Yup, She BROKE Him! Adam Schiff Still CRYING to Nicolle Wallace About Pam Bondi and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Watching Adam Schiff cry and whine may well be one of our favorite past times, especially with how hard he worked to keep Trump out of the Oval Office for the past eight years. Not only did he fail tremendously but it sounds like he may finally be held accountable for his lies and actions.

And he knows with an AG like Pam Bondi, his odds aren't great.

You love to see it, you know? Karma in action? A beautiful thing, indeed.

Poor guy is whining to any outlet that will have him, which seems to be only MSNBC but still.

Here is crying at Nicolle Wallace:

Will Pam Bondi admit Trump lost in 2020? No answer.



Will she prosecute Trump's opponents? No answer.



Will she preserve Jan 6th investigation evidence? No answer.



If she can't answer simple questions for fear of offending Trump, how can she have the independence to do the job? pic.twitter.com/4lJwerZuQI — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 17, 2025

All we can say for Schiff is he better lawyer up.

When the most corrupt person in Congress doesn’t like somebody that should be a clear signal to every other member of Congress that she is the right person for the job. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 17, 2025

Exactly.

The more he complains about her the more we know she's the perfect person for the job.

Heck, ol' Schiff for Brains is making her arguments for her.

If you were a serious person you would not be running to Nicolle Wallace. https://t.co/5eXg4Bctrp — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 17, 2025

To be fair, with the changes we're seeing at CNN, MSNBC may be the only outlet that is open to him at this point.

She answered the questions, you fool. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 17, 2025

He just didn't like her answers.

Which again, tells us she's more than qualified for the position.

Get yer popcorn, this is gonna be fun.

