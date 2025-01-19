Wait, WHAT? REALLY?! LOL! SNL Makes SAVAGE Joke at Rachel Maddow's Expense PLUS Dig at Joy Reid (Watch)

Ok ... the tide really is starting to turn if even SNL is figuring out what is and IS NOT funny again. Sure, it took them over a decade to realize they've been alienating over half of the country, are lucky to still exist, and have a lot of ignorance to make up for but WOW, maybe things really are changing.

Advertisement

Finally.

Guess Trump winning the POPULAR VOTE was a wake-up call?

Whatever did it, inspired them to actually be funny again, we'll take it.

Watch this:

NEW: SNL unleashes a savage joke on Rachel Maddow, mistaking her for a man.



JOY REID: “What do you think, Rachel?”



CHRIS HAYES: “Oh, I’m not Rachel. I’m Chris Hayes.”



JOY REID: “Huh.”



Even the liberal cast members find this hilarious. You can hear the snort at the end. pic.twitter.com/R6IGO1uYGV — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 19, 2025

Also making fun of how dumb Joy Reid is ... we'll take it.

The snort at the end really just makes it.

Oh I thought that was Mark Cuban! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) January 19, 2025

We see what he did there.

Hell, I think we've all made the Chris Hays Rachel Maddow joke for what, 10+ years? Not so savage for being that old. — Last Sane Man Left 📟 (@ericsco21322522) January 19, 2025

Fair point but hey, they're getting there, right? Maybe?

Trump winning is even bringing comedy back — Freedom Nexxus (@InfirmaPeribit) January 19, 2025

Man, we are ready for that.

===========================================================================

Related:

Brit Hume Sets Biden (and Dems) Straight About His Equal Rights Amendment Ratification As Only HE Can



'CAN'T Be Serious'! John Harwood Uses This Democrat to Prove Biden DOESN'T Suck and Wow, How PATHETIC

BREAKING: Jury Finds CNN LIABLE for Defamation Against Zachary Young and His Operations in Afghanistan

List of Who's NOT Attending Trump's Inauguration Says SO MUCH About Who Trump REALLY Beat in November

Yup, She BROKE Him! Adam Schiff Still CRYING to Nicolle Wallace About Pam Bondi and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

===========================================================================