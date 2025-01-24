We'd Pay MONEY to See Adam Schiff's Face When He Hears Trump Voicing 'Concerns' About Him and LOL (Watch)

Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on January 24, 2025

Have we mentioned how great it is that Trump is back because yeah, it's great that Trump is back.

We have really missed writing about him getting things done WHILE making Democrats cry and now we get four years of this and all we can say is THANKS, America, for even more job security. Every time a Left a cries a Twitchy writer makes some moolah.

Let's hear it for capitalism!

Anywho ... the reason we're writing about how happy we are to see Trump being Trump is that he was talking about Adam Schiff this morning and you guys, this was OG Trump. Truly the master troll at work.

And it couldn't be directed at anyone MORE deserving than Schiff

Watch:

Watermelon head got hit by a baseball. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This alone makes this new era we're in TRULY golden.

Let's all keep in mind Schiff brought this all on himself.

Trump resonates with everyday Americans.

Unlike Schiff.

We snort-laughed ourselves.

Thanks, Adam, for doing your part to MAGA.

Heh.

