Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million...
Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls...
Tennessee Highway Patrol Bodycam Video of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Traffic Stop is Out...
MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Mad Trump’s Avoided the ‘Consequences’ of Fake Stuff Hurled at...
Picture Imperfect: MAGA Fumes as GOP Posts Republican Group Photo Before Getting any...
Scott Jennings Schools Ana Navarro on How Calling Trump a ‘Dictator’ Won Him...
Dem Chris Van Hollen Proposes Sanctioning El Salvador Over Imprisonment of Deported Illega...
VIP
Sen. Cory Booker Asks Former Capitol Police Officer if Trump Has Given License...
Jemele Hill Declares It Frightening That Children Be Taught to Love America
Maine Speaker Bans Rep From Voting Until She Recants Her Position on Boys...
Class Clowns: Dems Crockett and Raskin Join Forces to ‘Educate’ Americans on the...
VIP
Denim-Clad Democrats Continue Sacrificing Us on the Altar of Virtue Signaling Governance
Park Ranger Whose Job Elon Musk Came for Announces Run for Senate
CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor

'Code Talker' Debacle Spawns Hilarious Mockery of Super Masculine Tim Walz on X

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Morry Gash

As Twitchy readers know, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently explained to a crowd at Harvard how he came to be the Vice Presidential selection for the doomed Kamala Harris campaign.

Advertisement

Walz claims he was selected because he could 'Code-Talk' white guys.

No, really, that's what he said, and he said it with a straight face.

Watch:

White Dude Whisperer Walz wasn't just code-talking to any white guys, he was talking to football watchin', truck fixin', manly white guys.

As we learned on election night, Tampon Timmy's white dude code-talking was as smooth as the shotgun loading skills he displayed on his photo-op hunting trip.

It wasn't long before X users stepped up to help Governor He-Man find his lost self-awareness.

Recommended

Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls Has Uncovered Will Infuriate You
Warren Squire
Advertisement

When mocking an oblivious, but totally masculine politician, like Tim, who can resist a good old copy pasta?

It just takes one to get it started.

Once it gets rolling, the momentum keeps it going.

Advertisement

And going...

And going...

Amazingly, X users captured most of the manly dudes that Dollar Store Elmer Fudd managed to 'Code-Talk' into voting for Harris. 

Sometimes all you can do is have a good laugh.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CAMPAIGN DEMOCRATS GOVERNOR KAMALA HARRIS MINNESOTA MOCKERY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls Has Uncovered Will Infuriate You
Warren Squire
Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million Illinoisans
Grateful Calvin
Tennessee Highway Patrol Bodycam Video of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Traffic Stop is Out - It's Bad for Dems
Warren Squire
MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Mad Trump’s Avoided the ‘Consequences’ of Fake Stuff Hurled at Him by Democrats
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Schools Ana Navarro on How Calling Trump a ‘Dictator’ Won Him the White House
Warren Squire
Picture Imperfect: MAGA Fumes as GOP Posts Republican Group Photo Before Getting any Work Done
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls Has Uncovered Will Infuriate You Warren Squire
Advertisement