Arrested Development: Pam Bondi Reminds Sanctuary Lefties 'No One Is Above the Law' (and They're FURIOUS)

Doug P. | 1:16 PM on April 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hopefully we're starting to hit the tip of the "accountability" iceberg when it comes to the Left's "sanctuary city/state" policies that harbor criminal illegal aliens.

Earlier we told you a Milwaukee circuit court judge who has been arrested and charged with helping an illegal alien avoid ICE.

The Democrats have enjoyed saying "no one is above the law" when it came to the Left's lawfare against Donald Trump, but they're not going to like it so much when those words are thrown back at them, and for very good reasons. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi had this to say after the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan:

There are no doubt a lot more "sanctuary city" Dems who have been harboring illegals and they also deserve accountability. 

