Javier Milei Breaks Out VERBAL Chainsaws on WEF Over Trans Indoctrination and DAMN It's Glorious (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Remember when all we could do was watch Javie Milei being a total bada*s while our own president was busy eating ice cream on the beach? How we could only wish our president was as freedom-loving and fearless as Milei?

Welp, we've got that now with Trump (who, incidentally also whooped up on the WEF) but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy watching Milei eviscerating the World Economic Forum for their woke push for the trans indoctrination of our kids.

This is of course pretty damn epic.

Watch:

Translated portion of his speech:

Translation "From these forums, the LGBT agenda is promoted, wanting to impose on us that women are men and men are women, just if they self-perceive as such, and nothing is said when a man disguises himself as a woman and kills his rival in a boxing ring, or when a prisoner claims to be a woman and ends up raping every woman he comes across in prison. Not long ago, the case of two homosexual Americans made headlines worldwide; they raised the flag of sexual diversity and were sentenced to 100 years in prison for abusing and filming their adoptive children for over two years. I want to be clear that when I say abuse, it is not a euphemism, because in its most extreme versions, gender ideology is outright child abuse—they are pedophiles. Therefore, I want to know who endorses these behaviors.

We want to know who endorses these behaviors as WELL, Javier.

Wrecking balls of freedom.

Trump and Milei.

Love that.

It's a new day not only in America, but in the world.

Thank God.

