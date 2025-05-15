Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man...
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE...
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and...
Hannah Dugan IS Facing Justice: Lefty Protesters Rally As Disgraced WI Judge Enters...
Axios Reports *Fears (*Dem/Media Narratives) About Tariffs Killing the Economy 'May Be Ove...
TRANS UBER ALLES: Germany Gives VILE Child Trafficker LIGHT Sentence Because of His...
VIP
Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human...
RFK Jr. Goes Scorched Earth on Democrat Medicaid Lies
OOOH, He MAD! WATCH Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages About Tulsi Gabbard...
Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the...
OUCH! Check Out the Pics CNN Aired While Gretchen Whitmer Claimed She Didn't...
And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C....
X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because Fascism and...
Lying Windbag Chuck Schumer Presents MORE Proof That Trump's Running a Dictatorship (Just...

Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence Abrego-Garcia Is MS-13 (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on May 15, 2025
Townhall

It's fascinating how determined Democrats are to fight for and be on the side of a wife-beating, human-trafficking, MS-13 gang member in our country illegally, who was deported to his HOME COUNTRY of El Salvador. And by fascinating, we mean pathetic and yet all too predictable.

Advertisement

How are they always ALWAYS always on the wrong side of every issue? 

It takes effort to be this wrong all of the freaking time.

Dan Goldman is one of the worst ... 

Post continues:

Chairman Greene used the gavel to stop Goldman from interrupting.

She gaveled him.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

You know that ticked him off. 

What a winner.

A better question is, why is Goldman even ELECTED?

Recommended

Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

OOOH! OOOH! WE KNOW!

'MARYLAND FATHER.'

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human with Lovely Post for 'Morris'

You Can ALMOST See the Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages at Tulsi Gabbard for Draining the Swamp (Watch)

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee

X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because 'Fascism' and Rachel Bitecofer Can't DEEEAL

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS ILLEGAL MS-13 TRUMP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE DAN GOLDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE NEVER SAID
Amy Curtis
And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Will TERRIFY J6 Committee
Sam J.
Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man'
Doug P.
Hannah Dugan IS Facing Justice: Lefty Protesters Rally As Disgraced WI Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea
Amy Curtis
OOOH, He MAD! WATCH Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages About Tulsi Gabbard Draining HIS Swamp (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement