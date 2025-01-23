Deep State Lawyer NOW Ranting About DEI Losers in the CIA Getting the Boot, AGAIN Proving Trump RIGHT

Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on January 23, 2025
Twitter

You guys remember Mark Zaid, yes? He's the attorney who represents eight Deep State members who lost their security clearance? He went on a rant the other day all but making Trump's case for him... welp, seems he's done it again.

This time his rant was much shorter but just as dumb.

Seems he's very upset over the idea of Trump removing racism and segregation from the federal government, only he cals it DEI.

Take a look:

Oh NO! No celebrations from the federal government? No monthly recognitions of various groups by the federal government?

WHATEVER WILL WE DO?!

He continued:

Nice passive aggressive Hitler reference.

These people.

Ironically none of them seems to understand that supporting any sort of program based on skin color or sex is discrimination ... or maybe they really are just that gone and brainwashed and really do think a person should be judged by their race and gender. It's bizarre but hey, what do we know?

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
See? THAT'S how a sane person reacts to a narrative/program that discriminates going away. Americans don't want to be lumped into boxes and labels and segregated from their neighbors. What is this, the 1960s?

Ahem.

Crazy talk.

Marxists are gonna Marxist.

===========================================================================

