SAVAGE Meme of LOOKS Margaret Brennan Made During JD Vance Interview Shows How BADLY He OWNED HER and LOL

When we first heard about JD Vance sitting down with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation we were somewhat surprised that he would choose such a leftist dumpster fire for his first real interview as our vice president.

Advertisement

BUT then we watched it and suddenly, it all made sense.

Vance absolutely destroyed her, over and over and over again. It didn't matter how smug or snide or snotty she was, it didn't matter when she giggled like she had the upper hand with a question she was asking him ... he decimated her. Owned her.

He was kind and funny and even charming the entire time. Brennan on the other hand, not so much, and this 'montage' of the various faces she made during said interview really sums the entire thing up perfectly.

And hilariously.

I think JD Vance's CBS interview went very well pic.twitter.com/Ln2HD8ZbXV — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 26, 2025

But wait ... there's even more!

I think JD Vance’s CBS interview went very well, “I don’t really care, Margaret” Edition pic.twitter.com/VlkO3v6txt — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 27, 2025

Perfection.

This should be her headshot. pic.twitter.com/lQxekFXWA2 — KJ (@DrActorKJ) January 27, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Brennan is really just another progressive activist — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) January 27, 2025

She's honestly one of the worst.

This is the ‘I paid for my kid’s school pictures and got this’ TikTok — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) January 27, 2025

This part says it all 😂 pic.twitter.com/40ZKjeniCR — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) January 27, 2025

"Margaret" is the new "Karen"... — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) January 27, 2025

Trust us.

You NEVER want your name to be the new 'Karen'.

==========================================================================

Related:

Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to the Office and ... OK? LOL!

JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch)

'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing to Take Illegals BACK

Twitchy's Amazing, CRAZY Week in Review (Trump Kicks A*s, AOC's Nazi Email, and Randy Quaid - Well, Yeah)

Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just Keeps Getting WORSE (Watch)

==========================================================================