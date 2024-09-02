Long Live Democracy! Long Live Free Brazil! X Reacts As Brazil's Supreme Court Upholds X Ban

Brazil has decided to go full-bore dictatorship and ban X in the country. As we told you about here, this all stems from Elon Musk refusing to cave to the censorship demands of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Musk and X made the fight very public by posting all the was de Moraes violates Brazilian law.

Long story short, he's a tyrant. And people know this: Brazilians and lovers of free speech the world over are giving the tyrants a giant middle finger.

The whole of the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled today to uphold the national ban on X:

BREAKING: Brazil's Supreme Court panel upheld a judge's decision to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide. https://t.co/KGhTcEkH75 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 2, 2024

More from the AP:

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel on Monday unanimously upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform X nationwide, according to the court’s website. The broader support among justices undermines the effort by Musk and his supporters to cast Justice Alexandre de Moraes as a renegade and authoritarian censor of political speech. The panel that voted in a virtual session was comprised of five of the full bench’s 11 justices, including de Moraes, who last Friday ordered the platform blocked for having failed to name a local legal representative as required by law. X will remain blocked until it complies with his orders and pays outstanding fines that as of last week exceeded $3 million, according to his decision.

For Elon's part, he's not backing down.

Unless the Brazilian government returns the illegally seized property of 𝕏 and SpaceX, we will seek reciprocal seizure of government assets too.



Hope Lula enjoys flying commercial. https://t.co/ghZc11B4Hl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

Heh.

De Moraes deserves prison for his crimes https://t.co/8ECAlfqO2J — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

No lies detected.

Brazil is under a dictatorship. Democrats wants to censor our speech if they are elected come November! — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) September 2, 2024

If you don't think Leftists the world over are watching what Brazil is doing, you're mistaken.

Why does the Left hate free speech so much? — The Chief🇺🇸 (@collins11_m) September 2, 2024

Because they lose in the marketplace of free ideas and free speech.

Resist this tyrant, Brazil. — HOMELANDER (@HomelanderOnX) September 2, 2024

And keep resisting.

This is actually horrible for Brazil and the world. A precedent is being set to extinguish valid dissent yo. — CoreyBorealis (@corey26630606) September 2, 2024

It sure is. Watch who supports this and watch who opposes this. It'll tell you all you need to know.

This is a panel with supreme court justices that were selected to censor dissidents. One of them is a former lawyer from the president when he was in jail. They do not represent the Brazilian people's voice. #brazilfree @elonmusk https://t.co/DBKM086ljX — DocTrader (@DocRoger) September 2, 2024

Brazil needs to stand up.

Viva a Democracia! Viva o Brasil Livre! 🇧🇷 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

Amen.

This fight isn't over.