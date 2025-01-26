Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump Shrinking Govt.

Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on January 26, 2025
Twitchy

Before we even get started on this article, we want to make sure everyone remembers that this Morgan J. Freeman person is not the amazing ACTOR, Morgan Freeman. No no, he's some annoying, whiny, uninformed, froth-mouthed Leftist troll who we have referred to as even the dumbest account on X.

Seriously, we've seen piles of dirty laundry with a higher IQ than this guy.

Take for example this question he clearly thought was a dunk on Trump.

Why? Oh Morgan, you sweet, simple, summer child ... 

Kevin Sorbo was more than happy to answer him and luckily for Morgan, he kept is very simple and didn't use any big words.

Sadly, we don't expect Morgan to figure this out even with this honest and straightforward explanation.

Now now, we all know Lefties have never met a federal agency they didn't love and wanted to expand and invest in. Big government is literally their faith.

Because he's just not very bright.

Not even a little bit.

Right?

Sort of like how Elon cut a ton of staff at X and gosh, nobody using the platform even noticed. We imagine that will be the same with these cuts being made at the federal government.

