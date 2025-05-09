Seismic Stadium: Jumping Virginia Tech Metallica Fans Make ‘Enter Sandman’ a Richter Scale...
Lawyers for Letitia James Say FBI Probe into Her Alleged Mortgage Fraud Is...
Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News
Military Transition: Pete Hegseth Sets June 6th for Transgender Service Members to Resign...
VIP
Tim Miller: America Has Become ‘An Oppressive Hell for Non-Citizens’
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base...
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Topless Woman Is Not Guilty of Indecent Exposure
Gender-Swapping Dem Congress Critter Snarks at Gulf Rename, Ignores Own Name Change Hypocr...
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
VIP
Tim Walz: Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Dolls
Sen. John Fetterman Blows Up at Teachers' Union Representatives, Leaves Staffer in Tears
ABC News: Trump Administration 'Considering' Releasing the Robert Hur Tapes
BREAKING: Trump Taps Fox News ‘The Five’ Co-Host Jeanine Pirro for Interim U.S...

America First! JD Vance Says the India-Pakistan Conflict Is Fundamentally None of Our Business

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

One of the reasons that the left and the legacy media hate Donald Trump so much is that he has never fit the profile of the typical DC politician. He speaks his mind, plainly and clearly. Sometimes that can bite him, since he's not always the most delicate with his choice of words, but for the most part, voters identify with it. His authenticity is a big part of the reason he won over Kamala Harris, who doesn't have an authentic bone in her body. 

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance is a little more polished in his delivery than Trump, but he is cut from the same mold. (Just ask Margaret Brennan.) Yesterday, in an interview with Martha McCallum on Fox News, Vance was asked for his thoughts on the recent outbreak of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The answer he gave was such a departure from Washington politician-speak that it is probably going to cause everyone at The Bulwark -- Bill Kristol in particular -- to throw a conniption today. 

Watch: 

What? There's a war going on somewhere that has nothing to do with the United States, and we're not going to stick our nose into it anyway? 

How dare he! 

Of course, Vance's answer is a little more nuanced than that, as he also notes that the Trump administration is concerned about the situation and will do everything it can to encourage cooler heads to prevail. But Vance is absolutely correct in his basic assessment of the situation: as long as it doesn't escalate more widely, it's up to them to work this latest conflict out for themselves. 

India and Pakistan have hated each other for far longer than Vance has been alive, and almost longer than Trump has been alive. Intervention by the United States is not going to stop them from hating each other. 

Recommended

Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News
Warren Squire
Advertisement

If anyone was looking for a sign that American neoconservatism is dead, there couldn't be one much clearer than what Vance said last night. 

Critics of Vance will point to Ukraine and Israel and demand the same stance, but they're not the same situations. The Trump administration did not invite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or tie America inextricably to that war. That was the Biden regime. Trump and Vance are doing everything they can to end it. As for Israel, they've never asked the United States to intervene, just not to hamstring them (as Biden did) and to let them do what they need to do to wipe out Hamas. 

Obviously, it gets a little more complicated with two nuclear-armed countries, but the entirety of Vance's answer takes that into account. The United States can and will encourage de-escalation, but Vance is right that, ultimately, we can't control them. 

Advertisement

HA. 

Somehow, we think Usha Vance will understand. She is the daughter of Indian immigrants, this is true; but she was born in California and has been an American her entire life. 

To be fair to Biden in his senility, Lindsey Graham would probably push for that too. 

It's not only legal, it is a welcome change. 

Yes. Yes, we do. That's why we voted for him. 

LOL. It was a hilarious movie, but we don't want to see it played out in real life.

There have been some, but they've always been a minority. And never one in such a prominent and powerful position as Vice President. 

Ya think? 

Advertisement

We just know that the legacy media is going to attack Vance for this statement. But they would have attacked him even if he said the exact opposite. They don't know how to do anything else. 

Many Democrats in Washington will also probably attack him, not realizing that they have made themselves into the party of endless, useless wars. 

But neither Vance nor President Trump answers to those constituencies. They answer to the American voters. 

And voters are pretty clear that they have no interest in intervening in a conflict 8,000 miles away that has nothing to do with us. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: INDIA PAKISTAN WAR TRUMP ADMINISTRATION JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News
Warren Squire
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
Brett T.
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Brett T.
Seismic Stadium: Jumping Virginia Tech Metallica Fans Make ‘Enter Sandman’ a Richter Scale Rocker
Warren Squire
Lawyers for Letitia James Say FBI Probe into Her Alleged Mortgage Fraud Is ‘Politically Motivated’
Warren Squire
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base Fumble
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News Warren Squire
Advertisement