DeSantis Hilariously Roasts Ungrateful Illegals Whining Over Untoasted Sandwiches at Alligator Alcatraz

justmindy
justmindy | 1:40 PM on July 22, 2025
Department of Homeland Security

If Governor DeSantis breathes, the Corporate Media loses their minds and calls him a Nazi. Now that he has teamed up with President Trump to ensure people in America illegally are held securely at a place called 'Alligator Alcatraz', the Press is genuinely spiraling. Their most recent complaint? Ham sandwiches. Toasted, to be clear. 

Apparently, they believe the illegals should be fed gourmet meals. 

They could have self deported when they had the chance. They chose to stay in America illegally and now they are being detained. 

Cry us a river.

Also, the rundown housing many soldiers must live in. 

It's too hot in Florida right now for hot sandwiches anyway. It's the time of year for cold salads and sandwiches. 

If you are going to deport, you must provide prime rib and a nice red wine to make these people happy. 

In the words of REM, 'but I feel fine'. 

It's hard work without thumbs.

If someone breaks into France, can they demand a baguette or an eclair?

If you want to order off the menu, go to an all inclusive resort. 

Their complaints are a slap in the face to everyday hard working Americans.

Floridians want to keep Florida safe and free. 

 

