Tim Walz Explains Why Kamala Harris Chose Him and Only Confirms Dems Are MASSIVELY Out of Touch

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is still trying to spin the disaster that was Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign. The Democrats needed to shore up support from swing state male voters so as a running mate Harris ended up choosing a guy who came to be known as "Tampon Tim." So yeah, that ended up backfiring just a little.

But Walz isn't letting it go, and instead is doubling down on his explanation for why Harris chose him:

Walz said Harris chose him because, "I could code talk to White guys watching football, fixing their truck" and "put them at ease”



He said he was the "permission structure" for White men to vote for Democrats



I guess I don’t speak his “code” pic.twitter.com/cZy5R9jt7G — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 30, 2025

Is that guy for real?

This just tells you how out of touch Democrats are with normal, everyday Americans. They really thought Walz would connect with white guys? 😂 https://t.co/GUnGwiDigD — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 30, 2025

The Republicans are hoping the Dems remain this clueless in upcoming presidential elections:

Former vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., continued a self-described "listening tour" across the country at a Harvard Kennedy School forum on Monday night, ruling out a 2028 presidential bid and revealing why former Vice President Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate. Walz said Harris chose him, in part, because, "I could code talk to White guys watching football, fixing their truck" and "put them at ease." The Minnesota governor described himself as the "permission structure" for White men from rural America to vote for Democrats. "I think I'll give you pretty good stuff, but I'll also give you 10% problematic," Walz added when pushed by moderator Brittany Shepherd, ABC News national political reporter, about why he didn't take that message to cable news to reach a larger audience. Walz laughed off criticism over inconsistencies in his background on the 2024 campaign trail, describing himself as a "knucklehead."

That explains a lot, just not what Walz would like to think.

This is the democrats problem in a nutshell.

Instead of telling people what they’re for, they talk to people in code. https://t.co/cnNC4HihYb — Conservative Masshole 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) April 30, 2025

And the Left doesn't want to be honest about what they really stand for so the "code" is lying and trying to be something they're not (remember the "Coach Walz" phase when he wanted to "run a pick six"?).

Walz: "I could code talk to White guys watching football, fixing their truck" and "put them at ease."



He described himself as the "permission structure" for White men from rural America to vote blue



This coming from the guy who said he could draw up a "pick 6" play 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hej7DjM1gU — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) April 30, 2025

Tim Walz is an Acela corridor prog political adviser's idea of what a midwestern male is like. Yeah, they missed that one just a little.

looks like @GovTimWalz code didn't work out so well — PolArt Official (@PolArtOfficial) April 30, 2025

You could say that Walz needs to learn to code!

Classic.