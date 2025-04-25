Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another...
MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During...
Something You Wanna TELL Us?! Ted Lieu's Dunk on 'Pretty Pete Hegseth' Is...
Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR...
Arrested Development: Pam Bondi Reminds Sanctuary Lefties 'No One Is Above the Law'...
Run, JUDGE, Run! What Judge Hannah Dugan Did When Reporters Tried Questioning Her...
VIP
Try Not to Laugh at Pete Buttigieg's Lecture About Making Government More Efficient
Sean Davis & Mollie Hemingway Mocking TF Out of The Dispatch for Acquiring...
Stephen Miller Takes a Truth Hammer to ABC News' 'Disinformation Campaign' About Mahmoud...
BREAKING: Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge ARRESTED After Helping Illegal Immigrant Avoid ICE
Wait, Did He Say REVOLT? Sounds Like Democrats Can't Throw One Another Under...
Hillary Clinton Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake During Rant Against Executive Orders and...
'Eventually the WARRIOR Will Answer': Infantryman Puts Amy McGrath in Her PLACE and...

More of This: Kash Patel Posts Statement Following ICE Obstruction Arrest of Milwaukee County Judge

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on April 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier, we told you the U.S. Marshals arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan for obstruction after she altered court records to hide an immigrant from ICE arrest last week.

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest. 

Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public.We will have more to share soon. 

Excellent work @FBIMilwaukee.

Yes, excellent work.

They do.

Show them no one is above the law.

That's two judges this week.

Recommended

MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During Story on Arrested Judge
Doug P.
Advertisement

We'd love to see this.

Yes, they will freak out.

But no one is above the law.

This is judicial activism and lawfare.

Yes, more of this.

Same.

There sure is.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ARREST FBI FBI INVESTIGATION ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During Story on Arrested Judge
Doug P.
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another After Election Flop
Amy Curtis
Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR and It's Simply GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon
justmindy
Something You Wanna TELL Us?! Ted Lieu's Dunk on 'Pretty Pete Hegseth' Is Awkward and CRINGE All In One
Sam J.
Run, JUDGE, Run! What Judge Hannah Dugan Did When Reporters Tried Questioning Her Speaks VOLUMES (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During Story on Arrested Judge Doug P.
Advertisement