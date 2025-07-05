Elon Musk Announces Formation of America Party to Give You Back Your Freedom

VIP
Brett T. | 8:15 PM on July 05, 2025
Meme

We reported last week that Polymarket had odds on Elon Musk starting a new political party if the One Big Beautiful Bill passed. Musk had posted a poll on Independence Day, the signing of the bill, asking if he should create the America Party.

Over 1.2 million votes? That's quite a sample size. Then again, this is X, not real life.

On Saturday, Musk announced that the people had spoken.

First of all, is the America Party going to siphon votes from the Republican Party? And second, who is going to be the America Party's nominee in 2028? Rand Paul? Thomas Massie? Some Libertarian we've never heard of? We need answers.

Plenty are noting that the poll wasn't limited to Americans.

We, too, have questions.

Democrats desperately want the "old" Republican Party back — the one that kept losing and voting with the Democrats half the time.

Maybe it's time for Musk to concentrate on his various businesses.

