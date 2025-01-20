COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB

In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmat...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:50 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier today when we learned Biden had preemptively pardoned Liz Cheney we were ticked. Pissed even. This self-righteous, self-important, fake and fraud can fade into the pages of her shameful history and sooner rather than later.

She is no hero and since she accepted the pardon we can't help but point out:

She lied.

She destroyed evidence.

She tampered with a witness.

If not, she wouldn't have needed to take the pardon.

Maybe she should just take a seat for a bit ... 

Her post continues:

... or years. Remember Trump’s character: He sat in his dining room watching on television as his supporters attacked our Capitol and brutally assaulted law enforcement. For hours, he refused to instruct the mob to leave. The truth will never change.

Liz has been preemptively pardoned by the WORST president in history.

That will never change.

Embarrassment is putting it nicely. She followed up an historic LOSS in Wyoming with being a campaign lapdog for Kamala Harris and now receiving a pardon from Joe Biden who also pardoned a man who murdered FBI agents.

Jessica Tarlov Was Told There Would Be a Unity Theme at Inauguration
Brett T.
Classy.

*cough cough*

It's not looking good for Liz.

Like, at all. 

No wonder she's surrounded herself with a bunch of woke leftists at the University of Virginia.

