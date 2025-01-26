Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump Shrinking Govt.

Before we even get started on this article, we want to make sure everyone remembers that this Morgan J. Freeman person is not the amazing ACTOR, Morgan Freeman. No no, he's some annoying, whiny, uninformed, froth-mouthed Leftist troll who we have referred to as even the dumbest account on X.

Seriously, we've seen piles of dirty laundry with a higher IQ than this guy.

Take for example this question he clearly thought was a dunk on Trump.

Why would an American "president" want to dismantle FEMA, Dept of Education, the IRS, the FBI and DEI? — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 24, 2025

Why? Oh Morgan, you sweet, simple, summer child ...

Kevin Sorbo was more than happy to answer him and luckily for Morgan, he kept is very simple and didn't use any big words.

Because they don’t serve the American people. https://t.co/TpWbvxEH3P — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 26, 2025

Sadly, we don't expect Morgan to figure this out even with this honest and straightforward explanation.

It’s crazy how people can look at the $700 FEMA gave disaster victims in America while our government sent billions overseas and still think it’s a useful administration. — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) January 26, 2025

Now now, we all know Lefties have never met a federal agency they didn't love and wanted to expand and invest in. Big government is literally their faith.

Why is Morgan including DEI as if it's an agency?

That's a better question. — Krista Monroe (@MsKristaMonroe) January 26, 2025

Because he's just not very bright.

It's not that complicated. — Keith Long 😎 (@klongrockport) January 26, 2025

Not even a little bit.

If they we're gone, would you miss them? That's how you know they don't work for the people. — Cindiew (@cindiew) January 26, 2025

Right?

Sort of like how Elon cut a ton of staff at X and gosh, nobody using the platform even noticed. We imagine that will be the same with these cuts being made at the federal government.

