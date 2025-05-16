'Follow the Science'? Brazilian Woman Faces THREE YEARS In Jail for Saying Bones Tell a Person's Gender

Brazil isn't exactly known as a bastion of free speech. Late last summer, the South American nation banned X from the country, after Elon Musk refused to cave into the censorship demands of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

So it's not surprising that a Brazillian woman is facing three years in prison for 'criminal transphobia' for saying archaeologists can determine gender by bones.

A Brazilian woman is under police investigation for criminal "transphobia" after commenting on social media that archeologists are able to determine a deceased person's sex from their bones.



If charged, Karen Mizuno faces up to 3 years in prison.https://t.co/bQQ6lxg5Eg — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) May 15, 2025

More from REDUXX:

A woman in Brazil is currently under police investigation for “transphobia” after she posted a joke online about archaeologists being able to discern a person’s sex by observing differences in bone structure. Speaking at a women’s rights protest in Rio de Janeiro in April, Karen Mizuno revealed that she was notified by police that she was facing possible criminal charges because she had mocked a trans activist who had stated that “archaeologists are transphobic.” Mizuno explained that her ordeal began after an article was circulated about Lucy, a well-known fossil of a female human ancestor which dates back approximately 3.2 million years. “The situation was, there was an article going around about the bones belonging to the fossil of Lucy, and how the archaeologists found out that she was a woman, because of the pelvic bone,” Mizuno said. “Trans activists were saying that attesting that Lucy was a woman, because of her female pelvic bone, was transphobia. In other words, they said she could be a trans man. They really think that someone who lived three million years ago had a ‘gender identity.’ It’s an unreasonable argument, an anachronism.”

Mizuno is correct.

Gender 'identity' is a modern construct born of a privileged culture that didn't have to fight for its survival, as someone who lived 3.2 million years ago did.

And no matter how someone 'identifies' today, a man will still have a different pelvic structure than a woman. Being 'trans' doesn't change biological reality.

But for that, Mizuno faces years in prison.

Follow the science. Or something.

This is just so incredibly stupid that police are investigating a woman's tweet about... Fossil bones 😪 pic.twitter.com/MxQERjZuoo — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) May 15, 2025

It's not like Brazil doesn't have other issues to deal with.

Yet still people will go on about "why do you think this a big deal?" & "there's more important things to worry about". Whilst laws, policies, the social contract, are all rewritten to make a male paraphilia a protected characteristic & even light mockery of transgenderism a… — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 15, 2025

Exactly this.

This is insane. One of the very first things we learned in forensic anthro was to identify males from females (i.e., Men from Women) via bone structure.



There are elements in society now fully possessed with the Spirit of Unreality. — taynia (@taynia_taynia) May 16, 2025

The Left is anti-science.

We can determine a person's sex from their bones. That is a simple, verifiable fact. Stating this simple truth is a criminal act?



“In times of universal deceit, telling the truth will be a revolutionary act.”



― George Orwell — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) May 15, 2025

Bingo.

So anthropology is problematic now? — Michael T Megois 🏴‍☠️ (@CptGunBeard) May 15, 2025

No, no. The science is being turned into a pseudo-religious ideology instead.

Jesus, don't ever watch any freaking crime drama then cause they do it ALL THE FREAKING TIME — Rogue 198 (@198Rogue) May 15, 2025

Those shows will all be canceled or labeled with warnings before the opening credits.

I can not hate this dumba** ideology enough. Also, please stop telling me "transgender" people are the most oppressed people on earth. It's rooted in misogyny and the patriarchy. https://t.co/dTQeskOP4I — andrea🌻 (@NWlady28) May 16, 2025

If someone can go to prison for years for 'insulting' a particular group, that group is not oppressed.

They're the oppressers.

"Why do you care so much about this topic?" Because of s**t like this. Because if people (particularly women) can't simply state the truth without the fear of f****ng JAIL TIME hanging over their heads, society is absolutely doomed. https://t.co/bABJHAzMjL — Alex Herrera (@titoyuca) May 16, 2025

The same people who ask 'Why do you care so much about this topic' are the ones demanding we say a 3.2 million-year-old skeleton might have been trans because it'd hurt their feelings not to.

How is this happening in developed nations? People are being jailed for posting basic facts at the behest of people defending unbounded 24/7 fetish play in every area of public life https://t.co/GgsRbHx2RU — subtweetive streak (@simpleartfarmer) May 15, 2025

Because the Left are fascists and tyrants.

