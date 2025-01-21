Sen. Lisa Murkowski Whines About Trump Unwokifying Mount McKinley and Matt Walsh Ain't...
Chef José Andrés AKA Loser Pictured with Wannabe Trump Assassin Tries Saving FACE and YEAH, That Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on January 21, 2025
Twitchy

Trump didn't waste any time removing problematic employees in the White House this time around. Seems the president has figured out that sabotage from within happens far too often and so he's taking precautions.

And being transparent about them all.

The post continues:

Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon:Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council—YOU’RE FIRED!

Donald Trump Truth Social 12:28 AM EST 01/21/25

Andrés tried saving face and pretending that he is good being an unemployed loser who had his picture taken with a wannabe presidential assassin.

His post continues:

...  every day. I’m proud of what we accomplished on behalf of the American people…like a historic partnership between the White House and every major sports league to increase access to sports and health programs for kids. 

I hope @realdonaldtrump exercises his presidential authority so the Council can continue to advocate for fitness and good health for all Americans. These are bipartisan issues…nonpartisan issues.

May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside…and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let’s build longer tables….

Again, this a-hole took a picture with a man who tried to assassinate Trump SO we're thinking he's the last one to lecture anyone else about putting politics aside.

What a dingus.

Oof.

Seriously.

And fin.

