So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons Him ONLY Makes Things Worse

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden signed some last-minute pardons of TOTALLY INNOCENT people like Liz Cheney and Anthony Fauci while he still had the ability to do so. Let us rephrase that. Whoever has been manipulating and using Biden for the past four years had him sign some last-minute pardons of TOTALLY INNOCENT people ...

There, that's better.

Fauci, aka the self-proclaimed SCIENCE ITSELF, was quick to claim he committed no crime after receiving the pardon.

Yeah, right:

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells me he appreciates the pardon, but he committed no crime:



"I really truly appreciate the action President Biden has taken today on my behalf. Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, and there are no possible grounds for… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 20, 2025

His post continues:

... for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me."

Uh huh.

Dr. Fauci said he is grateful because the threats and possibility of a politically motivated prosecution "creates immeasurable and intolerable distress on me and my family." — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 20, 2025

Uh huh.

Again.

FAUCI ON PARDON TO JON KARL:

"I really truly appreciate the action Pres. Biden has taken today…Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, & there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me." — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 20, 2025

Innocent people don't need or even 'appreciate' pardons, Tony.

If you accept the pardon you admit you committed a crime. pic.twitter.com/x0BZBdC1s8 — Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) January 20, 2025

So he didn't decline it. Guilty — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 20, 2025

But it's all Trump's fault, you see? Fauci is TOTES innocent, Trump is just an unhinged bully and stuff.

They really think Americans will buy that crap.

They are really wrong.

Oh buddy. Fauci has likely committed more crimes than anyone in the government currently. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) January 20, 2025

Does this pardon include the 'work' he did in the 80s with AIDS? Or the beagles he tortured?

Just curious.

Then he should refuse it. In the 1915 Supreme Court case Burdick v. United States, the Court ruled that a pardon carries an "imputation of guilt". The Court also stated that accepting a pardon was "an admission of guilt". — Frasier (@timfrasier) January 20, 2025

“The only reason to ask for a pardon is because you think you’ve committed a crime.”pic.twitter.com/2svAmUC8z1 — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) January 20, 2025

Even King Doofus himself, Adam Kinzinger, understands this which says so much.

