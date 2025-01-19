Doc Who BRAGS About Being 1st to Use 'COVID' Gets WAY More Than...
The 'Misinformation' Argument is Officially Dead, and the Equal Rights Amendment Killed It

Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a Grassroots Effort -Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on January 19, 2025
Artist Angie

Have we mentioned how hard the Left and Democrats have been working to prove the 'resistance' is bigger than ever now that Trump has been elected president AGAIN? They really want us all to believe that not only did people not really mean to elect Trump (that's a new one) BUT that even though he won both the Electoral College and the Popular vote, he's more unpopular than EVER.

They really think Americans will buy this.

Especially since, you know, the grassroots People's March that protested Trump on Saturday was so HUGE.

Except it wasn't really all that huge and OH YEAH, it was anything but grassroots.

Check this out:

We feel shocked.

Her post continues:

You’ll see: 

The “Permit Holder” is Movement Catalyst LLC, a for-profit protest firm in Silver Spring, MD.  

The “Contact List” for the protest includes 3 partners at the Movement Catalyst LLC and a “Collaborator,” all longtime professional protestors.  

They are Samantha Miller and the 3 partners: Abby Henderson, Bill Ragen and Liz Butler.

Huh.

Doesn't sound all that grassroots to us.

Her post continues:

According to Washington, D.C., government records, it is a limited liability corporation established in February 2021.In 2021, Movement Catalyst LLC received $592,050 from the New York-based Sustainable Markets Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for "web campaign development," according to its IRS Form 990 filing. 

Then, in 2023, Philadelphia-based Workers United, working on "organizing the unorganized collective bargaining," paid Movement Catalyst LLC a total of $319,600, according to its tax filing. The services provided? "CONSULTANT." 

This is far from a "grassroots," mom-and-pop operation run over a kitchen table. The organization did not return a request for comment.

The organization didn't return a request for comment?

Shocked AGAIN.

In other words it's all fake, fake fake, fake ... but you knew that.

===========================================================================

