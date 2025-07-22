DeSantis Hilariously Roasts Ungrateful Illegals Whining Over Untoasted Sandwiches at Alligator Alcatraz

If Governor DeSantis breathes, the Corporate Media loses their minds and calls him a Nazi. Now that he has teamed up with President Trump to ensure people in America illegally are held securely at a place called 'Alligator Alcatraz', the Press is genuinely spiraling. Their most recent complaint? Ham sandwiches. Toasted, to be clear.

DESANTIS: People are complaining at Alligator Alcatraz the ham sandwiches aren't toasted pic.twitter.com/6DU58odEbM — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) July 22, 2025

Apparently, they believe the illegals should be fed gourmet meals.

wait, what? 🤣🤣 tough! it is ridiculous that these people are complaining. 🤦‍♀️ — Ale Milian (@Ale_Mil) July 22, 2025

They could have self deported when they had the chance. They chose to stay in America illegally and now they are being detained.

Cry us a river.

Omg...not toasted? Cruel...how about c rations like our brave soldiers have to eat. They do not deserve anything more. — Mary Ellen Eskett (@MEskett88103) July 22, 2025

Also, the rundown housing many soldiers must live in.

Remember you can self deport and avoid untoasted ham sammicheshttps://t.co/1kUhq9Vi1e — Sortmahnee (@Sortmahnee) July 22, 2025

It's too hot in Florida right now for hot sandwiches anyway. It's the time of year for cold salads and sandwiches.

How dare you deport somebody with an un toasted ham sandwich? — Ichabod Crane (@CyrusNoVirus) July 22, 2025

If you are going to deport, you must provide prime rib and a nice red wine to make these people happy.

Oh my god! NOT TOASTED!!!! It's the end of the world as we know it. — Dennis (@DennisClouser4) July 22, 2025

In the words of REM, 'but I feel fine'.

the illegals be too used to the free hotels and service the tax payer has been providing — DrK (@DereKB23) July 22, 2025

Chef is doing his best. pic.twitter.com/ibtWQwuKmH — Wandering 1 (@Wandering999) July 22, 2025

It's hard work without thumbs.

This is what happens when illegal entry comes with better perks than following the law. If ham sandwiches aren’t toasted, maybe don’t break into a country. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) July 22, 2025

If someone breaks into France, can they demand a baguette or an eclair?

If your illegal entry came with a Yelp review, you’re not in a crisis, you’re on vacation.



“Not toasted”? Try breaking into any other country and complaining about your sandwich.



DeSantis treating the border like a sovereign nation would , not a resort. 🍞🔥🇺🇸 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 22, 2025

If you want to order off the menu, go to an all inclusive resort.

We hold people in detention because crossing borders illegally isn’t just a mistake.



It’s a decision that carries consequences in every sovereign nation.



When detainees complain about ham sandwiches not being toasted, it says more about how we’ve redefined criminality than… — Newbounds (@Newbounds) July 22, 2025

Their complaints are a slap in the face to everyday hard working Americans.

Illegal aliens who broke the law crossing our border illegally are nothing but free loaders and my tax dollars in Florida say I’m not paying for their bread to be toasted. They can pound sand. — 🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 (@hottamali02) July 22, 2025

Floridians want to keep Florida safe and free.