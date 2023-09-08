Siraj Hashmi's 1-word reaction to Karine Jean-Pierre splitting from her partner is hilarious PERFECTION

RFK Jr. Claims the DNC Is 'Rigging' the Primary Against Him
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:58 AM on September 08, 2023

We're not entirely sure WHY it's news that Biden's press secretary has broken up with her 'longtime partner' but here we are.

Karine Jean-Pierre has ended her relationship with a CNN anchor.

That's just about perfect though, don't you think? OF COURSE, her partner was a member of the mainstream media.

From the New York Post:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has ended her relationship with her longtime partner, CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux, according to a new report.

Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay spokeswoman to hold press briefings for a US president, acknowledged the split in a Vogue profile published Thursday, saying she was now “a single mom who is co-parenting” a 9-year-old with Malveaux.

“Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing,” Jean-Pierre added of the pair’s daughter, Soleil, but did not remark on the separation.

The 49-year-old White House press secretary met Malveaux at the Democratic National Convention in 2012 during a stint on President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.

It's all just one connected pot of nepotism at the end of the day.

The responses to this though? Sweet Twitchy goodness.

Case in point:

The CDC Director took her clown show to Capitol Hill and you have to see it to believe it
justmindy

Us too.

See?! That's what we said.

Who could blame her?

Nice of them to bury the lede. 

***

Philip Bump makes his terrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE quietly deleting '14 presidents' post

OOOPS is right! LOL! Dems ACCIDENTALLY say the quiet part out loud about Biden trying to dunk on Trump

Michael Shellenberger NUKES media for claiming the justice system treated J6 and BLM protesters the SAME

