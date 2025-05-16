No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH

Like many Americans, Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting fed up with how long House Republicans are taking to get anything done, even with the majority. Why aren't they working more quickly to codify DOGE cuts and get rid of fraud and waste?

What is going on?!

Greene called them out BIGLY on X:

Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just going to tell you what I’ve been told.



There is extreme frustration, rightfully so and I agree, not seeing DOGE cuts being passed through Congress in the form of rescission bills.



I have been told that White House OMB is working with the… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 15, 2025

Her post continues:

... House Appropriations Committee on a rescission package that we are supposed to see after we get done arguing with each other over this reconciliation bill - Trump’s big beautiful bill. And I’m still unclear why we aren’t passing executive orders every week. I was told we are waiting to get done with reconciliation. And that a portion of them have already been drafted with input from the WH. In my opinion we should walk and chew gum at the same time. So far this week, we saw members of Congress fall asleep in absurdly long overnight committee markups for reconciliation, we have voted to rename a park and a historical site, and voted on the 19th antisemitism bill since I’ve been in Congress. 19! I skipped that vote yesterday because I’m not going to participate in that constant demand. I just want to pass President Trump’s America First agenda that America voted for in November! That’s all. I have no idea why it’s so hard.

What she said.

@RepMTG…



Please tell us who is holding up the single issue, DOGE cut bills.



It is unbelievable these have not been passed yet.



These should be the EASIEST things to pass, ever. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 15, 2025

Seriously, name names.

*she did*

I was told the DOGE cuts are being packaged together into a recession package by the White House OMB office and will be sent to the House appropriations committee after we finish the reconciliation budget bill that Republicans like Mike Lawler are fighting against.

That’s not the… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 15, 2025

Her post continues:

That’s not the way I would go about this. I would pass them every week however I will be happy to vote for them in any form asap.I think DOGE is one of the most important things happening in the government. Getting rid of waste, fraud, and abuse is truly our responsibility and priority.

She's right, you know.

And what is Mike Lawler's freakin' problem. Maybe someone should ask him ... (845) 201-2060

Settle down, it's his public number to his public office.

If this is legit, what the HECK?!

1 - Rather than pull an all-nighter - WORK 5 days a week and forgo the ridiculous vacation schedule.



2 - STOP the asininity that @SpeakerJohnson can't seem to lead past. He's weak. Americans can't stand him.



3 - Stop the GOP uniparty RINO leadership BS. We are not amused. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) May 15, 2025

This sounds like a doable and decent plan.

So we all know they won't use it.

*sigh*

============================================================

============================================================