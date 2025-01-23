Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep State Losing Security Clearance (LOL)

Of all the wonderful things Trump has gotten done since he first took office, his withdrawing security clearance from some seriously sleazy and bad actors in the Deep State seems to have triggered the media the most. Don't get us wrong they're very fussy about DEI and of course they think making people who entered our country illegally go home is super mean and stuff, but the fact that Trump would dare take power from corrupt officials like John Brennan just really bugs them.

Case in point:

President Trump revoked the security clearances of a long list of former intelligence officials. This makes it hard for his own team to seek informed counsel from them. https://t.co/5SouyAoOEV — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) January 21, 2025

Yes, because we're sure people in Trump's team wants Brennan to counsel them.

Heh.

She can't be serious.

Enter Mollie Hemingway:

Margaret, why in the world would any sane person take “counsel” from mendacious and conniving coup-plotters? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 23, 2025

What she said.

Will the Trump administration be able to operate without John Brennan’s counsel? How can they expect to succeed without the input of the guy who spied on Senate staffers? https://t.co/QqPgwjaCcn — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 23, 2025

How anyone can see John Brennan as something other than a boil on the butt of humanity is beyond us.

This is silly. Do you think anybody in the current Administration would trust anything these former officials said? — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) January 23, 2025

Of course the mainstream media are mourning the Deep State losing their security clearance ... who will leak things to them now? However will they get their big SCOOPS on the Trump administration without the corrupt jagoffs with security clearance leaking them?

It's done.

And it's glorious.

