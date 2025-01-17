A Red Wave...in California?
Ivanka Trump Honors Father, Spotlighting Media's Harsh Treatment of Trump Family in His...

WHAT Were They THINKING?! LOL! Democrats Post 'History Made' with Pic of Kamala and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We get it, Democrats, you really really really wanted to claim the first black woman as vice president so you could pretend you're super progressive and tolerant but c'mon, we all know that's the only reason Kamala Harris got the job so is that really something to brag about? Heck, Biden openly bragged about how he was choosing his vp based on sex and race, not qualifications.

And let's be honest, over the past four years we saw over and over and over again Kamala was anything but qualified for her role.

But hey, if you want to brag about making history with her ... we guess, go for it?

X had ALL sorts of fun with this one.

*HIC*

Oof.

Eh, Joe Biden was a really horrible vp ... just putting that out there.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Also, if you look at her picture there is something really really really OFF:

Yeah, that's it.

