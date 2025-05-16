No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on...
How IRONIC! X Goes for Walk on the Beach and Finds Their OWN 'Shell Messages' (HERE Are Some of the BEST)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:45 PM on May 16, 2025

Ever since James Comey stumbled upon his mysterious shell message on the beach, it would appear others on X found their own shell messages ... and of course their shell messages are way funnier than Comey threatening the president.

Advertisement

And while we wish we could include all of the memes (they are all OVER the place!), there are only so many hours in the day, so we compiled what we thought were the best. Note: If you find one you think we should have included, let us know on X.

Honestly, we're wondering if it started with Lauren Boebert.

Huh.

HOW IRONIC!

We dunno.

It's a mystery.

Ahem.

Probably.

We see what they did there.

No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Oof.

We have so many questions.

THERE it is!

Not necessarily funny, but still a strong contender.

It's true.

Wow, we wonder how many shells this one took?

Hard to follow this one, so fin.

