WHAT Were They THINKING?! LOL! Democrats Post 'History Made' with Pic of Kamala and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb

We get it, Democrats, you really really really wanted to claim the first black woman as vice president so you could pretend you're super progressive and tolerant but c'mon, we all know that's the only reason Kamala Harris got the job so is that really something to brag about? Heck, Biden openly bragged about how he was choosing his vp based on sex and race, not qualifications.

And let's be honest, over the past four years we saw over and over and over again Kamala was anything but qualified for her role.

But hey, if you want to brag about making history with her ... we guess, go for it?

X had ALL sorts of fun with this one.

I guess finding a pantsuit, slapping it on an even emptier puppet, calling her black, and giving her a billion dollars to waste is without precedent.



So, historical in that sense. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 17, 2025

History made as the worst, and potentially drunkest presidential nominee ever. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 17, 2025

*HIC*

Indeed. She is only the second woman to lose a presidential election to Donald Trump. — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 17, 2025

Oof.

for worst VP in American history? — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 17, 2025

Eh, Joe Biden was a really horrible vp ... just putting that out there.

More like relegated to the dustbin of history — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 16, 2025

No doubt. pic.twitter.com/LLxxrbqcr8 — A Little to the Right (@littletoright) January 17, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Also, if you look at her picture there is something really really really OFF:

What did yall do to her arm?!!! https://t.co/kbzc6KkHHV — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 17, 2025

Yeah, that's it.

