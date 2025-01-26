Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to...
JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha...
'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing...
VIP
Twitchy's Amazing, CRAZY Week in Review (Trump Kicks A*s, AOC's Nazi Email, and...
Accidental ENDORSEMENT? LOL! John Brennan SPILLS the Beans Ranting and RAGING About Tulsi...
Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump...
Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for...
VIP
Federal Workers Shocked to Learn They're Not Royalty and Forced by Trump to...
Eight More Years! President Trump Trolls Media by Hinting He’s Ready to Serve...
He’s Everywhere! ‘Journalists’ Lament Energetic, Omnipresent Trump After Boring Biden’s Ca...
‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump...
Remaining Red: Florida Republicans Celebrate Nikki Fried’s Democrat Party Chair Victory
Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to...
Maddow in Tears! Trump Predicts the Demise of ‘Enemy of the People’ MSNBC...

Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just Keeps Getting WORSE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Guys. Adam Schiff didn't really WANT that mean old pardon from mean old Biden but it was totally forced on him and stuff! And gosh golly gee, legally there is likely nothing he can do to revoke the pardon so darn it all to heck, he's stuck with it.

Advertisement

Yeah, he really thinks the American people will believe it because he knows a pardon makes him look guilty AF.

What he's not smart enough to know, however, is pretending that he couldn't HELP but get pardoned only makes him look worse.

And more like a watermelon-head. Heh.

Watch:

His post continues:

... out of accepting the pardon.

This is hysterical.

And even more proof he's a corrupt, lying, sack of stupid who has no business in the Senate. Really California? Is he the best you can do?

Side note: Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) is one of the best follows on X, he is a go-to for many of us here at Twitchy and he's faster than any so-called 'mainstream' media outlet. If you're not following him already, you should be.

But Biden forced it on him! He's the victim here!

Recommended

JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Adam is hoping his supporters are too dumb to know this.

You'd think his legal team would know that but ... apparently not.

Heh.

==========================================================================

Related:

Accidental ENDORSEMENT? LOL! John Brennan SPILLS the Beans Ranting and RAGING About Tulsi Gabbard (Watch)

Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump Shrinking Govt.

Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for Suggesting Trump Appoint Lefty TOOL

AOC Better Be Careful Because Jasmine Crockett Is QUICKLY Closing in on Being the Dumbest in Congress

OOPSIES! Eric Swalwell Just ACCIDENTALLY Made the Best Case EVER to Confirm Kash Patel as FBI Director

==========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF JOE BIDEN PARDON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing to Take Illegals BACK
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for Suggesting Trump Appoint Lefty TOOL
Sam J.
Accidental ENDORSEMENT? LOL! John Brennan SPILLS the Beans Ranting and RAGING About Tulsi Gabbard (Watch)
Sam J.
Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump Shrinking Govt.
Sam J.
Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to the Office and ... OK? LOL!
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement