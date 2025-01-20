Women and Girls WIN! Megyn Kelly Shares Trump EO Declaring 2 SEXES Putting First Nail in Wokeness Coffin

What's the old saying about Trump?

Oh yeah ...

PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT.

Trump is within moments of signing an Executive Order declaring that government will only recognize two sexes, men and women. Male and female. After spending years being told women must tolerate mentally ill men in our sports and spaces, this is a MASSIVE win.

Megyn Kelly has been fighting the good fight, she is truly a warrior

Forget the first 100 days. This will happen in the first 100 seconds of the Trump admin! #promiseskept pic.twitter.com/vSEPDwZRMe — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 20, 2025

BEHOLD!

HELL YES!

This should make the "Equal Rights Amendment" crowd happy.

But it won't. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) January 20, 2025

They only care about women as much as they can exploit and use us for their agenda and narrative.

Just sayin'.

great, hopefully we will never have to check another box, on any form, related to our gender or sexuality — Marie💗 (@Marie679915931) January 20, 2025

Wouldn't hurt our feelings if we could go back to not caring about sex or color.

Crazy, we know.

Crushing victory — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) January 20, 2025

THERE it is.

Sanity is returning to America — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) January 20, 2025

It’s insane this all needed to be put into writing but it’s about time! 🔥 — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) January 20, 2025

It's insane that this is not just common sense, absolutely.

We're not going back! — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 20, 2025

We. Are. Not.

