More of This: Kash Patel Posts Statement Following ICE Obstruction Arrest of Milwaukee County Judge

Earlier, we told you the U.S. Marshals arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan for obstruction after she altered court records to hide an immigrant from ICE arrest last week.

Advertisement

Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.



We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 25, 2025

The entire post reads:

We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest. Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public.We will have more to share soon. Excellent work @FBIMilwaukee.

Yes, excellent work.

Way to go, Kash. We need more of this. Corrupt judges have to go. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) April 25, 2025

They do.

Good



Thats what I voted for



More!



Mayors of sanctuary cities



Governors of sanctuary states too — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) April 25, 2025

Show them no one is above the law.

Those who have been loudly critical of Kash Patel better be loud in their appreciation posts today! Well done Kash! https://t.co/BNj0Ag9jlM — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) April 25, 2025

That's two judges this week.

Governor Phil Murphy should be arrested next. He's not on video admitting he's hiding an illegal in his garage.https://t.co/oCas6rPnWa — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 25, 2025

We'd love to see this.

Wow, it’s finally happening — judges who defy the law are being held accountable. Incredible. The media is going to freak out over this. She violated the law, so she’s getting arrested. That’s how it should be. — Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) April 25, 2025

Yes, they will freak out.

But no one is above the law.

Hannah Dugan previously ranted about how she "used the law" to "advance social change for those who are most vulnerable."



Break the law, find out. pic.twitter.com/JTsuSXG9U1 — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) April 25, 2025

This is judicial activism and lawfare.

Yes, more of this.

I voted for this and I want to see much, much more of it. https://t.co/B6DoEsX170 — It's not over yet - "Christianus sum" (@ChristySandhoff) April 25, 2025

Same.

As the old saying goes, "There's more than 1 way to skin a cat", and there's more than one way to stop a judicial coup. https://t.co/c0ta03dXWg — TheDeenster (@TheDeenster2) April 25, 2025

There sure is.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.