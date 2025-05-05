Mike Pence Given JFK ‘Profile in Courage’ Award

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who we honestly can't remember if he ran in 2024, posted this to his own account, so you know he's pretty proud of it. On Sunday night, he was awarded the John F. Kennedy "Profile in Courage" award.

Former Vice President Mike Pence honored by Kennedy family in receiving the JFK 'Profile in Courage Award' | Fox News https://t.co/feHPLA1XTy pic.twitter.com/4rDqqUJajC — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 5, 2025

Fox News reports:

Former Vice President Mike Pence was honored on Sunday night for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, in defying his then-boss, President Donald Trump. Pence received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his refusal to honor Trump's request to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election, and instead oversaw congressional certification of former President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. "Vice President Pence put his life career and that of his family on the line to execute his constitutional responsibilities. His actions preserved the fundamental democratic principle of free and fair elections and we are proud to honor him," former ambassador Caroline Kennedy, the late President Kennedy's daughter, said in presenting Pence with the award.

This Mike Pence?

This was Pence making false promises just two days before January 6. For him to now accept a “courage award” when he, more than anyone, was stoking the flames and baiting the base about overturning the election is beyond hypocritical. It’s grotesque. https://t.co/9tUrvpNz1X pic.twitter.com/4RYqjZLzIZ — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 5, 2025

His set never dropped.



What a cowardly fraud. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 5, 2025

Pence is a joke.



Let him collect his cute little fake awards, but keep him far away from the levers of power. — Kittitas Kid (@KidKittita18415) May 5, 2025

He’s made himself so irrelevant, MSNBC should give him a show. Pathetic Coward gets bravery award? Please lol — Mark duvall (@techkilz) May 5, 2025

Oh, to know the comms between Pence, McConnell, Schumer, Pelosi, Bowser, and the military brass. What backroom deals were struck? Who recorded notes so that everyone knew who was to do what?



Will we ever see the full truth about J6? — StatsManiac (@Stats_Maniac) May 5, 2025

The only thing that’s courageous is Pence keeping his mentions open. 😆😂 The comments are 🔥 — @JoJoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) May 5, 2025

Judas received an award from the opposition. How unsurprising. — Mindwalker 🍊 (@JustMe05791813) May 5, 2025

You’re a coward and one day, your name will be in the history books for being a traitor of the American people. Your children and their children will be humiliated and ashamed to be related to you. — Lee Williams (@mzleewilliams) May 5, 2025

At least there's still one good Kennedy left who's not a traitor to Americans like this group of hyenas.



And what an insult to JFK's memory. — Theo West (@theointhewest) May 5, 2025

We know how important it is to be honored by the Kennedy family, especially when you're a die-hard Republican like Pence.

