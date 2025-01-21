WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
VIP
Waking Up and Seeing Trump Behind the Resolute Desk Signing EOs ... WE...
W.H.O. Releasing BIG MAD Statement at Trump for Withdrawing America from Their Grift...
OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Prov...
MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke th...
Make It STOP! Kamala Hasn't Been Out of Office 24 Hours and ALREADY...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Whines About Trump Unwokifying Mount McKinley and Matt Walsh Ain't...
Chef José Andrés AKA Loser Pictured with Wannabe Trump Assassin Tries Saving FACE...
Congratulations, Mr. Secretary! Marco Rubio Sworn in As Secretary of State (Watch)
Ben Shapiro Shuts AOC DOWN for Making Antisemitic FOOL of Herself Attacking Jews...
LOL, Cue the SHRIEKING --> Here's a 'MEGA-THREAD' of Every EO Trump Has...
Better Lawyer UP, Nan! Nancy Pelosi Flipping OUT on X Over Trump's Pardon...
What Did He SAY? Twitter Has Some Fun Captioning Barron Trump's Moment With...

ADIOS! Trump Admin Pulling Zero Punches with Illegals, Deletes THIS Biden Admin Site/X Account and JAJAJA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on January 21, 2025
Meme

The Biden/Harris administration's Spanish-language website for the White House and the X account have been deleted.

If you're like this editor at all your first thought is, 'What the Hell?! They had a Spanish-language website for the White House? And an X account? Tell us again that Biden and Kamala didn't deliberately open the border up hoping for a new demo of voter.

Advertisement

*removes tinfoil hat*

We have to laugh at this or we won't stop throwing up.

Trump is done playing.

Wonder how much we all paid for that little Biden initiative/

Si.

Ahem.

This whole idea of bringing in a new voting bloc really backfired because legal immigrants were pissed about what Biden and Democrats were trying to by bringing illegals into the country and flying them to red areas where they received free housing, food, and in some cases, debit cards.

All at the taxpayer's expense.

Because of course.

Recommended

WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

*cough cough*

Something like that.

===========================================================================

Related:

Waking Up and Seeing Trump Behind the Resolute Desk Signing EOs ... WE ARE SO BACK, BABYYY

W.H.O. Releasing BIG MAD Statement at Trump for Withdrawing America from Their Grift BACKFIRES Bigly

OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right

MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke the Deep State

Make It STOP! Kamala Hasn't Been Out of Office 24 Hours and ALREADY She's Embarrassing Herself (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGALS WEBSITE WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer (Video)
Sam J.
MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke the Deep State
Sam J.
OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right
Sam J.
W.H.O. Releasing BIG MAD Statement at Trump for Withdrawing America from Their Grift BACKFIRES Bigly
Sam J.
Make It STOP! Kamala Hasn't Been Out of Office 24 Hours and ALREADY She's Embarrassing Herself (Watch)
Sam J.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Whines About Trump Unwokifying Mount McKinley and Matt Walsh Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement