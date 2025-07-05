Selling a Fantasy: Former AOC Supporter Issues Warning About Zohran Mamdani

As we approach the New York mayoral election, the momentum appears to be in Zohran Mamdani's corner. He would be a disaster for the Big Apple because he's a raging communist, yet affluent white New Yorkers might hand him the keys to Gracie Mansion despite that.

Advertisement

Now, a former AOC supporter is warning voters: Be careful what you wish for.

Former AOC backer has stark warning for young Mamdani fans: ‘They’re selling a fantasy that doesn’t work’ https://t.co/AmrG0NeMiH pic.twitter.com/Oas2jrIHbE — New York Post (@nypost) July 5, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

A former AOC supporter has come out with a stark warning for young Big Apple voters in the wake of socialist Zohran Mamdani’s Democratic primary victory. “If I was 25, I would’ve been obsessed with Zohran,” Lucy Biggers admits in a video she posted last week on X. “Now I’m 35, and I’ve grown up. The feel-good promises of free college, free food, free housing might sound great, but they don’t work.” She goes on to explain her view that socialist policies make cities poorer because rich people leave, while everyone else is left stuck with higher taxes — and little to show for it.

Here's that post, by the way:

When I was 25, I would’ve been obsessed with Zohran Mamdani.



At 27, I helped get AOC elected. I made a viral video about her campaign, met her a bunch of times, and was totally bought in.



Now I’m 35, and I’ve grown up. The feel-good promises of free college, free food, free… pic.twitter.com/niZcmitbKC — Lucy Biggers (@LLBiggers) June 25, 2025

It continues:

I get why young people love Zohran. I really do. They’ve been indoctrinated into the belief that capitalism is the problem. They want to fight inequality, make a difference, and vote for the good guy. But the road to hell is paved with good intentions. These policies don’t make cities fairer, they make them poorer. The people who are supposed to foot the bill leave, and the rest of us are stuck with higher taxes, more regulations, and less to show for it.

She's right.

Fantastic break down. Thank you for sharing your experience and thoughts. — Myron Manns (@myronmanns) June 29, 2025

We need more people like her.

Good for you and I mean that sincerely. Well articulated. I pray more people have this realization — MAGAFloridianTexan (@mfanninjr) June 30, 2025

More people need to come to this realization before it's too late.

So inspired by this awakening. Socialism is a trap. At some point, people need to be responsible. The government can not and will not solve all problems in society. — Zen4Molly (@Zen4Molly) July 1, 2025

The government always makes the problems worse.

🚨🚨🚨 Excellent post! NYC people, don't ruin your lives! NO Mamdani! https://t.co/ypEUQjFWrM — HelpSaveAmerica-Ultra MAGA✝🗽🇺🇸 (@GraceJoyPeace55) July 5, 2025

New York voters don't have a lot of good choices, but Mamdani isn't the worst of them.

She is right. I, too, was a liberal Democrat in my youth because I got hoodwinked into believing they cared about fairness and the working class whereas the Republicans were about wealth, profits and controlling 'the people' via govt.



I later learned the opposite is true. https://t.co/YcdOw26B2c — Keyzer Soze (@Turn_and_Tempo) June 29, 2025

This writer used to be liberal, too. Then she grew up.

I’m the same way. I was a democratic socialist back in 2018 and moved away once wokeness took over. I am 100% sure Mamdani will use race, gender and sexuality to discriminate if he’s elected mayor. https://t.co/MMrwtvE9SJ — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@Based_Atheist) June 29, 2025

Advertisement

He's already said he'll tax white New Yorkers more.

Young leftists should SERIOUSLY look into why lifelong leftists like Lucy Biggers (and @IsaiahLCarter & I) grew out of the society-destroying socialist pipe dreams of our youth.



Try to understand what we came to learn, rather than continuing to help ruin your cities. #Zohran https://t.co/74yY28qkET — Chávez (Apostate Radio) (@NostraChavez) June 29, 2025

All of this.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.