Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL

The Left is violent.

We know this.

You know this.

Heck, we're pretty sure even they know this.

But seeing James Comey post something so blatantly threatening against Trump knowing the man has lived through two assassination attempts ... it reminds this editor that while we point and laugh at them for being morons, they absolutely could be dangerous.

Not to mention Comey pretending he had no idea it was violent ... give us a freaking break.

I wrote about “assassination culture,” and the prevalence of the 8647 message, recently in the @nypost. It’s spreading. https://t.co/daplIS0LX2 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 15, 2025

Scott Jennings chimed in with the simple truth about today's Left:

The Left has violence in its heart. Ugly stuff. https://t.co/4i2HDTDgHm — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 16, 2025

Bingo.

Didn’t you hear? Assassination is très chic. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 16, 2025

It's so hot right now.

I predicted this.



With every Trump win or success, the Left would become more and more violent, especially with the dismantling of the Obama legacy.



We WILL see an uptick in domestic terrorism. — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) May 16, 2025

Yup. With every win they become angrier, more violent, and sadly, more dangerous.

Of course, they don't think that's true and ... well ... they got angry at Scott proving his point.

I think you are confused. https://t.co/JqwT5FGd72 — Tom Patterson (@BruteForceSwim) May 16, 2025

Nope, not even a little bit.

Did Comey post these shirts? Did he wear one?

Looks like Teddi here has missed the point.

J6, Charlottesville. Endless Trump violent depiction videos. Scott is tiny IQ guy https://t.co/QQP6Ef9cSX — Chris Drury (@AlexWerenski) May 16, 2025

Side note, the Left is so predictable we had written the headline before we even saw any of their freakout, negative comments on his post. We just knew they'd cry and shriek at him because the truth HURTS.

Wow, this guy is about as sharp as a dull blade.

Smh. This man has a platform on @CNN and literally demonizing many of their viewers. https://t.co/SO3hZpWJ58 — CallyJazz (@Callystarr) May 16, 2025

Demonizing maybe the 12 viewers who aren't tuning in to watch him make Lefties cry.

Sure.

lol Scott knows MAGA had truck decals with Biden hogtied in the bed. That they laughed about the attack on Pelosi’s husband and mocked him. That they violently stormed the capitol and tried to murder numerous officials. Etc.



Yet he’s upset about “8647.” A complete hack https://t.co/Vt9jcxfuRl — Chris Garlock (@cdgarlock) May 16, 2025

Truck decals with Biden hogtied? What now?

Bro, c'mon.

@ScottJenningsKY I’m in your state right now and it’s TRASH ! Your on cnn and your state hates your fuccin guts https://t.co/oelPbyE9R0 — Philidelphia Fucc 🥷 (@JustTyrel) May 16, 2025

Awww, poor lil Tyrel.

He seems upset.

Imagine saying the left has violence in its heart while republicans stormed the capitol, had events showing Obama hanging from trees and openly advocating for a murderer be pardon over a lie that George Floyd overdose https://t.co/soOM7ZTq8h — LETS WIN! (@IamGramblingMan) May 16, 2025

Reading through all of these posts, we have to hand it to the mainstream media. They really did a number on stupid people who will buy anything ...

It's impressive, in a terrifying and ugly way.

