Arrested Development: Pam Bondi Reminds Sanctuary Lefties 'No One Is Above the Law' (and They're FURIOUS)

Hopefully we're starting to hit the tip of the "accountability" iceberg when it comes to the Left's "sanctuary city/state" policies that harbor criminal illegal aliens.

Earlier we told you a Milwaukee circuit court judge who has been arrested and charged with helping an illegal alien avoid ICE.

Beautiful. Judge Hannah Dugan and her attorney leaving the federal courthouse.

The FBI arrested her at the MKE Co Courthouse this morning, charged with 2 felonies for obstructing an ICE arrest last week



FAFO!

The Democrats have enjoyed saying "no one is above the law" when it came to the Left's lawfare against Donald Trump, but they're not going to like it so much when those words are thrown back at them, and for very good reasons.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had this to say after the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan:

I can confirm that our @FBI agents just arrested Hannah Dugan – a county judge in Milwaukee – for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid an arrest by @ICEgov.



No one is above the law. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 25, 2025

There are no doubt a lot more "sanctuary city" Dems who have been harboring illegals and they also deserve accountability.

When will the arrests of Democrat Mayors & Governors begin @AGPamBondi ?



No one is above the law! — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) April 25, 2025

More of this, please. Let’s arrest some Senators like @PattyMurray who are meeting with and enabling illegal immigrants. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) April 25, 2025

Predictably, there are many on the Left who like to say "no one is above the law" about Trump who are furious that the rule also applies to their side. Some are calling the arrest an attempt to intimidate judges. Apparently judges should just be allowed to break the law as long as it's favoring the Democrat position.

Statement from @SenatorBaldwin on the FBI's arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan: pic.twitter.com/x5osbU1A1Z — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) April 25, 2025

Some would like people to think this means the U.S. is becoming a "police state," which is ridiculous:

LOL.



The judge broke federal immigration law by altering court records so a criminal illegal alien could avoid ICE.



This is not a "police state", you absolute turnip.



No one is above the law. https://t.co/nG0E6QbR77 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 25, 2025

The "no one is above the law" crowd on the Left sure seems to want certain people to remain above the law.