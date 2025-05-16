How IRONIC! X Goes for Walk on the Beach and Finds Their OWN 'Shell Messages' (HERE Are Some of the BEST)

Ever since James Comey stumbled upon his mysterious shell message on the beach, it would appear others on X found their own shell messages ... and of course their shell messages are way funnier than Comey threatening the president.
And while we wish we could include all of the memes (they are all OVER the place!), there are only so many hours in the day, so we compiled what we thought were the best. Note: If you find one you think we should have included, let us know on X.
Honestly, we're wondering if it started with Lauren Boebert.
May 16, 2025
Huh.
My beach walk too! How ironic!!! pic.twitter.com/wUx5OPdF11— Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) May 16, 2025
HOW IRONIC!
Cool shell formation on the beach.— GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) May 15, 2025
Gee what does it mean?🤔 pic.twitter.com/9lf0s9Inai
We dunno.
It's a mystery.
Cool shell formation on my beach walk pic.twitter.com/0ERn8Phj6b— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 15, 2025
Ahem.
Wandered past this on the beach. It's probably nothing. pic.twitter.com/vPvJucUBph— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) May 16, 2025
Probably.
The "cool shell formation" meme template could not have come at a better time. pic.twitter.com/sZQChTrl4S— Prince of Doges 🇺🇸 (@princeofdoges) May 16, 2025
We see what they did there.
Cool shell formation on my beach walk.— FlimFlam (@JDscramble425) May 15, 2025
by MEME-SUPREME pic.twitter.com/m7VgDeGhAU
Oof.
Guys, I found some seashells on the beach and I'm sure it is a political message, but I'm not sure what exactly it means. pic.twitter.com/LqTlt3auA3— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 16, 2025
We have so many questions.
Guys, I just found this on the beach. #comey#Fbi#Trump pic.twitter.com/gl5l0f1ihV— Ramon Robles Jr (@RamonRoblesJr) May 15, 2025
THERE it is!
Look at what I just happened to find on the beach pic.twitter.com/jKj2VT9T2f— Mark 🥓🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) May 16, 2025
Not necessarily funny, but still a strong contender.
Look at this crazy shell formation I found while walking on the beach. What could it mean? pic.twitter.com/RtPByMq3D1— Kevina Gafa 🇺🇸 (@KevinaFaga) May 16, 2025
It's true.
I just randomly came across this message made out of seashells on the beach, so I took a picture of it. pic.twitter.com/K2mrfnwkf5— Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) May 16, 2025
Wow, we wonder how many shells this one took?
Cool! I found this shell formation on the beach this morning… I wonder what it means? pic.twitter.com/PovTFnT1kZ— ⭐️Michelle⭐️ (@Michellebbz) May 16, 2025
Hard to follow this one, so fin.
