Better Lawyer Up, Sandy: Libs of TikTok Lights Up AOC for Her Deranged...
Adam Kinzinger's Snotty Commentary About 'Needing a Pardon' Comes Back to Haunt Him...
WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to...
'I Will Not Rest': Rand Paul Reacts to Biden's Preemptive Pardon of Anthony...
It’s Morning in America
FLASHBACK: Watch What Joe Biden Said About Preemptive Pardons in December 2020 Interview
'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuri...
VIP
This Line in WH's Presidential Pardon Statement Maddeningly Sums Up the Biden Years
Turn It Down: Don Jr. Reminds Fauci He Doesn't HAVE to Accept Biden's...
'I Believe in the Rule of Law' Says Disgraced Outgoing POTUS Who Just...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pard...
Vlad Got the Old Heisman: Donald Trump Jr. Says Zelensky BEGGED Three Times...
Cleaning House: Diplomats Leaving in Droves As Team Trump Demands State Department Resigna...

So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons Him ONLY Makes Things Worse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden signed some last-minute pardons of TOTALLY INNOCENT people like Liz Cheney and Anthony Fauci while he still had the ability to do so. Let us rephrase that. Whoever has been manipulating and using Biden for the past four years had him sign some last-minute pardons of TOTALLY INNOCENT people ...

Advertisement

There, that's better.

Fauci, aka the self-proclaimed SCIENCE ITSELF, was quick to claim he committed no crime after receiving the pardon.

Yeah, right:

His post continues: 

... for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me."

Uh huh.

Uh huh.

Again.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Innocent people don't need or even 'appreciate' pardons, Tony.

But it's all Trump's fault, you see? Fauci is TOTES innocent, Trump is just an unhinged bully and stuff.

They really think Americans will buy that crap.

They are really wrong.

Does this pardon include the 'work' he did in the 80s with AIDS? Or the beagles he tortured?

Just curious.

Even King Doofus himself, Adam Kinzinger, understands this which says so much.

Advertisement

===========================================================================

Related:

Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot)

Jennifer Rubin's New 'Rag' The Contrarian Is As Funny As SHE IS and That's Not a Good Thing (Headlines)

IT'S ALL A PLOT! Chris Murphy Goes Full BLUE-ANON in Freak-Out Post About Trump, GenZ, and Big Tech

Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a Grassroots Effort -Thread

Doc Who BRAGS About Being 1st to Use 'COVID' Gets WAY More Than He Asked for With Dumb Vaccine Question

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN PARDON FAUCI COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuriating Photos
Sam J.
WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to a MAGA'
Laura W.
Adam Kinzinger's Snotty Commentary About 'Needing a Pardon' Comes Back to Haunt Him GLORIOUSLY (Watch)
Sam J.
'I Will Not Rest': Rand Paul Reacts to Biden's Preemptive Pardon of Anthony Fauci
Amy
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pardons (THREAD)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement