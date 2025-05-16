Whad'ya KNOW?! It's That One Time James Comey Openly Fantasized About Making Trump Go Away (Watch)

Just like the Left has been defending a wife-beating, human-trafficking, illegal MS-13 gang member, they are on the wrong side again, trying to pretend what Comey posted wasn't a threat or a big deal because THIS ONE TIME they saw someone on the Right post the same about Biden.

Advertisement

Granted, Comey is a former federal official AND there were TWO separate attempts on Trump's life, but hey, it's totally ok because someone on the Right sort of did it too!

And c'mon, Comey was being totally honest when he said he didn't know 8647 was a threat.

Even if he openly fantasized about getting rid of Trump before ...

Watch:

Throwback to when Jim Comey fantasized about Trump being imprisoned to Jen Psaki:



“Just put him in a double wide somewhere out near the fence, out in the grass. He’d eat there, shower there, he’d exercise there. He’d be away from general population. But it's obviously doable." pic.twitter.com/FmrmdsRiFq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2025

It's obviously doable.

Huh.

Can you imagine the FIT the Left would have had if someone said this about Biden?

Comey 100% knows what he did when he posted his 86-47 post — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 16, 2025

It's a great day to be an American with President Trump at the top 🇺🇸 — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) May 16, 2025

Ain't it though.

Just like Letitia James- the IRONY!! — Brian Smith (@smithwbrian68) May 16, 2025

Sounds like a good place for Comey. — Caroline_MAGA (@Caroline_MAGA1) May 16, 2025

His smugness is repugnant. — Jason (@out_of_the_shad) May 16, 2025

And consistent.

============================================================

Related:

Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN

It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP

Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY In the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL

Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence Abrego-Garcia Is MS-13 (Watch)

Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human with Lovely Post for 'Morris'

============================================================