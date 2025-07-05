Scott Jennings Drags Dems Who Try to Rebrand Biden's Term As 'Moderate' (It Was Anything But)

There was a time Joe Biden may have been a moderate Democrat. But it was not during his presidency.

In fairness, however, it's pretty clear Biden wasn't running the show at all from 2021-2025, and his radical staffers were the ones calling the shots while Grampa Joe was napping.

But the Left cannot pretend that Biden's term was in any way moderate, and Scott Jennings is right to call them out:

It's amusing to watch Democrats try to revise history and brand Joe Biden as a "moderate."



His presidency was the biggest bait-and-switch of all-time. He campaigned like a moderate, governed like Bernie Sanders — and now he's out on his a** 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6UtHNRktMB — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 5, 2025

Dems dumped him like a hot potato.

We didn't get "Joe Biden's" policies.



We got Neera, Sullivan, Blinken, Becerra, and Soros for policy enacted over the last 4 years. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 5, 2025

As we said.

Well, SOMEONE governed like Bernie. I'm not sure it was Joe. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) July 5, 2025

Joe had no idea what was going on.

I don’t even listen to the audio anymore, I just wait to see the facial reactions when Scott starts spitting facts — David Nima (@davidnimaesq) July 5, 2025

The facial expressions are priceless.

Autopen got some nerve🤣🤣🤣 — Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) July 5, 2025

We chuckled.

“Moderate Joe” was the biggest scam since Hope & Change.



He sold unity, delivered Marxism, now even CNN’s trying to memory-hole it.



Too late. We lived it.

The receipts don’t lie. 🧾🔥 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 5, 2025

The bait-and-switch was them saying Joe would be president, when we'd be governed by a cabal.

Let’s NOT pretend they all didn’t know and were complicit. Spare us the insult to our intelligence mockingbird media. Nobody is buying it. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 5, 2025

Not a soul.

It's such a joke. He has a record to prove what he was. https://t.co/m5dTlXWulg — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 5, 2025

And whether or not Biden was calling the shots, their policies are his legacy.

That’s what they do. He was “going to be remembered as the greatest president in history” until they couldn’t lie about his cognitive decline then they “didn’t ever really like Joe anyways” (asked him to step out of the race) now he is back to being the best president ever. K. 😌 https://t.co/PmTUVZJxEC — Stephanie Berti (@StephBerti) July 5, 2025

Keep flip-flopping, Dems.

Joe Biden is a moderate. Whoever the shadow president was during his term wasn’t.. https://t.co/AiFhpumMNV — Scott Carroll (@Scocar45) July 5, 2025

Yup.

