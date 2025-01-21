ADIOS! Trump Admin Pulling Zero Punches with Illegals, Deletes THIS Biden Admin Site/X Account and JAJAJA

The Biden/Harris administration's Spanish-language website for the White House and the X account have been deleted.
If you're like this editor at all your first thought is, 'What the Hell?! They had a Spanish-language website for the White House? And an X account? Tell us again that Biden and Kamala didn't deliberately open the border up hoping for a new demo of voter.
*removes tinfoil hat*
We have to laugh at this or we won't stop throwing up.
404 PAGE NOT FOUND: "La Casa Blanca," the Spanish-language website and X account for the White House, have been deleted. pic.twitter.com/aIOvVW8pfL— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2025
Trump is done playing.
Wonder how much we all paid for that little Biden initiative/
The White House website is literally telling people to Go Home.— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 21, 2025
Should it say “Adios?” pic.twitter.com/Sp5ss76pFL
Si.
Ahem.
January 21, 2025
Pandering not spoken here.🇺🇸🔥❤️— Sandstorm1776 (@Sandstorm1776) January 21, 2025
This whole idea of bringing in a new voting bloc really backfired because legal immigrants were pissed about what Biden and Democrats were trying to by bringing illegals into the country and flying them to red areas where they received free housing, food, and in some cases, debit cards.
All at the taxpayer's expense.
It was among the the five accounts the @POTUS account was following.— Templorian (@Templorian) January 21, 2025
Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/Ay6zP0ImsH
Because of course.
Looks like La Casa Blanca got deported.— Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) January 21, 2025
*cough cough*
January 21, 2025
Something like that.
