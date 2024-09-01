Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See...
Breaking: President Joe Biden Never Slows Down

Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger to Brazilian Authorities

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on September 01, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

This.

Is. 

Glorious.

As Brazilian authorities threaten anyone and everyone in their country for speaking freely, the world has taken notice and is working together to give them the proverbial middle finger. And we kinda sorta totally love this. Hell, anyone who cares about free speech should love this.

Social engineering for the greater good.

Heh.

HAAAAA. Gonna be hard to charge fines to MILLIONS of people all around the world writing freely from Brazil. Good luck with that, Brazilian Brown Shirts.

Authoritarians are going to authoritarian.

Free speech for all.

Heh.

Awww man, this is exactly what this evil conservative needed to see today, people around the world working together to stop an overreaching, evil, authoritarian bureaucracy from silencing and censoring its own people. Especially when we know it has happened here in our own country and under this administration ... fighting all around the world, from thousands of miles way, for free speech. 

