Make It STOP: Don Lemon and Harry Sisson's New 'Strut' Video Makes Us Want to Not Have Eyes

Everyone knows the rules. We saw it, so now you have to see it.
But maybe for the first time ever, we regret that this rule exists.
We have apologized to Twitchy readers before for showing some truly cringeworthy content we have found on X, but this time we really mean it.
Please don't hate us for the abomination you are about to witness.
But get some bleach ready for your eyes
BREAKING - Harry Sisson and Don Lemon have teamed up to bring republicans down.— Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 27, 2025
Should we be worried? pic.twitter.com/1tpPcE6o4B
WHYYYYYYYYYY?
We know what you are thinking. We were thinking it as well.
Where are a good pair of knitting needles to jam into our eyeballs when we need them?
*DlES IN CRINGE* https://t.co/NgUTDulN1g— Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 27, 2025
We should note that we have not been able to confirm yet any formal 'team-up' between Don Lemon and Harry Sisson (political or ... ahem ... otherwise), so the claim that they are working together still needs confirmation.
But the video exists, and that's bad enough.
WARNING: This video will give you AIDS— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 27, 2025
This video made us want to drink a bottle of Dran-O, is what it did.
Maybe that's how they plan to take us down.
The Dems are nailing this young male outreach. Keep it up.— Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 27, 2025
If they can't reach young men, maybe the next best strategy is to make young men want to spend the rest of their lives throwing up.
We need a “Testosterone Finder” account..— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 27, 2025
.. just so that account can comment on videos like these and say:
“None found.”
Hey, we've got good news. That account exists.
Recommended
None found https://t.co/zM9nif6wVN— Testosterone Finder (@TestoFinder) June 27, 2025
Not all the Nugenix in the world can help Sisson and Lemon.
If Harry's trying to prove he's not gay, strutting around with Don Lemon is not good to help. https://t.co/5jdzvPDrvW— J🌺e (@JerseyJoe74) June 27, 2025
That strut, though. That insufferable, cocksure strut.
If you ever needed more evidence that neither of these two has any idea of the joke they are, this should seal the deal.
Digital monkeypox.— Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) June 27, 2025
The funniest part of the video is that they think they look 'intimidating.'
Why are Harry Sisson and Don Lemon 🍋walking so funny? https://t.co/leGaTTLtc5— Sally (@TalkWithSally) June 27, 2025
Uhh ... no comment.
Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Join Forces to Target Republicans— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 27, 2025
What's a good nickname for the dynamic duo? pic.twitter.com/Ve1M0n4TN1
Don't worry. We've got an answer to that one.
June 27, 2025
LOL. Perfect.
You know when you watch something so embarrassing you almost can’t stand to watch it? Yeah, that.— Traditionally Sarah 🇺🇸 (@tradwifemom) June 27, 2025
In the words of Bill Clinton, 'We feel your pain.'
They look like they’re coming to take their pronouns back— Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) June 27, 2025
HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.
They’re making it a trilogy? pic.twitter.com/ETgCzrjMKk— Realm of Reality (@realmof_reality) June 27, 2025
Dumbest and Dumbest-er? It must be a Disney production.
Harry Sisson and Don Lemon have teamed up to take down the Republicans…— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) June 27, 2025
Me: https://t.co/OHXq8qqeWO pic.twitter.com/pbKqW4jamC
Outstanding.
So...many...jokes... https://t.co/ad159leglP— ⚡Just The Eggs No Bacon⚡ (@PatheadFarmKid) June 27, 2025
Trust us. There were so many more than we could not repeat here.
Full video available on Harry’s 0nIyfans, I’m sure.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 27, 2025
We'll ... uhh ... we'll take your word for it on that one.
As we noted above, we don't know if there is any truth to a 'partnership' between Sisson and Lemon, but the video does not appear to be AI-generated.
That means they both recorded it, edited it, thought it was a great idea, and published it.
If that's the case, we hope they DO team up. Politically speaking, anyway.
Republicans might sweep the midterms and win all 50 states in 2028.
Now, if you will excuse us, we need about 10-20 drinks to try to forget that we ever saw this video.
