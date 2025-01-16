Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and...
Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending Party While L.A. BURNED

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/John McCoy, File

We are honestly shocked Mayor Karen Bass has not already resigned. Ok, she's a Democrat so the odds of her actually taking responsibility are really low, let alone her being accountable, but in a common sense world Bass would have already lost her job. Just when we think things can't get any worse we find out from her own people that she was attending a cocktail party while L.A. burned.

Of course, said staffer pulled the pictures showing her presence at the party but by that time we'd already seen them. Honestly, the fact he/she/it pulled them only makes Bass look worse:

Justine Bateman with a simple yet poignant question:

Seriously, what is L.A. going to do about Bass? She's obviously not going to do the honorable thing, the right thing, and step down so do they recall her? Can she be charged for negligence knowing how much she cut from the fire department's budget?

What happens next?

Awww yes, there are the pictures ... in case you were wondering what they looked like.

As we said, the Internet is forever.

We will finally have REAL leadership in D.C. starting next week so maybe something will change in California although with Newsom and Bass still in place, we don't see how.

Fair point.

She also partied and drank booze ... just sayin'.

