Selling a Fantasy: Former AOC Supporter Issues Warning About Zohran Mamdani

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 05, 2025
Twitter

As we approach the New York mayoral election, the momentum appears to be in Zohran Mamdani's corner. He would be a disaster for the Big Apple because he's a raging communist, yet affluent white New Yorkers might hand him the keys to Gracie Mansion despite that.

Now, a former AOC supporter is warning voters: Be careful what you wish for.

Here's more from the New York Post:

A former AOC supporter has come out with a stark warning for young Big Apple voters in the wake of socialist Zohran Mamdani’s Democratic primary victory.

“If I was 25, I would’ve been obsessed with Zohran,” Lucy Biggers admits in a video she posted last week on X.

“Now I’m 35, and I’ve grown up. The feel-good promises of free college, free food, free housing might sound great, but they don’t work.”

She goes on to explain her view that socialist policies make cities poorer because rich people leave, while everyone else is left stuck with higher taxes — and little to show for it.

Here's that post, by the way:

It continues:

I get why young people love Zohran. I really do. They’ve been indoctrinated into the belief that capitalism is the problem. They want to fight inequality, make a difference, and vote for the good guy.

But the road to hell is paved with good intentions. These policies don’t make cities fairer, they make them poorer. The people who are supposed to foot the bill leave, and the rest of us are stuck with higher taxes, more regulations, and less to show for it.

She's right.

We need more people like her.

More people need to come to this realization before it's too late.

The government always makes the problems worse.

New York voters don't have a lot of good choices, but Mamdani isn't the worst of them.

This writer used to be liberal, too. Then she grew up.

He's already said he'll tax white New Yorkers more.

All of this.

