America First! JD Vance Says the India-Pakistan Conflict Is Fundamentally None of Our Business

One of the reasons that the left and the legacy media hate Donald Trump so much is that he has never fit the profile of the typical DC politician. He speaks his mind, plainly and clearly. Sometimes that can bite him, since he's not always the most delicate with his choice of words, but for the most part, voters identify with it. His authenticity is a big part of the reason he won over Kamala Harris, who doesn't have an authentic bone in her body.

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance is a little more polished in his delivery than Trump, but he is cut from the same mold. (Just ask Margaret Brennan.) Yesterday, in an interview with Martha McCallum on Fox News, Vance was asked for his thoughts on the recent outbreak of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The answer he gave was such a departure from Washington politician-speak that it is probably going to cause everyone at The Bulwark -- Bill Kristol in particular -- to throw a conniption today.

Watch:

VP VANCE ON INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT: "We can't control these countries."



"We're not going to get involved in the middle of a war that's fundamentally none of our business & has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it." pic.twitter.com/I8xDB3WfSA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 8, 2025

What? There's a war going on somewhere that has nothing to do with the United States, and we're not going to stick our nose into it anyway?

How dare he!

Of course, Vance's answer is a little more nuanced than that, as he also notes that the Trump administration is concerned about the situation and will do everything it can to encourage cooler heads to prevail. But Vance is absolutely correct in his basic assessment of the situation: as long as it doesn't escalate more widely, it's up to them to work this latest conflict out for themselves.

The war between Pakistan and India has been going on for 78 years. It’s none of our business. — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) May 8, 2025

India and Pakistan have hated each other for far longer than Vance has been alive, and almost longer than Trump has been alive. Intervention by the United States is not going to stop them from hating each other.

"We're not going to get involved in the middle of a war that's fundamentally none of our business" pic.twitter.com/ziiXViBw3r — Yossarian (@YrekaLion) May 9, 2025

If anyone was looking for a sign that American neoconservatism is dead, there couldn't be one much clearer than what Vance said last night.

Refreshing to hear someone prioritize American interests for once. — Elon Musk DOGE Commentary & News (@ElonDOGENews) May 8, 2025

I love this attitude. Not our monkey, not our circus. We will stand by and watch. No need to lose men or treasure here. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 8, 2025

Yes! Stay out of foreign wars — The Tim (not that Tim) 🇺🇲 (@Tradindad) May 8, 2025

Critics of Vance will point to Ukraine and Israel and demand the same stance, but they're not the same situations. The Trump administration did not invite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or tie America inextricably to that war. That was the Biden regime. Trump and Vance are doing everything they can to end it. As for Israel, they've never asked the United States to intervene, just not to hamstring them (as Biden did) and to let them do what they need to do to wipe out Hamas.

I'm so voting for him in 2028. — Bijan Jamshidi (@BijanJamshidi) May 8, 2025

This is the correct answer! — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) May 8, 2025

This is what we voted for. We don’t need to be the world’s police. Let them fight it out for themselves. — DOGE.local (@01000111) May 9, 2025

Obviously, it gets a little more complicated with two nuclear-armed countries, but the entirety of Vance's answer takes that into account. The United States can and will encourage de-escalation, but Vance is right that, ultimately, we can't control them.

Advertisement

Imagine how much nagging he’s getting from his wife rn — 4 Frens (@4_frenz) May 9, 2025

HA.

Somehow, we think Usha Vance will understand. She is the daughter of Indian immigrants, this is true; but she was born in California and has been an American her entire life.

If OBiden was in office, we would be announcing military packages to both countries. — Austin Rogers (@MrAustinRogers) May 9, 2025

To be fair to Biden in his senility, Lindsey Graham would probably push for that too.

Wait, are we as Americans allowed to just mind our own business?



Is that legal now? https://t.co/20SSKab2rN — cobra (@cobracommandr15) May 9, 2025

It's not only legal, it is a welcome change.

You know how refreshing it is to see an American leader say something so simple and so bold? https://t.co/kkvscOSDrX — lucelio (@louie_kangeter) May 9, 2025

Yes. Yes, we do. That's why we voted for him.

LOL. It was a hilarious movie, but we don't want to see it played out in real life.

👀 Haven’t heard this from an American politician ever……… https://t.co/sd0007Wl5A — Common Cent$ (@Common_Cent1) May 9, 2025

There have been some, but they've always been a minority. And never one in such a prominent and powerful position as Vice President.

I think Americans are tired of us being involved in foreign conflicts. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 8, 2025

Ya think?

That's what I voted for - staying out of wars that don't benefit us in the least - It's fine to talk to them and encourage them to deescalate but no more funding the wars of other countries or sending our children to die for another country. — BelannF (@BelannF) May 8, 2025

Advertisement

We just know that the legacy media is going to attack Vance for this statement. But they would have attacked him even if he said the exact opposite. They don't know how to do anything else.

Many Democrats in Washington will also probably attack him, not realizing that they have made themselves into the party of endless, useless wars.

But neither Vance nor President Trump answers to those constituencies. They answer to the American voters.

And voters are pretty clear that they have no interest in intervening in a conflict 8,000 miles away that has nothing to do with us.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.