'Code Talker' Debacle Spawns Hilarious Mockery of Super Masculine Tim Walz on X

As Twitchy readers know, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently explained to a crowd at Harvard how he came to be the Vice Presidential selection for the doomed Kamala Harris campaign.
Walz claims he was selected because he could 'Code-Talk' white guys.
No, really, that's what he said, and he said it with a straight face.
Watch:
Tim Walz tells Harvard audience that Kamala chose him for VP because “I could Code Talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck’ and he gave a ‘permission structure’ for whites to vote Democrat pic.twitter.com/YaRJdL9Kad— Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) April 30, 2025
White Dude Whisperer Walz wasn't just code-talking to any white guys, he was talking to football watchin', truck fixin', manly white guys.
As we learned on election night, Tampon Timmy's white dude code-talking was as smooth as the shotgun loading skills he displayed on his photo-op hunting trip.
Weird taking credit for losing the white male vote 60-38 but ok. https://t.co/CLqNEIDNM6— Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 30, 2025
It wasn't long before X users stepped up to help Governor He-Man find his lost self-awareness.
Tim Walz waltzing his way to the local sportsball bar so he can code talk to men about totally not being attracted to other dudes, like seriously pic.twitter.com/4ilPQusOYw— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) May 1, 2025
When the Harris campaign needed someone to talk to White Dudes there was only one person to turn to… The man with the code pic.twitter.com/kchEG6o6S4— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 30, 2025
When mocking an oblivious, but totally masculine politician, like Tim, who can resist a good old copy pasta?
“I could code talk to white guys.”— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 30, 2025
The white guys: pic.twitter.com/LPAxGEuAM3
It just takes one to get it started.
"I could code talk to white guys.”— Abnjm (@Abnjm) May 1, 2025
The white guys: https://t.co/Kapd19OTyT pic.twitter.com/RBfWA1wxGJ
“I could code talk to white guys.”— Evan R. Smith ✝ 🇺🇸 (@evanr2249) May 1, 2025
The white guys: https://t.co/SGA7FQqjTc pic.twitter.com/YzXUmuBecH
Once it gets rolling, the momentum keeps it going.
“I could code talk to white guys.”— Penny (@pennyelizabeths) May 1, 2025
The white guys: https://t.co/ljIp0OCQgG pic.twitter.com/j2rXhedXF2
“I could code talk to white guys.”— 🐣 Duchess of Peeps 🐥 (@AnnaDsays) April 30, 2025
The white guys: https://t.co/ne6cDTRRnG pic.twitter.com/gJtUIlcfMh
And going...
“I could code talk to white guys.”— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 30, 2025
The white guys: https://t.co/CPutaoytTN pic.twitter.com/GZmJaqFcot
“I could code talk to white guys"— Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) April 30, 2025
The white guys: https://t.co/TohmO0NrxZ pic.twitter.com/cJNe7EcUGu
And going...
“I could code talk to white guys”— AmErican (@Flipper628) April 30, 2025
The white guys: https://t.co/TiFQMr0oqb pic.twitter.com/mPJlSlb1rK
“I could code talk to white guys”— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) April 30, 2025
The white guys: https://t.co/ktWUdtaMUO pic.twitter.com/mNju9e1oIG
Amazingly, X users captured most of the manly dudes that Dollar Store Elmer Fudd managed to 'Code-Talk' into voting for Harris.
Sometimes all you can do is have a good laugh.
