Deep State Lawyer NOW Ranting About DEI Losers in the CIA Getting the Boot, AGAIN Proving Trump RIGHT

You guys remember Mark Zaid, yes? He's the attorney who represents eight Deep State members who lost their security clearance? He went on a rant the other day all but making Trump's case for him... welp, seems he's done it again.

Advertisement

This time his rant was much shorter but just as dumb.

Seems he's very upset over the idea of Trump removing racism and segregation from the federal government, only he cals it DEI.

Take a look:

1/It goes beyond what happened at DHS & NASA today.



CIA employees were told all resource & affinity groups are canceled. No black history month or MLK celebration, or any other ethnic recognition months. DEI folks are to be fired rather than allowed to rotate to former offices. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 23, 2025

Oh NO! No celebrations from the federal government? No monthly recognitions of various groups by the federal government?

WHATEVER WILL WE DO?!

He continued:

END/CIA is also apparently banning lanyards that have to do with affinity groups. Women's Council had to take down website & cancel all events, incl women's history month.



They are also compiling lists of members within affinity groups.



Because that's not reminiscent of 1930s. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 23, 2025

Nice passive aggressive Hitler reference.

These people.

Ironically none of them seems to understand that supporting any sort of program based on skin color or sex is discrimination ... or maybe they really are just that gone and brainwashed and really do think a person should be judged by their race and gender. It's bizarre but hey, what do we know?

Based! Thanks for sharing the good news. CIA seems like it’s getting back to focusing on its mission. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 23, 2025

See? THAT'S how a sane person reacts to a narrative/program that discriminates going away. Americans don't want to be lumped into boxes and labels and segregated from their neighbors. What is this, the 1960s?

Ahem.

So...the new president is restoring intelligence to the Central Intelligence Agency? Good. #JustDoYourDamnJob — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) January 23, 2025

Crazy talk.

"Affinty group " is segregationist, government cultural Marxism.

Try again. — Steadman Lucas (@1960Steady) January 23, 2025

Marxists are gonna Marxist.

===========================================================================

Related:

Netanyahu Takes Morons Like AOC APART for Smearing Elon Musk As a Nazi and Antisemitic Trolls Can't DEAL

Pour One OUT! CBS' Scott MacFarlane OUTRAGED Over DOJ Removing J6th Webpage and Replies are COMEDY GOLD

SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About January 6 (Video)

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case

Jonathan Turley and Basically ALL OF X Rip John Brennan a NEW 1 for Crying Over Losing Security Clearance

==========================================================================