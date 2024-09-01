Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger to Brazilian Authorities

This.

Is.

Glorious.

As Brazilian authorities threaten anyone and everyone in their country for speaking freely, the world has taken notice and is working together to give them the proverbial middle finger. And we kinda sorta totally love this. Hell, anyone who cares about free speech should love this.

Social engineering for the greater good.

Heh.

BREAKING 🚨



Millions of people around the world are setting their VPNs to Brazil, to mess with the Brazilian authorities.



🔥🔥🔥 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 31, 2024

HAAAAA. Gonna be hard to charge fines to MILLIONS of people all around the world writing freely from Brazil. Good luck with that, Brazilian Brown Shirts.

Have no idea if this helps but it sounds easy to do.

Asymmetric IPfare. pic.twitter.com/SZXA55KjYM — Kevin McKernan (@Kevin_McKernan) August 31, 2024

Authoritarians are going to authoritarian.

Freedoming from 1000s of miles away. I love it! — John Gabbard (@JohnGabbard0369) August 31, 2024

Free speech for all.

🔥 I’m getting a VPN now just so I can do this! — Alaweeya (@Alaweeya512) August 31, 2024

People should also switch their location on X to Brazil. — Travess_Wolford (@npcREPLYGUY) August 31, 2024

Heh.

This is the way we can help them! — Jay USA (@USAJay1) August 31, 2024

Awww man, this is exactly what this evil conservative needed to see today, people around the world working together to stop an overreaching, evil, authoritarian bureaucracy from silencing and censoring its own people. Especially when we know it has happened here in our own country and under this administration ... fighting all around the world, from thousands of miles way, for free speech.

*sniff*

It's a beautiful thing.

