VIP
Make It STOP: Don Lemon and Harry Sisson's New 'Strut' Video Makes Us Want to Not Have Eyes

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on June 27, 2025
Meme

Everyone knows the rules. We saw it, so now you have to see it. 

But maybe for the first time ever, we regret that this rule exists. 

We have apologized to Twitchy readers before for showing some truly cringeworthy content we have found on X, but this time we really mean it. 

Please don't hate us for the abomination you are about to witness.

But get some bleach ready for your eyes

WHYYYYYYYYYY? 

We know what you are thinking. We were thinking it as well. 

Where are a good pair of knitting needles to jam into our eyeballs when we need them?

We should note that we have not been able to confirm yet any formal 'team-up' between Don Lemon and Harry Sisson (political or ... ahem ... otherwise), so the claim that they are working together still needs confirmation. 

But the video exists, and that's bad enough. 

This video made us want to drink a bottle of Dran-O, is what it did. 

Maybe that's how they plan to take us down. 

If they can't reach young men, maybe the next best strategy is to make young men want to spend the rest of their lives throwing up. 

Hey, we've got good news. That account exists. 

Not all the Nugenix in the world can help Sisson and Lemon. 

That strut, though. That insufferable, cocksure strut. 

If you ever needed more evidence that neither of these two has any idea of the joke they are, this should seal the deal. 

The funniest part of the video is that they think they look 'intimidating.' 

Uhh ... no comment. 

Don't worry. We've got an answer to that one. 

LOL. Perfect. 

In the words of Bill Clinton, 'We feel your pain.'

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Dumbest and Dumbest-er? It must be a Disney production. 

Outstanding. 

Trust us. There were so many more than we could not repeat here. 

We'll ... uhh ... we'll take your word for it on that one. 

As we noted above, we don't know if there is any truth to a 'partnership' between Sisson and Lemon, but the video does not appear to be AI-generated. 

That means they both recorded it, edited it, thought it was a great idea, and published it. 

 If that's the case, we hope they DO team up. Politically speaking, anyway. 

Republicans might sweep the midterms and win all 50 states in 2028.

Now, if you will excuse us, we need about 10-20 drinks to try to forget that we ever saw this video. 

