Beyond the Pale: Code-Talker Tim Walz Tosses White Guys Under the Bus to Deflect From Somali Fraudsters

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Kamala Harris specifically picked him as her running mate in 2024 because he knew how to code-talk to white men. Here we are more than a year later, and Walz is badmouthing white men to deflect from the billions of dollars in Somali fraud that has happened on his watch in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Tim Walz says he was on the ticket with Kamala to get the white men vote: "I could code talk to white guys."



Tim Walz when asked about Somali fraud: Let me tell you how bad white men are. pic.twitter.com/xHIosjNLQq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2025

He is a liar and moron, there's just no other way to honestly say it. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) December 30, 2025

For starters. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2025

Worst. Codetalker. Ever. — Carl Morris (@carldmorris2) December 30, 2025

It would be best for Walz to adhere to a code of silence for the next few months.

But we know he won’t. Instead, he’s out blaming ‘white supremacy’ again. Walz speaks fluent Democrat, but white men are alien to him.

That stuff is dead. They just haven’t quite realized it yet. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2025

Democrats have overused accusations of racism so much that it no longer holds any weight. MAGA knows they will be accused of racism no matter what they do.

It’s laughable that Walz thinks men of any color look up to him.

Tim Walz actually thinks white men admire him.



As a white man I can say they don’t. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 30, 2025

White men (with balls) can’t stand him, and the Somalis play him like a useful idiot.



It’s really pathetic. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 30, 2025

Found a white guy that likes Tim pic.twitter.com/4BR5BbNiGX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2025

Harry Sisson definitely has a thing for older men.

One poster says she almost feels sorry for Walz. Almost.

I can't imagine anyone liking or respecting him. Sometimes I feel sorry for him, but then he says or does something else stupid so that feeling doesn't last long. — Cindy Navarro ✝️🕯️ 🇺🇸 (@CindyNavarro) December 30, 2025

Imagine this utter, corrupt fool making a mockery of America for four years with this stuff.



Nuke dodged. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2025

Between him and Cacklepants Harris, we would have been screwed. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 30, 2025

If Harris and Walz had won the White House, they would be belittling and lecturing white men daily. Thankfully, Walz couldn’t figure out the code. His jazz hands were proof that he never stood a chance of cracking it.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Governor Tim Walz.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.