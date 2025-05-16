It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James...
Trump Responds to Ex FBI Director (and 'Dirty Cop') James Comey's Now Deleted...
'Casanova Killer' Glen Rogers Meets His Fate in Florida Death Chamber
Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports...
What are the Odds? Beachcomber Comey Wanders a Political Shore Teeming with Dem...
Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party...
Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with...
Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll...
VIP
TikToker Says America Doesn’t Want Afrikaners’ Racist Butts Here
'Zero Prison Time': DA Sentences Illegal Teen Who Killed Woman to Community Service
DHS Fills in Gaps in Story of Venezuelan Toddler Whose Parents Were Deported
CNN's Jake Tapper Defends 'Heroic' WSJ Reporters Against 'Smear Campaign'
Democrat Chris Van Hollen Is Still Pining for His Dearly Deported ‘Maryland Man’...
UH OH! James Comey's Not So Cryptic Post About '47' Caught the Attention...

Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on May 16, 2025
Twitchy

The Left is violent.

We know this.

You know this.

Heck, we're pretty sure even they know this.

But seeing James Comey post something so blatantly threatening against Trump knowing the man has lived through two assassination attempts ... it reminds this editor that while we point and laugh at them for being morons, they absolutely could be dangerous.

Advertisement

Not to mention Comey pretending he had no idea it was violent ... give us a freaking break.

Scott Jennings chimed in with the simple truth about today's Left:

Bingo.

It's so hot right now.

Yup. With every win they become angrier, more violent, and sadly, more dangerous.

Of course, they don't think that's true and ... well ... they got angry at Scott proving his point.

Nope, not even a little bit.

Did Comey post these shirts? Did he wear one?

Looks like Teddi here has missed the point.

Recommended

It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP
Sam J.
Advertisement

Side note, the Left is so predictable we had written the headline before we even saw any of their freakout, negative comments on his post. We just knew they'd cry and shriek at him because the truth HURTS.

Wow, this guy is about as sharp as a dull blade. 

Demonizing maybe the 12 viewers who aren't tuning in to watch him make Lefties cry.

Sure.

Truck decals with Biden hogtied? What now?

Bro, c'mon.

Awww, poor lil Tyrel.

He seems upset.

Advertisement

Reading through all of these posts, we have to hand it to the mainstream media. They really did a number on stupid people who will buy anything ... 

It's impressive, in a terrifying and ugly way.

============================================================

Related:

Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence Abrego-Garcia Is MS-13 (Watch)

Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human with Lovely Post for 'Morris'

You Can ALMOST See the Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages at Tulsi Gabbard for Draining the Swamp (Watch)

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee

============================================================

Tags: LEFTIES VIOLENCE COMEY SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP
Sam J.
Trump Responds to Ex FBI Director (and 'Dirty Cop') James Comey's Now Deleted '86 47' Photo
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports Hamas and the Pro-Palestine Movement
Warren Squire
Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with Off-Screen ‘Girlfriend’
Warren Squire
'Casanova Killer' Glen Rogers Meets His Fate in Florida Death Chamber
Eric V.
Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party Engaged in Lawfare to Get Trump
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP Sam J.
Advertisement