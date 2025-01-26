Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just Keeps Getting WORSE (Watch)

Guys. Adam Schiff didn't really WANT that mean old pardon from mean old Biden but it was totally forced on him and stuff! And gosh golly gee, legally there is likely nothing he can do to revoke the pardon so darn it all to heck, he's stuck with it.

Yeah, he really thinks the American people will believe it because he knows a pardon makes him look guilty AF.

What he's not smart enough to know, however, is pretending that he couldn't HELP but get pardoned only makes him look worse.

And more like a watermelon-head. Heh.

Watch:

🚨NEW: Adam Schiff is still pretending he didn’t want a pardon — but gosh darn it, there’s just nothing he can do about it.



"We're looking at it. I'm not sure there's much to be done."



Schiff actually wants people to believe he’s doing a legal deep-dive to see if he could get… pic.twitter.com/bEjiRssaAn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 26, 2025

His post continues:

... out of accepting the pardon. This is hysterical.

And even more proof he's a corrupt, lying, sack of stupid who has no business in the Senate. Really California? Is he the best you can do?

Side note: Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) is one of the best follows on X, he is a go-to for many of us here at Twitchy and he's faster than any so-called 'mainstream' media outlet. If you're not following him already, you should be.

Good grief! We all know all he had to say was “no thanks”! — DeWink (@DWink99) January 26, 2025

But Biden forced it on him! He's the victim here!

According to the Supreme Court they have 2 options. Admit their guilt or reject the pardon. pic.twitter.com/DP66Tf6oxt — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) January 26, 2025

Adam is hoping his supporters are too dumb to know this.

Dear Adam: Nothing is stopping you from not accepting the pardon. Otherwise you are admitting guilt. pic.twitter.com/4LPKUKtt8D — Willie Brown (@WillieBrown34) January 26, 2025

You'd think his legal team would know that but ... apparently not.

Heh.

