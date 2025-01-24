We'd Pay MONEY to See Adam Schiff's Face When He Hears Trump Voicing 'Concerns' About Him and LOL (Watch)

Have we mentioned how great it is that Trump is back because yeah, it's great that Trump is back.

We have really missed writing about him getting things done WHILE making Democrats cry and now we get four years of this and all we can say is THANKS, America, for even more job security. Every time a Left a cries a Twitchy writer makes some moolah.

Let's hear it for capitalism!

Anywho ... the reason we're writing about how happy we are to see Trump being Trump is that he was talking about Adam Schiff this morning and you guys, this was OG Trump. Truly the master troll at work.

And it couldn't be directed at anyone MORE deserving than Schiff

Watch:

Trump on Adam Schiff: “I saw him last night on television. It looks like he got hit by a baseball bat or something.”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m4zLFywKft — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 24, 2025

Watermelon head got hit by a baseball.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I’d like to report a m@rder



pic.twitter.com/UQrulrdOk3 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 24, 2025

This alone makes this new era we're in TRULY golden.

4 more years of this 🤣 — UnlikelyDesigner (@UnlikelyDesignr) January 24, 2025

Let's all keep in mind Schiff brought this all on himself.

Trump says what we are all thinking! — Patriot Lover🇺🇸 (@CAPatriot1972) January 24, 2025

Trump resonates with everyday Americans.

Unlike Schiff.

Lmao!! The way I hollered when he said this!!! — Shanna Marie🇺🇸 (@shannawin8406) January 24, 2025

We snort-laughed ourselves.

Thanks, Adam, for doing your part to MAGA.

Heh.

