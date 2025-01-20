COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB

Earlier today when we learned Biden had preemptively pardoned Liz Cheney we were ticked. Pissed even. This self-righteous, self-important, fake and fraud can fade into the pages of her shameful history and sooner rather than later.

She is no hero and since she accepted the pardon we can't help but point out:

She lied.

She destroyed evidence.

She tampered with a witness.

If not, she wouldn't have needed to take the pardon.

Maybe she should just take a seat for a bit ...

Trump’s remarks in the Capitol Visitor Center today were a reminder that neither lies nor the liar who tells them get better with age. The Select Committee evidence is available on multiple websites and, as a criminal defendant, Donald Trump has had access to all the transcripts… — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 20, 2025

Her post continues:

... or years. Remember Trump’s character: He sat in his dining room watching on television as his supporters attacked our Capitol and brutally assaulted law enforcement. For hours, he refused to instruct the mob to leave. The truth will never change.

Liz has been preemptively pardoned by the WORST president in history.

That will never change.

How’s that pardon Liz? What a coward. Now you want to run your mouth because all your crimes have been pardoned. You are an embarrassment to this country. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 20, 2025

Embarrassment is putting it nicely. She followed up an historic LOSS in Wyoming with being a campaign lapdog for Kamala Harris and now receiving a pardon from Joe Biden who also pardoned a man who murdered FBI agents.

Classy.

You accepted a pardon. pic.twitter.com/eKHX3RjDhH — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 20, 2025

Do you accept the pardon? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 20, 2025

*cough cough*

Did you accept Joe Biden's pardon, Liz? — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 20, 2025

It's not looking good for Liz.

Like, at all.

No wonder she's surrounded herself with a bunch of woke leftists at the University of Virginia.

