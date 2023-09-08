Siraj Hashmi's 1-word reaction to Karine Jean-Pierre splitting from her partner is hilarious PERFECTION

We're not entirely sure WHY it's news that Biden's press secretary has broken up with her 'longtime partner' but here we are.

Karine Jean-Pierre has ended her relationship with a CNN anchor.

That's just about perfect though, don't you think? OF COURSE, her partner was a member of the mainstream media.

WH spox Karine Jean-Pierre ends relationship with longtime partner and CNN anchor: report https://t.co/q1GZkRxvO2 pic.twitter.com/EGvX2IOMoc — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2023

From the New York Post:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has ended her relationship with her longtime partner, CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux, according to a new report. Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay spokeswoman to hold press briefings for a US president, acknowledged the split in a Vogue profile published Thursday, saying she was now “a single mom who is co-parenting” a 9-year-old with Malveaux. “Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing,” Jean-Pierre added of the pair’s daughter, Soleil, but did not remark on the separation. The 49-year-old White House press secretary met Malveaux at the Democratic National Convention in 2012 during a stint on President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.

It's all just one connected pot of nepotism at the end of the day.

The responses to this though? Sweet Twitchy goodness.

Case in point:

Here for the comments



😉 pic.twitter.com/fcXNnt5ZwP — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) September 7, 2023

Us too.

CNN anchor and WH Press Secretary. We found the collusion, haven't we? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 7, 2023

See?! That's what we said.

Even KJP's girlfriend is tired of the endless gaslighting... — Brian (@Brian_4848) September 7, 2023

Who could blame her?

CNN hired two Comms directors from the Biden administration and the current Press Sec had a partner who was a CNN anchor. https://t.co/UuVFFNxJvL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2023

Nice of them to bury the lede.

***

