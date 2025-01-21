MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke the Deep State

The smartest thing Trump has done beyond freeing the January 6th hostages ... sorry, prisoners ... is pulling the security clearance for the 51 liars who signed a letter calling Hunter Biden's laptop Russian disinformation.

This must-read thread explains why.

Take a look:

🧵BREAKING: Why Trump's latest move against the Deep State is more revolutionary than you think.



A thread on how revoking 51 security clearances could change everything...



1/15 pic.twitter.com/YbSTBKizRU — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

EVERYTHING.

🔥 Last night's bombshell: Trump plans to strip security clearances from 51 former intelligence officials who called Hunter's laptop "Russian disinfo" before 2020 election.



In DC, this isn't just news. It's an earthquake.



2/15https://t.co/fTbowuHJYR — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

Trump is literally a bull in the DC china shop.

Let me tell you why this matters SO MUCH. These aren't just random bureaucrats - they're the REAL power players in DC who never truly "retire."



They keep their clearances. They go on CNN. They shape narratives.



3/15 pic.twitter.com/wVldJHQgeb — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

Key point, they shape narratives.

THINK ABOUT IT: These 51 officials KNEW the laptop was real. The FBI had it since 2019. Yet they used their authority to lie to Americans.



Post-election polls show this swayed up to 17% of Democrat voters!



4/15 pic.twitter.com/tuoKLXtR53 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

They absolutely knew and proved they would use their position of power and authority to intervene in our elections.

Grossly corrupt. Vile. Even evil.

🚨 This is the Deep State's playbook:



- Claim special knowledge

- Push false narratives

- Interfere in elections

- Blackmail and jail opponents

- Face zero consequences



Until now.



5/15 pic.twitter.com/fkiki578sw — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

Until now.

*squee*

The truth? These "retired" officials never stopped wielding power. They're part of a shadow government that's been running things while Biden can barely remember his own name.



6/15 pic.twitter.com/35ZI0Z57cP — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

We all knew Biden wasn't in charge of jack or squat.

🔑 Key point: This isn't just about clearances. It's about BREAKING the permanent power structure that's been controlling our country from behind the scenes.



7/15 pic.twitter.com/pgxgmNcu6w — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

It's about taking the power back.

Remember: These are the same people who:



- Pushed the Russia hoax

- Censored real news

- Manipulated elections

- Defrauded the voters

- Protected their own



8/15 pic.twitter.com/iM9TUpQIF6 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

Man, they are just awful and they knew Trump would end their reign of power. No wonder they wanted him out so badly.

The REAL revolution isn't just about elections - it's about dismantling this unelected power structure that thinks it can override the will of American voters.



9/15 pic.twitter.com/78ao9cvmg3 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

Hell yeah.

Why haven't previous presidents done this? Simple: FEAR. These people know everyone's secrets. They're the ultimate DC protection racket.



10/15 pic.twitter.com/MVK5XyE88q — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

Bingo.

And Trump has been investigated SO MUCH there isn't much we don't already know about the guy. Heh.

But Trump's doing it anyway. That's why this is different.



That's why this matters. This isn't just politics. This is war against the Deep State.



11/15 pic.twitter.com/FdvIPqWxBX — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

The stakes? Everything.



- Our democracy

- Rule of law

- Future elections

- Whether we have a government that imprisons opposition leaders

- American liberty itself



12/15 pic.twitter.com/QMBfiKPh0w — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

Everything.

🎯 Make no mistake: This is a direct shot at the heart of the administrative state. It's telling the "permanent government" they're not so permanent after all.



13/15 pic.twitter.com/KLpXvzS2Oc — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

Amen.

Critics will say this is dangerous. They're right - but not for the reasons they think. It's dangerous to THEM and their power structure.



14/15 pic.twitter.com/FCxNC0MMrs — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) January 20, 2025

Their power structure.

It's over.

===========================================================================

