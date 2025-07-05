Sen. Ted Cruz: Of Course Tucker Carlson Is Interviewing President of Iran
Pro-Illegal Protester Taunts Marines by Showing His Mad Push-Up Skills
Law Student Whines About the Big Beautiful Bill Capping Student Loans at $50K...
Deranged Leftist Cynthia Nixon Dons 'Make Abortion Great Again' Hat
Rachel Bitecofer Says GOP's 'Small Government Lunacy' Killed Kids in Flood
Selling a Fantasy: Former AOC Supporter Issues Warning About Zohran Mamdani
CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them...
Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like...
Months After a Peaceful Election, The Hill Says Majority of Americans Worry About...
FOWL: Chicken Rights Activists (Yeah, That's a Thing) Protest at Trader Joe's (WATCH)
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Is Big Mad Because the Big Beautiful Bill Prioritizes...
'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling

Scott Jennings Drags Dems Who Try to Rebrand Biden's Term As 'Moderate' (It Was Anything But)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 05, 2025
Twitchy

There was a time Joe Biden may have been a moderate Democrat. But it was not during his presidency.

In fairness, however, it's pretty clear Biden wasn't running the show at all from 2021-2025, and his radical staffers were the ones calling the shots while Grampa Joe was napping.

Advertisement

But the Left cannot pretend that Biden's term was in any way moderate, and Scott Jennings is right to call them out:

Dems dumped him like a hot potato.

As we said.

Joe had no idea what was going on.

The facial expressions are priceless.

We chuckled.

Recommended

Pro-Illegal Protester Taunts Marines by Showing His Mad Push-Up Skills
Brett T.
Advertisement

The bait-and-switch was them saying Joe would be president, when we'd be governed by a cabal.

Not a soul.

And whether or not Biden was calling the shots, their policies are his legacy.

Keep flip-flopping, Dems.

Yup.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN LIBERAL MEDIA SCOTT JENNINGS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Illegal Protester Taunts Marines by Showing His Mad Push-Up Skills
Brett T.
Sen. Ted Cruz: Of Course Tucker Carlson Is Interviewing President of Iran
Brett T.
Law Student Whines About the Big Beautiful Bill Capping Student Loans at $50K a Year
Amy Curtis
Rachel Bitecofer Says GOP's 'Small Government Lunacy' Killed Kids in Flood
Brett T.
Selling a Fantasy: Former AOC Supporter Issues Warning About Zohran Mamdani
Amy Curtis
Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like You to Shed a Tear For
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pro-Illegal Protester Taunts Marines by Showing His Mad Push-Up Skills Brett T.
Advertisement