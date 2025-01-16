Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending Party While L.A. BURNED

We are honestly shocked Mayor Karen Bass has not already resigned. Ok, she's a Democrat so the odds of her actually taking responsibility are really low, let alone her being accountable, but in a common sense world Bass would have already lost her job. Just when we think things can't get any worse we find out from her own people that she was attending a cocktail party while L.A. burned.

Of course, said staffer pulled the pictures showing her presence at the party but by that time we'd already seen them. Honestly, the fact he/she/it pulled them only makes Bass look worse:

Karen Bass's Director of Community Engagement, who posted the photos of the Mayor at a cocktail party while the Palisades burned, deleted her entire Instagram account and took the photos down from her LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/MT5uxeVVfd — Eric Spiegelman (@ericspiegelman) January 16, 2025

Justine Bateman with a simple yet poignant question:

What are we doing with these people running our city? https://t.co/QIeJmv21XD — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 16, 2025

Seriously, what is L.A. going to do about Bass? She's obviously not going to do the honorable thing, the right thing, and step down so do they recall her? Can she be charged for negligence knowing how much she cut from the fire department's budget?

What happens next?

Good thing the internet is forever lol. https://t.co/g3Bnl0AO3f — Bethany Thomas (@_bethany_thomas) January 16, 2025

Awww yes, there are the pictures ... in case you were wondering what they looked like.

As we said, the Internet is forever.

I don’t know why they’re still in their seats. I really don’t.

I’m hoping that next week, both Gavin Newsom, and Karen Bass are gone. I hope President Trump sends a team to CA to deliver the type of message to Newsom and Bass that results in them walking away in shame — Meezmo April (@MeezmoApril) January 16, 2025

We will finally have REAL leadership in D.C. starting next week so maybe something will change in California although with Newsom and Bass still in place, we don't see how.

Its hard to hold people accountable when they all are corrupt. — Sher_Bear 🇺🇸 (@SherryRSher) January 16, 2025

Fair point.

Karen Bass fiddled while Los Angeles burned comes to mind.👇 pic.twitter.com/5CNCL6MThg — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) January 16, 2025

She also partied and drank booze ... just sayin'.

