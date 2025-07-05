Scott Jennings Drags Dems Who Try to Rebrand Biden's Term As 'Moderate' (It Was Anything But)

There was a time Joe Biden may have been a moderate Democrat. But it was not during his presidency.
In fairness, however, it's pretty clear Biden wasn't running the show at all from 2021-2025, and his radical staffers were the ones calling the shots while Grampa Joe was napping.
But the Left cannot pretend that Biden's term was in any way moderate, and Scott Jennings is right to call them out:
It's amusing to watch Democrats try to revise history and brand Joe Biden as a "moderate."— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 5, 2025
His presidency was the biggest bait-and-switch of all-time. He campaigned like a moderate, governed like Bernie Sanders — and now he's out on his a** 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/6UtHNRktMB
Dems dumped him like a hot potato.
We didn't get "Joe Biden's" policies.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 5, 2025
We got Neera, Sullivan, Blinken, Becerra, and Soros for policy enacted over the last 4 years.
As we said.
Well, SOMEONE governed like Bernie. I'm not sure it was Joe.— Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) July 5, 2025
Joe had no idea what was going on.
I don’t even listen to the audio anymore, I just wait to see the facial reactions when Scott starts spitting facts— David Nima (@davidnimaesq) July 5, 2025
The facial expressions are priceless.
Autopen got some nerve🤣🤣🤣— Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) July 5, 2025
We chuckled.
“Moderate Joe” was the biggest scam since Hope & Change.— Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 5, 2025
He sold unity, delivered Marxism, now even CNN’s trying to memory-hole it.
Too late. We lived it.
The receipts don’t lie. 🧾🔥
The bait-and-switch was them saying Joe would be president, when we'd be governed by a cabal.
Let’s NOT pretend they all didn’t know and were complicit. Spare us the insult to our intelligence mockingbird media. Nobody is buying it.— Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 5, 2025
Not a soul.
It's such a joke. He has a record to prove what he was. https://t.co/m5dTlXWulg— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 5, 2025
And whether or not Biden was calling the shots, their policies are his legacy.
That’s what they do. He was “going to be remembered as the greatest president in history” until they couldn’t lie about his cognitive decline then they “didn’t ever really like Joe anyways” (asked him to step out of the race) now he is back to being the best president ever. K. 😌 https://t.co/PmTUVZJxEC— Stephanie Berti (@StephBerti) July 5, 2025
Keep flip-flopping, Dems.
Joe Biden is a moderate. Whoever the shadow president was during his term wasn’t.. https://t.co/AiFhpumMNV— Scott Carroll (@Scocar45) July 5, 2025
Yup.
