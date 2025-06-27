Make It STOP: Don Lemon and Harry Sisson's New 'Strut' Video Makes Us Want to Not Have Eyes

Everyone knows the rules. We saw it, so now you have to see it.

But maybe for the first time ever, we regret that this rule exists.

We have apologized to Twitchy readers before for showing some truly cringeworthy content we have found on X, but this time we really mean it.

Please don't hate us for the abomination you are about to witness.

But get some bleach ready for your eyes

BREAKING - Harry Sisson and Don Lemon have teamed up to bring republicans down.



Should we be worried? pic.twitter.com/1tpPcE6o4B — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 27, 2025

WHYYYYYYYYYY?

We know what you are thinking. We were thinking it as well.

Where are a good pair of knitting needles to jam into our eyeballs when we need them?

We should note that we have not been able to confirm yet any formal 'team-up' between Don Lemon and Harry Sisson (political or ... ahem ... otherwise), so the claim that they are working together still needs confirmation.

But the video exists, and that's bad enough.

WARNING: This video will give you AIDS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 27, 2025

This video made us want to drink a bottle of Dran-O, is what it did.

Maybe that's how they plan to take us down.

The Dems are nailing this young male outreach. Keep it up. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 27, 2025

If they can't reach young men, maybe the next best strategy is to make young men want to spend the rest of their lives throwing up.

We need a “Testosterone Finder” account..



.. just so that account can comment on videos like these and say:



“None found.” — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 27, 2025

Hey, we've got good news. That account exists.

Not all the Nugenix in the world can help Sisson and Lemon.

If Harry's trying to prove he's not gay, strutting around with Don Lemon is not good to help. https://t.co/5jdzvPDrvW — J🌺e (@JerseyJoe74) June 27, 2025

That strut, though. That insufferable, cocksure strut.

If you ever needed more evidence that neither of these two has any idea of the joke they are, this should seal the deal.

Digital monkeypox. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) June 27, 2025

The funniest part of the video is that they think they look 'intimidating.'

Why are Harry Sisson and Don Lemon 🍋walking so funny? https://t.co/leGaTTLtc5 — Sally (@TalkWithSally) June 27, 2025

Uhh ... no comment.

Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Join Forces to Target Republicans



What's a good nickname for the dynamic duo? pic.twitter.com/Ve1M0n4TN1 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 27, 2025

Don't worry. We've got an answer to that one.

LOL. Perfect.

You know when you watch something so embarrassing you almost can’t stand to watch it? Yeah, that. — Traditionally Sarah 🇺🇸 (@tradwifemom) June 27, 2025

In the words of Bill Clinton, 'We feel your pain.'

They look like they’re coming to take their pronouns back — Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) June 27, 2025

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

They’re making it a trilogy? pic.twitter.com/ETgCzrjMKk — Realm of Reality (@realmof_reality) June 27, 2025

Dumbest and Dumbest-er? It must be a Disney production.

Harry Sisson and Don Lemon have teamed up to take down the Republicans…



Me: https://t.co/OHXq8qqeWO pic.twitter.com/pbKqW4jamC — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) June 27, 2025

Outstanding.

Trust us. There were so many more than we could not repeat here.

Full video available on Harry’s 0nIyfans, I’m sure. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 27, 2025

We'll ... uhh ... we'll take your word for it on that one.

As we noted above, we don't know if there is any truth to a 'partnership' between Sisson and Lemon, but the video does not appear to be AI-generated.

That means they both recorded it, edited it, thought it was a great idea, and published it.

If that's the case, we hope they DO team up. Politically speaking, anyway.

Republicans might sweep the midterms and win all 50 states in 2028.

Now, if you will excuse us, we need about 10-20 drinks to try to forget that we ever saw this video.