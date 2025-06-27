Dem NYC Mayoral Hopeful Mamdani Sets His Sights on Capitalists to Fund His...
VIP
VIP
‘How’s It Hanging?’ Electrical Worker Dangles Over Intersection After Semi Smashes Crane’s Bucket (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:41 AM on June 27, 2025
imgflip

An electrical worker is lucky to be alive. On Thursday, just outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a man was suspended in a bucket over an intersection working on a traffic light when an 18-wheeler turned - and WHAM!. The bucket was destroyed, and the man was left hanging upside down. His harness possibly saved his life. Amazingly, he only sustained minor injuries.

Here’s the wild video captured by a driver’s dashcam. (WATCH)

That’s an incredible video!

Most posters blame the work crew, saying they didn’t follow safety protocols.

It seems like common sense that a worker wouldn’t be suspended over moving traffic like this.

Commenters say they’re glad the worker at least followed safety protocols by wearing his harness in the bucket.

If he had fallen headfirst into the concrete, it probably would have killed him or paralyzed him for the rest of his life.

Hopefully, the entire incident will serve as a lesson for others to take proper precautions in the future.

There’s got to be easier, less scary ways to get famous.

LOUISIANA VIDEO

