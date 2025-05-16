Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN

As Twitchy reported earlier, Kash Patel responded to James Comey's open threat against President Trump, offering the Secret Service any assistance the FBI can provide. And while we're happy to see Patel react, especially after spending four years watching Biden's DOJ do nothing but harass innocent people for their political ideas, there's definitely more we'd like to see happen with Comey.

Advertisement

Mollie Hemingway perhaps said it best:

If Comey is interviewed about his call to assassinate President Trump and he repeats his lie that he didn't know what he was doing, make sure to also charge him with lying to FBI agents. Also, do the interview in conjunction with an armed raid at 5A, for old time's sake. https://t.co/fR8t59dStt — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 15, 2025

There ya' go.

We're all feeling a bit nostalgic these days, yes?

Heh.

Make sure to tip off a news crew to be perfectly positioned to cover the 5am raid. For old time’s sake. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2025

Oh, that too! We all love to see a home raid at 5 am.

And don’t forget to search his wife’s closet. 👗 — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) May 16, 2025

It's only fair.

One of two things is true about Comey. 1)- He lied about making an obvious assassination threat against Trump, or 2)- he lied about being competent as an FBI director. Everyone, and I mean everyone, knows that message is a threat. — Jim G (@AxialEquatorial) May 16, 2025

Or they could arrest him in a very public place to make a spectacle of it like they did Peter Navarro. Either way Kash needs to let his favorite news organization have exclusive rights to the date and time so they're there to film it like the Roger Stone raid. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) May 16, 2025

So many options.

Here's what I want to see -



a 5am armed raid with plain clothed FBI agents - like 100 of them



Hauled off in leg irons in front of TV cameras



J6'ers for his Jurors



J6 treatment throughout



That would make me happy. — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) May 16, 2025

While very specific, again, this only seems fair.

Confiscate his phone and all his family members' phones. Raid his house at 5 am with a SWAT unit and cameras rolling. — George P. CT/FL (@Wheezer_Warrior) May 16, 2025

Seeing a theme here.

============================================================

Related:

It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP

Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL

Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence Abrego-Garcia Is MS-13 (Watch)

Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human with Lovely Post for 'Morris'

You Can ALMOST See the Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages at Tulsi Gabbard for Draining the Swamp (Watch)

============================================================