'Code Talker' Debacle Spawns Hilarious Mockery of Super Masculine Tim Walz on X

As Twitchy readers know, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently explained to a crowd at Harvard how he came to be the Vice Presidential selection for the doomed Kamala Harris campaign.

Walz claims he was selected because he could 'Code-Talk' white guys.

No, really, that's what he said, and he said it with a straight face.

Watch:

Tim Walz tells Harvard audience that Kamala chose him for VP because “I could Code Talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck’ and he gave a ‘permission structure’ for whites to vote Democrat pic.twitter.com/YaRJdL9Kad — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) April 30, 2025

White Dude Whisperer Walz wasn't just code-talking to any white guys, he was talking to football watchin', truck fixin', manly white guys.

As we learned on election night, Tampon Timmy's white dude code-talking was as smooth as the shotgun loading skills he displayed on his photo-op hunting trip.

Weird taking credit for losing the white male vote 60-38 but ok. https://t.co/CLqNEIDNM6 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 30, 2025

It wasn't long before X users stepped up to help Governor He-Man find his lost self-awareness.

Tim Walz waltzing his way to the local sportsball bar so he can code talk to men about totally not being attracted to other dudes, like seriously pic.twitter.com/4ilPQusOYw — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) May 1, 2025

When the Harris campaign needed someone to talk to White Dudes there was only one person to turn to… The man with the code pic.twitter.com/kchEG6o6S4 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 30, 2025

When mocking an oblivious, but totally masculine politician, like Tim, who can resist a good old copy pasta?

“I could code talk to white guys.”



The white guys: pic.twitter.com/LPAxGEuAM3 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 30, 2025

It just takes one to get it started.

"I could code talk to white guys.”



“I could code talk to white guys.”



Once it gets rolling, the momentum keeps it going.

“I could code talk to white guys.”



“I could code talk to white guys.”



And going...

“I could code talk to white guys.”



And going...

“I could code talk to white guys”



“I could code talk to white guys”



Amazingly, X users captured most of the manly dudes that Dollar Store Elmer Fudd managed to 'Code-Talk' into voting for Harris.

Sometimes all you can do is have a good laugh.