The 'Misinformation' Argument is Officially Dead, and the Equal Rights Amendment Killed It
We're SO Glad He's VP! Check Out How J.D. Vance Dunked on Biden's...
Christopher Rufo Looks Into the Leftist Groups That Could Disrupt the Inauguration
John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's...

Wait, WHAT? REALLY?! LOL! SNL Makes SAVAGE Joke at Rachel Maddow's Expense PLUS Dig at Joy Reid (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on January 19, 2025

Ok ... the tide really is starting to turn if even SNL is figuring out what is and IS NOT funny again. Sure, it took them over a decade to realize they've been alienating over half of the country, are lucky to still exist, and have a lot of ignorance to make up for but WOW, maybe things really are changing.

Finally.

Guess Trump winning the POPULAR VOTE was a wake-up call?

Whatever did it, inspired them to actually be funny again, we'll take it.

Watch this:

Also making fun of how dumb Joy Reid is ... we'll take it. 

The snort at the end really just makes it.

We see what he did there.

Fair point but hey, they're getting there, right? Maybe?

Brit Hume Sets Biden (and Dems) Straight About His Equal Rights Amendment Ratification As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Man, we are ready for that.

