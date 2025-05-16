'Follow the Science'? Brazilian Woman Faces THREE YEARS In Jail for Saying Bones Tell a Person's Gender

Louisiana Democrat's Epic Fail: Telling Parents They're Not Educators, and the Internet Sc...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 16, 2025
ImgFlip

Brazil isn't exactly known as a bastion of free speech. Late last summer, the South American nation banned X from the country, after Elon Musk refused to cave into the censorship demands of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

So it's not surprising that a Brazillian woman is facing three years in prison for 'criminal transphobia' for saying archaeologists can determine gender by bones.

More from REDUXX:

A woman in Brazil is currently under police investigation for “transphobia” after she posted a joke online about archaeologists being able to discern a person’s sex by observing differences in bone structure. Speaking at a women’s rights protest in Rio de Janeiro in April, Karen Mizuno revealed that she was notified by police that she was facing possible criminal charges because she had mocked a trans activist who had stated that “archaeologists are transphobic.”

Mizuno explained that her ordeal began after an article was circulated about Lucy, a well-known fossil of a female human ancestor which dates back approximately 3.2 million years.

“The situation was, there was an article going around about the bones belonging to the fossil of Lucy, and how the archaeologists found out that she was a woman, because of the pelvic bone,” Mizuno said. “Trans activists were saying that attesting that Lucy was a woman, because of her female pelvic bone, was transphobia. In other words, they said she could be a trans man. They really think that someone who lived three million years ago had a ‘gender identity.’ It’s an unreasonable argument, an anachronism.”

Mizuno is correct.

Gender 'identity' is a modern construct born of a privileged culture that didn't have to fight for its survival, as someone who lived 3.2 million years ago did.

And no matter how someone 'identifies' today, a man will still have a different pelvic structure than a woman. Being 'trans' doesn't change biological reality.

But for that, Mizuno faces years in prison.

Follow the science. Or something.

It's not like Brazil doesn't have other issues to deal with.

Exactly this.

The Left is anti-science.

Bingo.

No, no. The science is being turned into a pseudo-religious ideology instead.

Those shows will all be canceled or labeled with warnings before the opening credits.

If someone can go to prison for years for 'insulting' a particular group, that group is not oppressed.

They're the oppressers.

The same people who ask 'Why do you care so much about this topic' are the ones demanding we say a 3.2 million-year-old skeleton might have been trans because it'd hurt their feelings not to.

Because the Left are fascists and tyrants.

