SAVAGE Meme of LOOKS Margaret Brennan Made During JD Vance Interview Shows How BADLY He OWNED HER and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on January 27, 2025
Townhall Media

When we first heard about JD Vance sitting down with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation we were somewhat surprised that he would choose such a leftist dumpster fire for his first real interview as our vice president.

BUT then we watched it and suddenly, it all made sense.

Vance absolutely destroyed her, over and over and over again. It didn't matter how smug or snide or snotty she was, it didn't matter when she giggled like she had the upper hand with a question she was asking him ... he decimated her. Owned her. 

He was kind and funny and even charming the entire time. Brennan on the other hand, not so much, and this 'montage' of the various faces she made during said interview really sums the entire thing up perfectly.

And hilariously.

But wait ... there's even more!

Perfection.

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

She's honestly one of the worst.

Trust us.

You NEVER want your name to be the new 'Karen'.

==========================================================================

Tags: MARGARET BRENNAN

