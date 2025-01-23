Pour One OUT! CBS' Scott MacFarlane OUTRAGED Over DOJ Removing J6th Webpage and Replies are COMEDY GOLD

This week has been filled with so much winning that we can hardly keep up with everything, from the end of DEI to the pardon of the January 6th hostages, this week has kicked SO MUCH butt. America is back in so many ways and honestly, we haven't stopped smiling since Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Ok, so we smiled a lot after November 5 but it wasn't the sort of lengthy smile that actually started making our cheeks sore like what we have now.

Especially after seeing CBS's Scott MacFarlane whining about the DOJ removing their January 6th investigation webpage being gone.

Justice Dept's four-year old webpage on the US Capitol riot investigations



===> pic.twitter.com/vmg6CFAIKt — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 23, 2025

MacFarlane is NOT dealing with the page being removed OR people responding to his post very well, like at all.

Hey, achievement unlocked.



Off to give myself a manicure. 💅 pic.twitter.com/6XaWVnqeJg — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 23, 2025

HA HA HA HA

Wow, it must suck that they have nothing to show but rampant crime and child abuse to show for all their myopic focus on peaceful American protesters over the last 4 years. — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) January 23, 2025

Ok, not all of them are funny but every single one is deserved.

Yeah, we voted for Trump so that exact thing would happen. Glad you noticed. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) January 23, 2025

Good of Scott to finally catch up.

Did you read that page at night so you could sleep better or..? — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) January 23, 2025

Exactly.

Let's replace it with the investigation to find out which J6 committee members deleted and hid exculpatory information from the American People. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Red White and True News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RWTNews) January 23, 2025

Now there's something we could absolutely get behind.

Everyone pour one out for the corrupt DOJ’s most loyal mouth piece. He celebrated the 100% conviction rate of January 6th cases without even a modicum of scrutiny as to whether something might be off with how they were prosecuted. A true hack’s, hack: Scott McFarlane. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 23, 2025

HA!

I'm glad this is happening to you — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 23, 2025

Yeah, we've gotta admit. We don't exactly feel sorry for MacFarlane or any of the wretched legacy media that has spent four years not only pushing lies about January 6th, but seeming to take joy in their capture and endless struggles.

Nope, not at all.

