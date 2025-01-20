That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in...
Despite Biden Pardons, There's Still a Path to Justice -- If the GOP...
'Today is the Day!' Dana Loesch Speaks Words of Hope and Encouragement on...
Women and Girls WIN! Megyn Kelly Shares Trump EO Declaring 2 SEXES Putting First Nail in Wokeness Coffin

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on January 20, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

What's the old saying about Trump?

Oh yeah ...

PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT.

Trump is within moments of signing an Executive Order declaring that government will only recognize two sexes, men and women. Male and female. After spending years being told women must tolerate mentally ill men in our sports and spaces, this is a MASSIVE win.

Megyn Kelly has been fighting the good fight, she is truly a warrior

BEHOLD!

HELL YES!

They only care about women as much as they can exploit and use us for their agenda and narrative.

Just sayin'.

Wouldn't hurt our feelings if we could go back to not caring about sex or color.

Crazy, we know.

THERE it is.

It's insane that this is not just common sense, absolutely.

We. Are. Not.

Tags: EXECUTIVE ORDER GIRL MEGYN KELLY WOMEN

