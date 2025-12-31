Leftists on CNN’s NewsNight Blame Nick Shirley, Trump, and Racism Instead of Somali...
Beyond the Pale: Code-Talker Tim Walz Tosses White Guys Under the Bus to Deflect From Somali Fraudsters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:12 AM on December 31, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Kamala Harris specifically picked him as her running mate in 2024 because he knew how to code-talk to white men. Here we are more than a year later, and Walz is badmouthing white men to deflect from the billions of dollars in Somali fraud that has happened on his watch in Minnesota.

Check it out. (WATCH)

It would be best for Walz to adhere to a code of silence for the next few months.

But we know he won’t. Instead, he’s out blaming ‘white supremacy’ again. Walz speaks fluent Democrat, but white men are alien to him.

Democrats have overused accusations of racism so much that it no longer holds any weight. MAGA knows they will be accused of racism no matter what they do.

It’s laughable that Walz thinks men of any color look up to him.

Harry Sisson definitely has a thing for older men.

One poster says she almost feels sorry for Walz. Almost.

If Harris and Walz had won the White House, they would be belittling and lecturing white men daily. Thankfully, Walz couldn’t figure out the code. His jazz hands were proof that he never stood a chance of cracking it.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Governor Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

