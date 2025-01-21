OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Prov...
MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke the Deep State

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The smartest thing Trump has done beyond freeing the January 6th hostages ... sorry, prisoners ... is pulling the security clearance for the 51 liars who signed a letter calling Hunter Biden's laptop Russian disinformation.

This must-read thread explains why.

Take a look:

EVERYTHING.

Trump is literally a bull in the DC china shop.

Key point, they shape narratives.

They absolutely knew and proved they would use their position of power and authority to intervene in our elections.

Grossly corrupt. Vile. Even evil.

Until now.

*squee*

We all knew Biden wasn't in charge of jack or squat.

It's about taking the power back.

Man, they are just awful and they knew Trump would end their reign of power. No wonder they wanted him out so badly.

Hell yeah.

Bingo.

And Trump has been investigated SO MUCH there isn't much we don't already know about the guy. Heh.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Everything.

Amen.

Their power structure.

It's over.

