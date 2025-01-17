BREAKING: Jury Finds CNN LIABLE for Defamation Against Zachary Young and His Operations...
Yup, She BROKE Him! Adam Schiff Still CRYING to Nicolle Wallace About Pam Bondi and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Watching Adam Schiff cry and whine may well be one of our favorite past times, especially with how hard he worked to keep Trump out of the Oval Office for the past eight years. Not only did he fail tremendously but it sounds like he may finally be held accountable for his lies and actions.

And he knows with an AG like Pam Bondi, his odds aren't great.

You love to see it, you know? Karma in action? A beautiful thing, indeed.

Poor guy is whining to any outlet that will have him, which seems to be only MSNBC but still.

Here is crying at Nicolle Wallace:

All we can say for Schiff is he better lawyer up.

Exactly.

The more he complains about her the more we know she's the perfect person for the job.

Heck, ol' Schiff for Brains is making her arguments for her.

To be fair, with the changes we're seeing at CNN, MSNBC may be the only outlet that is open to him at this point.

He just didn't like her answers.

Which again, tells us she's more than qualified for the position.

Get yer popcorn, this is gonna be fun.

===========================================================================

ADAM SCHIFF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PAM BONDI

