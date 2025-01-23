Netanyahu Takes Morons Like AOC APART for Smearing Elon Musk As a Nazi...
Presidents This Criminal Illegal Cursed vs. Thanked While Being Deported Says It ALL
SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About...
VIP
Former Spox for Joe 'Sharp As a Tack' Biden Has a New Gig...
Week 1 of the New Trump Admin: J6 Pardons, Biden Family Pardons, and...
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6...
Elizabeth Warren Tries to Dunk on Trump, Falls on Her Face Again (AND...
Jonathan Turley and Basically ALL OF X Rip John Brennan a NEW 1...
HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and...
Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in...
Not Just No, But HELL NO! Zelensky Demands U.S. Troops as Part of...
Upper Hand: Scott Jennings Coins ‘SALUTE TRUTHERS’ to Mock Those Pushing Musk ‘Nazi...
Team Effort: President Trump Pulls in More Federal Agencies to Aid in Mass...
Trump Reveals He NEVER Doubted White House Return and Credits GOD for Dodging...

Pour One OUT! CBS' Scott MacFarlane OUTRAGED Over DOJ Removing J6th Webpage and Replies are COMEDY GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on January 23, 2025
Twitchy

This week has been filled with so much winning that we can hardly keep up with everything, from the end of DEI to the pardon of the January 6th hostages, this week has kicked SO MUCH butt. America is back in so many ways and honestly, we haven't stopped smiling since Monday at 11:30 a.m. 

Advertisement

Ok, so we smiled a lot after November 5 but it wasn't the sort of lengthy smile that actually started making our cheeks sore like what we have now.

Especially after seeing CBS's Scott MacFarlane whining about the DOJ removing their January 6th investigation webpage being gone.

MacFarlane is NOT dealing with the page being removed OR people responding to his post very well, like at all.

HA HA HA HA

Ok, not all of them are funny but every single one is deserved.

Recommended

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

Good of Scott to finally catch up.

Exactly.

Now there's something we could absolutely get behind.

HA!

Yeah, we've gotta admit. We don't exactly feel sorry for MacFarlane or any of the wretched legacy media that has spent four years not only pushing lies about January 6th, but seeming to take joy in their capture and endless struggles.

Advertisement

Nope, not at all.

===========================================================================

Related:

SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About January 6 (Video)

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case

Jonathan Turley and Basically ALL OF X Rip John Brennan a NEW 1 for Crying Over Losing Security Clearance

HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and LOL Talk About an AWKWARD Hot Mess

Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in the Loony, Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump

==========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About January 6 (Video)
Sam J.
Presidents This Criminal Illegal Cursed vs. Thanked While Being Deported Says It ALL
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley and Basically ALL OF X Rip John Brennan a NEW 1 for Crying Over Losing Security Clearance
Sam J.
Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in the Loony, Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Tries to Dunk on Trump, Falls on Her Face Again (AND Admits Dems Lied About the Economy)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case Sam J.
Advertisement