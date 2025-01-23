Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in the Loony, Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump

Many people (including this editor) wanted to know who exactly picked Bishop Marianne Budde to lecture ... sorry ... pray (right) at the Inaugural Prayer service and of course, it was right in front of our faces the whole time.

Budde was at St. John's Episcopal Church in MINNEAPOLIS for almost two decades and then just magically switched churches?

Yeah.

Right.

This chick was at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Minneapolis for almost two decades.



Guess who was in charge of the planning for inauguration? Senator Amy Klobuchar.



Yeah, it was a setup.pic.twitter.com/phg6WTKbxs — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 23, 2025

Of course it was.

And of course, it was Klobuchar.

Wonder if Budde also eats salad with a comb.

But wait, there's more.

Oh, look at that - she’s a personal friend of incoming U.S. Congresswoman Kelly Morrison (D).



Kelly, of course, is known as one of the chief architects of the nation’s most extreme abortion law, the PRO Act. Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde even baptized Morrison’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/WVw8nEV6Ky — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 23, 2025

We knew it was a so-called 'bipartisan' prayer event but this was ridiculous. Imagine if a Republican had brought in a pro-life priest to lecture a Democrat? That's all we'd be hearing about from the legacy media, even now.

Budde wasn't there to pray or unify, she wasn't there to celebrate or enlighten, she was there to lecture, scold, and play politics.

In the name of prayer.

@SenAmyKlobuchar This was your pick? What a disgusting display in front of the President of the United States! 😡😡😡😡 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) January 23, 2025

Now it all makes sense... pic.twitter.com/xuvpiETLIZ — Vince Lyle (@VinceLyle2161) January 23, 2025

To be fair, the location of the services played a part in her being there as it is the National Cathedral. That being said:

Im not a fan at all but… this was held at the National Cathedral, an Episcopal Church that is the seat of the Epsicopal Bishop of DC — & that’s this apostate woman. In her church it’s expected that she will deliver the homily



If done again this should be in a different church — Nunc est bibendum (@StarRecycling) January 23, 2025

One way or another, Klobuchar was part of this.

And nobody is the least bit surprised.

