No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on...
NO ONE Is Above the Law: NJ Globe Reports DOJ Will Charge Rep....
Jake Sullivan Told a Journo He Was Unaware of Biden's Mental Decline (Guess...
Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and...
It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James...
Trump Responds to Ex FBI Director (and 'Dirty Cop') James Comey's Now Deleted...
Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY in the Left's...
'Casanova Killer' Glen Rogers Meets His Fate in Florida Death Chamber
Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports...
What are the Odds? Beachcomber Comey Wanders a Political Shore Teeming with Dem...
Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party...
Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with...
Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll...
VIP
TikToker Says America Doesn’t Want Afrikaners’ Racist Butts Here

Whad'ya KNOW?! It's That One Time James Comey Openly Fantasized About Making Trump Go Away (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Just like the Left has been defending a wife-beating, human-trafficking, illegal MS-13 gang member, they are on the wrong side again, trying to pretend what Comey posted wasn't a threat or a big deal because THIS ONE TIME they saw someone on the Right post the same about Biden.

Advertisement

Granted, Comey is a former federal official AND there were TWO separate attempts on Trump's life, but hey, it's totally ok because someone on the Right sort of did it too!

And c'mon, Comey was being totally honest when he said he didn't know 8647 was a threat.

Even if he openly fantasized about getting rid of Trump before ...

Watch:

It's obviously doable.

Huh.

Can you imagine the FIT the Left would have had if someone said this about Biden?

Ain't it though.

Recommended

No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Advertisement

And consistent.

============================================================

Related:

Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN

It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP

Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL

Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence Abrego-Garcia Is MS-13 (Watch)

Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human with Lovely Post for 'Morris'

============================================================

Tags: BIDEN JAIL JAMES COMEY JEN PSAKI TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN
Sam J.
NO ONE Is Above the Law: NJ Globe Reports DOJ Will Charge Rep. LaMonica McIver Over ICE 'Protest'
Amy Curtis
Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY in the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP
Sam J.
Jake Sullivan Told a Journo He Was Unaware of Biden's Mental Decline (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH Sam J.
Advertisement