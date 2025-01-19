Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a Grassroots Effort -Thread

Have we mentioned how hard the Left and Democrats have been working to prove the 'resistance' is bigger than ever now that Trump has been elected president AGAIN? They really want us all to believe that not only did people not really mean to elect Trump (that's a new one) BUT that even though he won both the Electoral College and the Popular vote, he's more unpopular than EVER.

They really think Americans will buy this.

Especially since, you know, the grassroots People's March that protested Trump on Saturday was so HUGE.

Except it wasn't really all that huge and OH YEAH, it was anything but grassroots.

Check this out:

🧵🔥 @FoxNews. Media say a “grassroots” #PeoplesMarch protested Trump today. But a document I got @NatlParkService—marked “confidential”—reveals for-profit professional protest firm “Movement Catalyst LLC” got the permit & organized the protest. READ ⬇️ https://t.co/ZRJYdK4s34 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) January 18, 2025

We feel shocked.

2/ The anti-Trump #PeoplesMarch claims to be “grassroots.” But I got the permit from the Park Police with a document marked “confidential.” Read it here: https://t.co/IEhLVjpphS



You’ll see:



✅ The “Permit Holder” is Movement Catalyst LLC, a for-profit protest firm in Silver… pic.twitter.com/wDstQchKYj — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) January 19, 2025

Her post continues:

You’ll see: The “Permit Holder” is Movement Catalyst LLC, a for-profit protest firm in Silver Spring, MD. The “Contact List” for the protest includes 3 partners at the Movement Catalyst LLC and a “Collaborator,” all longtime professional protestors. They are Samantha Miller and the 3 partners: Abby Henderson, Bill Ragen and Liz Butler.

Huh.

These are just 4 pages but you can see the level of detail that this for-profit protest firm — Movement Catalyst LLC — provided to the Park Service to snag the permit, down to the “portapotties and dumpster” pickup and protest route. Read the @FoxNews @FoxNewsOpinion column here:… pic.twitter.com/mCJwDkVfz7 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) January 19, 2025

Doesn't sound all that grassroots to us.

So, what is Movement Catalyst LLC, the for-profit company that organized the anti-Trump protest today in Washington, D.C., that media outlets misrepresented as “grassroots“?



According to Washington, D.C., government records, it is a limited liability corporation established in… pic.twitter.com/SPw2CDn6aF — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) January 19, 2025

Her post continues:

According to Washington, D.C., government records, it is a limited liability corporation established in February 2021.In 2021, Movement Catalyst LLC received $592,050 from the New York-based Sustainable Markets Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for "web campaign development," according to its IRS Form 990 filing. Then, in 2023, Philadelphia-based Workers United, working on "organizing the unorganized collective bargaining," paid Movement Catalyst LLC a total of $319,600, according to its tax filing. The services provided? "CONSULTANT." This is far from a "grassroots," mom-and-pop operation run over a kitchen table. The organization did not return a request for comment.

The organization didn't return a request for comment?

Shocked AGAIN.

In other words it's all fake, fake fake, fake ... but you knew that.

