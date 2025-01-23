NY AG Letitia James Reminds Trump She Plans to Uphold the Law by...
'What You're Doing Is WRONG': Watch Trump Call Out Bank of America CEO...
UH OH! Reports Circulating CNN Is About to Lay Off About 200 Employees...
Something Remarkable Happened During Trump's First Oval Office Interview
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on...
Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to...
VIP
Left's SCHTICK of Crying White Supremacist, Racist, Sexist, Nazi, and BIGOT Just Ain't...
Deep State Lawyer NOW Ranting About DEI Losers in the CIA Getting the...
Netanyahu Takes Morons Like AOC APART for Smearing Elon Musk As a Nazi...
Presidents This Criminal Illegal Cursed vs. Thanked While Being Deported Says It ALL
Pour One OUT! CBS' Scott MacFarlane OUTRAGED Over DOJ Removing J6th Webpage and...
SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About...
VIP
Former Spox for Joe 'Sharp As a Tack' Biden Has a New Gig...
Week 1 of the New Trump Admin: J6 Pardons, Biden Family Pardons, and...

Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep State Losing Security Clearance (LOL)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on January 23, 2025
Twitchy

Of all the wonderful things Trump has gotten done since he first took office, his withdrawing security clearance from some seriously sleazy and bad actors in the Deep State seems to have triggered the media the most. Don't get us wrong they're very fussy about DEI and of course they think making people who entered our country illegally go home is super mean and stuff, but the fact that Trump would dare take power from corrupt officials like John Brennan just really bugs them.

Advertisement

Case in point:

Yes, because we're sure people in Trump's team wants Brennan to counsel them. 

Heh.

She can't be serious.

Enter Mollie Hemingway:

What she said.

How anyone can see John Brennan as something other than a boil on the butt of humanity is beyond us.

Of course the mainstream media are mourning the Deep State losing their security clearance ... who will leak things to them now? However will they get their big SCOOPS on the Trump administration without the corrupt jagoffs with security clearance leaking them?

Recommended

Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's done.

And it's glorious.

==========================================================================

Related:

Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb

Left's SCHTICK of Crying White Supremacist, Racist, Sexist, Nazi, and BIGOT Just Ain't Workin' Anymore

Deep Start Lawyer NOW Ranting About DEI Losers in the CIA Getting the Boot, AGAIN Proving Trump RIGHT

Netanyahu Takes Morons Like AOC APART for Smearing Elon Musk As a Nazi and Antisemitic Trolls Can't DEAL

Pour One OUT! CBS' Scott MacFarlane OUTRAGED Over DOJ Removing J6th Webpage and Replies are COMEDY GOLD

==========================================================================

Tags: MOLLIE HEMINGWAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
NY AG Letitia James Reminds Trump She Plans to Uphold the Law by Protecting Lawbreakers
Doug P.
'What You're Doing Is WRONG': Watch Trump Call Out Bank of America CEO for Conservative Discrimination
Amy Curtis
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to Secure the Border
Doug P.
Deep State Lawyer NOW Ranting About DEI Losers in the CIA Getting the Boot, AGAIN Proving Trump RIGHT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement