Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence Abrego-Garcia Is MS-13 (Watch)

It's fascinating how determined Democrats are to fight for and be on the side of a wife-beating, human-trafficking, MS-13 gang member in our country illegally, who was deported to his HOME COUNTRY of El Salvador. And by fascinating, we mean pathetic and yet all too predictable.

How are they always ALWAYS always on the wrong side of every issue?

It takes effort to be this wrong all of the freaking time.

Dan Goldman is one of the worst ...

Things are getting heated in the House Homeland Security Committee with Sec. Noem. Rep. MTG wanted to enter into the record a post from the U.S. AG stating Abrego Garcia is a MS-13 member.



Rep. Dan Goldman is objecting from entering it into the record. Chairman Greene used the… pic.twitter.com/SLRc7Ylkyo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 14, 2025

Post continues:

Chairman Greene used the gavel to stop Goldman from interrupting.

She gaveled him.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

You know that ticked him off.

She neglected to mention he was arrested with two members of MS-13 who possessed drugs while he possessed $1,200 in cash. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) May 14, 2025

What a winner.

why is Goldman even on that committee — Joey Bagadonuts (@TxGuitarist21) May 14, 2025

A better question is, why is Goldman even ELECTED?

What are they trying to hide, why don’t they want anything put into record? — TCrump (@TeresaCrumpler) May 14, 2025

OOOH! OOOH! WE KNOW!

He's just an innocent father lol — Urizontvax (@urizontvax) May 14, 2025

'MARYLAND FATHER.'

Heh.

