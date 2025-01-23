HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and...
Not Just No, But HELL NO! Zelensky Demands U.S. Troops as Part of...
Upper Hand: Scott Jennings Coins ‘SALUTE TRUTHERS’ to Mock Those Pushing Musk ‘Nazi...
Team Effort: President Trump Pulls in More Federal Agencies to Aid in Mass...
Trump Reveals He NEVER Doubted White House Return and Credits GOD for Dodging...
Stephen Miller Recounts Mass Deportation Progress and Has Stern Warning for Interfering Of...
Trump Orders ‘Blackout’ at Health Agencies Spurring Talk of MAHA Overhaul of CDC,...
VIP
Trump Directive Mandates Use of 'Illegal Aliens,' Not 'Undocumented Migrants'
Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are
Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Inventio...
Jennifer Griffin Reports That ICE Is Already Targeting Illegal Aliens Who Haven't Committe...
Algorithm and Blues: Tommy Vietor Blames Musk for Dem Failings When Culprit is...
Trans Activist Goes on Profane Rant at Minnesota State Capitol
Conflict on Gobblers Knob: PETA's Annual Attempt to Chuck Groundhog Day

Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in the Loony, Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Many people (including this editor) wanted to know who exactly picked Bishop Marianne Budde to lecture ... sorry ... pray (right) at the Inaugural Prayer service and of course, it was right in front of our faces the whole time.

Advertisement

Budde was at St. John's Episcopal Church in MINNEAPOLIS for almost two decades and then just magically switched churches?

Yeah.

Right.

Of course it was.

And of course, it was Klobuchar.

Wonder if Budde also eats salad with a comb.

But wait, there's more.

We knew it was a so-called 'bipartisan' prayer event but this was ridiculous. Imagine if a Republican had brought in a pro-life priest to lecture a Democrat? That's all we'd be hearing about from the legacy media, even now.

Budde wasn't there to pray or unify, she wasn't there to celebrate or enlighten, she was there to lecture, scold, and play politics.

In the name of prayer.

Recommended

Not Just No, But HELL NO! Zelensky Demands U.S. Troops as Part of Peacekeeping Force
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

To be fair, the location of the services played a part in her being there as it is the National Cathedral. That being said:

One way or another, Klobuchar was part of this.

And nobody is the least bit surprised.

===========================================================================

Related:

GEEZ! Ana Navarro Straight-Up Racist About Black Artists (Snoop Dogg!) Performing at Trump's Inauguration

HA! Brit Hume Puts Chris Murphy In His PLACE (Bulls**t Hall of Fame?! LOL!) for Pushing Nazi Salute Lie

WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer (Video)

ADIOS! Trump Admin Pulling Zero Punches with Illegals, Deletes THIS Biden Admin Site/X Account and JAJAJA

W.H.O. Releasing BIG MAD Statement at Trump for Withdrawing America from Their Grift BACKFIRES Bigly

===========================================================================

Tags: PRAYER TRUMP WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not Just No, But HELL NO! Zelensky Demands U.S. Troops as Part of Peacekeeping Force
Grateful Calvin
Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51 Experts' Letter
Gordon K
Upper Hand: Scott Jennings Coins ‘SALUTE TRUTHERS’ to Mock Those Pushing Musk ‘Nazi Gesture’ Hoax
Warren Squire
Stephen Miller Recounts Mass Deportation Progress and Has Stern Warning for Interfering Officials
Warren Squire
HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and LOL Talk About an AWKWARD Hot Mess
Sam J.
Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Invention of Work
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not Just No, But HELL NO! Zelensky Demands U.S. Troops as Part of Peacekeeping Force Grateful Calvin
Advertisement