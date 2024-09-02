WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the...
Long Live Democracy! Long Live Free Brazil! X Reacts As Brazil's Supreme Court Upholds X Ban

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 02, 2024
AP Photo/Leo Correa

Brazil has decided to go full-bore dictatorship and ban X in the country. As we told you about here, this all stems from Elon Musk refusing to cave to the censorship demands of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Musk and X made the fight very public by posting all the was de Moraes violates Brazilian law.

Long story short, he's a tyrant. And people know this: Brazilians and lovers of free speech the world over are giving the tyrants a giant middle finger.

The whole of the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled today to uphold the national ban on X:

More from the AP:

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel on Monday unanimously upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform X nationwide, according to the court’s website.

The broader support among justices undermines the effort by Musk and his supporters to cast Justice Alexandre de Moraes as a renegade and authoritarian censor of political speech.

The panel that voted in a virtual session was comprised of five of the full bench’s 11 justices, including de Moraes, who last Friday ordered the platform blocked for having failed to name a local legal representative as required by law.

X will remain blocked until it complies with his orders and pays outstanding fines that as of last week exceeded $3 million, according to his decision.

For Elon's part, he's not backing down.

Heh.

No lies detected.

If you don't think Leftists the world over are watching what Brazil is doing, you're mistaken.

Because they lose in the marketplace of free ideas and free speech.

And keep resisting.

It sure is. Watch who supports this and watch who opposes this. It'll tell you all you need to know.

Brazil needs to stand up.

Amen.

This fight isn't over.

