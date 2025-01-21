Chef José Andrés AKA Loser Pictured with Wannabe Trump Assassin Tries Saving FACE and YEAH, That Was Dumb

Trump didn't waste any time removing problematic employees in the White House this time around. Seems the president has figured out that sabotage from within happens far too often and so he's taking precautions.

And being transparent about them all.

Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 21, 2025

The post continues:

Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon:Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council—YOU’RE FIRED! Donald Trump Truth Social 12:28 AM EST 01/21/25

Andrés tried saving face and pretending that he is good being an unemployed loser who had his picture taken with a wannabe presidential assassin.

I submitted my resignation last week…my 2 year term was already up 🤷‍♂️😅



I was honored to serve as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. My fellow council members - unpaid volunteers like me - were hardworking, talented people who inspired me… https://t.co/8U1l7IoYVp — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) January 21, 2025

His post continues:

... every day. I’m proud of what we accomplished on behalf of the American people…like a historic partnership between the White House and every major sports league to increase access to sports and health programs for kids. I hope @realdonaldtrump exercises his presidential authority so the Council can continue to advocate for fitness and good health for all Americans. These are bipartisan issues…nonpartisan issues. May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside…and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let’s build longer tables….

Again, this a-hole took a picture with a man who tried to assassinate Trump SO we're thinking he's the last one to lecture anyone else about putting politics aside.

What a dingus.

You hung out with Routh that tried to kill President Trump! pic.twitter.com/aiDeAuPYCm — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) January 21, 2025

Oof.

I hope everything you stand for gets burned for the ground.

Does that seem to be extreme? Every leftist ideology needs to be erased. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) January 21, 2025

Sure Buddy. Whatever you say in your sanctimonious rambling. You resigned just before your term was to end anyway. 🙄 — J Savage (@BlueMoonSavage) January 21, 2025

Don't let the door hit you where the Good Lord split ya — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) January 21, 2025

Seriously.

And fin.

