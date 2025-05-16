Trump Responds to Ex FBI Director (and 'Dirty Cop') James Comey's Now Deleted...
Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's...
'Casanova Killer' Glen Rogers Meets His Fate in Florida Death Chamber
Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports...
What are the Odds? Beachcomber Comey Wanders a Political Shore Teeming with Dem...
Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party...
Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with...
Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll...
VIP
TikToker Says America Doesn’t Want Afrikaners’ Racist Butts Here
'Zero Prison Time': DA Sentences Illegal Teen Who Killed Woman to Community Service
DHS Fills in Gaps in Story of Venezuelan Toddler Whose Parents Were Deported
CNN's Jake Tapper Defends 'Heroic' WSJ Reporters Against 'Smear Campaign'
Democrat Chris Van Hollen Is Still Pining for His Dearly Deported ‘Maryland Man’...
UH OH! James Comey's Not So Cryptic Post About '47' Caught the Attention...

It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on May 16, 2025
Sarah D.

As Twitchy readers know, James Comey posted what many consider an open threat against President Trump. As you all also know, Comey quickly played stupid about the message and deleted it, expecting millions of Americans to believe the former director of the FBI doesn't know what 86 47 means.

Advertisement

Dude.

C'mon.

Many people tagged the FBI, Dan Bongino, and Kash Patel in multiple posts about the open threat against our president.

Patel responded:

🎹 ... Someone's gonna get it ... 🎹

Sing with us.

Because of course, a Krassenstein ... 

Only seems fair.

Recommended

Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

They should raid Biden's home while they're at it, just for good measure.

Oh, calm down, we're just joking.

Sorta.

============================================================

Related:

Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL

Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence Abrego-Garcia Is MS-13 (Watch)

Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human with Lovely Post for 'Morris'

You Can ALMOST See the Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages at Tulsi Gabbard for Draining the Swamp (Watch)

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: JAMES COMEY TRUMP VIOLENCE KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Trump Responds to Ex FBI Director (and 'Dirty Cop') James Comey's Now Deleted '86 47' Photo
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports Hamas and the Pro-Palestine Movement
Warren Squire
Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with Off-Screen ‘Girlfriend’
Warren Squire
'Casanova Killer' Glen Rogers Meets His Fate in Florida Death Chamber
Eric V.
Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party Engaged in Lawfare to Get Trump
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement