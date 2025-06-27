‘How’s It Hanging?’ Electrical Worker Dangles Over Intersection After Semi Smashes Crane’s Bucket (WATCH)

An electrical worker is lucky to be alive. On Thursday, just outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a man was suspended in a bucket over an intersection working on a traffic light when an 18-wheeler turned - and WHAM!. The bucket was destroyed, and the man was left hanging upside down. His harness possibly saved his life. Amazingly, he only sustained minor injuries.

Here’s the wild video captured by a driver’s dashcam. (WATCH)

He's OK!



Dashcam video shows the moment an electrical worker was hit by an 18-wheeler turning left at an intersection in Louisiana. Authorities said the worker suffered minor scrapes and bruises.



The accident is under investigation. https://t.co/277fHKBOu3 pic.twitter.com/8hFOzuoowB — ABC News (@ABC) June 26, 2025

Was this guy gonna catch him or what pic.twitter.com/OTqeOnJe5E — Zack Voell (@zackvoell) June 26, 2025

This was always my fear when working aloft. — amcan (@amcan) June 26, 2025

Talk about "getting left hanging" — Grant Gruber (@gbgruber) June 26, 2025

That’s an incredible video!

Most posters blame the work crew, saying they didn’t follow safety protocols.

Major mistake by that crew. That lane should have been blocked by cones. There should have been signage in place. Sad to say, but the fault was not the truck driver. Although, that's pretty bad situational awareness. — David Seng (@seng_david47192) June 26, 2025

There should have been traffic cones to merge lanes to the left. — DRJ (@DonJerniganSr) June 26, 2025

ALL states... basic MUTCD standards is work zone safety and guys are working over active lanes. — Bob Read (@BobReadR) June 26, 2025

It seems like common sense that a worker wouldn’t be suspended over moving traffic like this.

Commenters say they’re glad the worker at least followed safety protocols by wearing his harness in the bucket.

That’s why you wear your harness and tie the lanyard off if he hadn’t done that he’d probably be deceased. — James Miller 🦆 (@JRMillerCWI) June 26, 2025

Thank god for harnesses — Miranda Wadsworth (@RandaWadsworth) June 26, 2025

At least he had a safety harness on that kept him from hitting the pavement — Big McLargeHuge (@BigMcLarge) June 26, 2025

If he had fallen headfirst into the concrete, it probably would have killed him or paralyzed him for the rest of his life.

Hopefully, the entire incident will serve as a lesson for others to take proper precautions in the future.

That is going to become an included video clip in EVERY @OSHA and Crane Safety video for the next twenty years. — Norman Buntz (@normanbuntzhsb) June 26, 2025

This clip will be shown in OSHA classes for decades to come. — Yankees1996 (@NYYNumba2) June 26, 2025

😆 No doubt! — Oh Its Real 🍊 (@Graykatstrut) June 26, 2025

There’s got to be easier, less scary ways to get famous.