big Beautiful Bill passed. Musk had posted a poll on Independence Day, the signing of the bill, asking if he should create the America Party.

Advertisement

Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!



Should we create the America Party? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

Over 1.2 million votes? That's quite a sample size. Then again, this is X, not real life.

On Saturday, Musk announced that the people had spoken.

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!



When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.



Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

Elon Musk announces he has launched the America Party; an alternative to the Republican and Democrat parties.



“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.” pic.twitter.com/wgWZFZpVOi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 5, 2025

First of all, is the America Party going to siphon votes from the Republican Party? And second, who is going to be the America Party's nominee in 2028? Rand Paul? Thomas Massie? Some Libertarian we've never heard of? We need answers.

Respectfully, @elonmusk—starting a new party isn’t it.



You should focus on running hard primaries against weak Republicans in deep red districts instead. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 5, 2025

Plenty are noting that the poll wasn't limited to Americans.

Does the new party support a carbon tax? Higher taxes in general? What's the party's stand on minimum wage laws? Its drug policy? Social security? Medicaid? Medicare? Obamacare? Universal wage? — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) July 5, 2025

What's the new party's postion on guns and abortions? — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) July 5, 2025

We, too, have questions.

This will split the Republican vote. Not good for America to have the Dems take back the House next November. — Gary Black (@garyblack00) July 5, 2025

So a little over a million people across the entire world take your poll and you're convinced this is what Americans want?



And you do understand Democrats (who now despise you) would vote yes, knowing that you'll end up splitting the Republican party.



Don't do this. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) July 5, 2025

Democrats desperately want the "old" Republican Party back — the one that kept losing and voting with the Democrats half the time.

I can't wait for all the tripartisan legislation. 😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 5, 2025

A new conservative-geared political party will just serve to ensure permanent Democrat rule.



It’s a terrible idea. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) July 5, 2025

Maybe it's time for Musk to concentrate on his various businesses.

***