It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP

As Twitchy readers know, James Comey posted what many consider an open threat against President Trump. As you all also know, Comey quickly played stupid about the message and deleted it, expecting millions of Americans to believe the former director of the FBI doesn't know what 86 47 means.

Advertisement

Dude.

C'mon.

Many people tagged the FBI, Dan Bongino, and Kash Patel in multiple posts about the open threat against our president.

Patel responded:

We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 15, 2025

🎹 ... Someone's gonna get it ... 🎹

Sing with us.

Because of course, a Krassenstein ...

Lock him up.



He’s the former director of the FBI.



I don’t believe he “didn’t know” what it meant when everyone with a brain knows what it means.



There is no excuse for this.



None. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 16, 2025

Thank you Kash. These threats need to be taken seriously.



For anyone who can't see how serious this is, here's a reminder pic.twitter.com/ejajqf1hwz — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 15, 2025

Hold him to the same standard he called for. https://t.co/e2zSCQn9ev — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 16, 2025

Only seems fair.

Lie #1: It was a random shell display on the beach.



Lie #2: Former FBI Director doesn't know what "86" means.



Arrest Comey NOW!@FBIDirectorKash @FBIDDBongino



We CANNOT have 2 standards of "just-us" in America! pic.twitter.com/4g2DpqVG3N — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) May 16, 2025

The FBI should RAID Comey's home immediately with heavily armed agents and CNN TV crews!@FBIDirectorKash take action!



Arrest Comey! — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) May 16, 2025

They should raid Biden's home while they're at it, just for good measure.

Oh, calm down, we're just joking.

Sorta.

============================================================

Related:

Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL

Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence Abrego-Garcia Is MS-13 (Watch)

Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human with Lovely Post for 'Morris'

You Can ALMOST See the Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages at Tulsi Gabbard for Draining the Swamp (Watch)

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

============================================================