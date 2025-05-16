No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on...
Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on May 16, 2025
As Twitchy reported earlier, Kash Patel responded to James Comey's open threat against President Trump, offering the Secret Service any assistance the FBI can provide. And while we're happy to see Patel react, especially after spending four years watching Biden's DOJ do nothing but harass innocent people for their political ideas, there's definitely more we'd like to see happen with Comey.

Mollie Hemingway perhaps said it best:

There ya' go.

We're all feeling a bit nostalgic these days, yes?

Heh.

Oh, that too! We all love to see a home raid at 5 am.

It's only fair.

So many options.

While very specific, again, this only seems fair.

Seeing a theme here.

