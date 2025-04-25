Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon
MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During Story on Arrested Judge

Doug P. | 2:44 PM on April 25, 2025
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

As we told you earlier, a Milwaukee circuit court judge has been arrested and charged with helping an illegal alien evade capture by ICE. In other words, the judge is charged with breaking the law which is probably something a judge shouldn't be doing.

Attorney General Pam Bondi reminded public officials that "no one is above the law" while FBI Director Kash Patel had this to say

Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week. 

We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest.  

Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public. We will have more to share soon. 

Excellent work @FBIMilwaukee.

The Left is of course losing their minds over this (what's new?). Many Democrats will comment on this and leave out the details that'll ruin the narrative they're going for: 

Here's what Bondi had to say:

"The judge learned that ICE was outside ... She goes out in the hallway, screams at the immigration officers — she's furious, visibly shaking, upset — sends them off to talk to the chief judge. She comes back in the courtroom ... takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers, takes them out a private exit and tells them to leave."

In the libs' world that kind of thing should be perfectly allowable. Now imagine the Left's reaction if a judge helped a J6er evade capture.

Meanwhile on MSNBC they were clearly disturbed by this "extraordinary step" that was taken, but for all the wrong reasons. Watch: 

Maybe somebody should remind the MSNBC bunch of the wise words of the president they spent four years covering for:

Well said, Joe (or whoever wrote his posts for him).

This is just the beginning.

