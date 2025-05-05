Mike Pence Given JFK ‘Profile in Courage’ Award

Elie Mystal: If Murdered by Illegal Alien His Kids Should Know Killer’s Legal...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who we honestly can't remember if he ran in 2024, posted this to his own account, so you know he's pretty proud of it. On Sunday night, he was awarded the John F. Kennedy "Profile in Courage" award.

Fox News reports:

Former Vice President Mike Pence was honored on Sunday night for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, in defying his then-boss, President Donald Trump.

Pence received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his refusal to honor Trump's request to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election, and instead oversaw congressional certification of former President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

"Vice President Pence put his life career and that of his family on the line to execute his constitutional responsibilities. His actions preserved the fundamental democratic principle of free and fair elections and we are proud to honor him," former ambassador Caroline Kennedy, the late President Kennedy's daughter, said in presenting Pence with the award.

This Mike Pence?

We know how important it is to be honored by the Kennedy family, especially when you're a die-hard Republican like Pence.

***

Tags: AWARD JFK KENNEDY MIKE PENCE JANUARY 6

