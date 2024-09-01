'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk

Socialists really hate capitalists, probably because they prove everything the socialists believe wrong. Especially really successful capitalists like Elon Musk. Seems the little socialist who couldn't, Robert Reich, has been after Musk for the past couple of weeks going so far as to claim he should be ARRESTED for refusing to censor free speech.

this is the third time in two weeks the guardian has requested the arrest of elon musk for refusing to censor political speech pic.twitter.com/w6OlPedPdz — Mike Solana (@micsolana) September 1, 2024

Socialists also really hate freedom.

Just sayin'.

Appears Musk isn't exactly worried about Reich calling for him to be arrested. He had this to say:

Reich is such a sweety https://t.co/qZPwP5RYr5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2024

This would have only been funnier if he'd have called Reich a little sweety.

Ahem.

HEY, it's accurate. Well, not the 'sweetie' part but the little part. Spot freakin' on. Hey man, hate the game, not the player.

Having worked with him at the Clinton White House, I can attest that not only is his stature short, so too is his intellect. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 1, 2024

Got time for a short joke about Robert Reich? pic.twitter.com/3Zx2GMVnzN — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 1, 2024

*cough cough*

He’s also a corrupt little dwarf — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 1, 2024

That too.

Communist tyrants hate liberty. — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) September 1, 2024

Communists. Socialists. Yup.

Same people. They hate individual liberties, free speech and America’s founding, all while claiming to be the “Party of Freedom." pic.twitter.com/0bI7mHs3Vh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 1, 2024

And freedom of speech is their biggest fear because truth is a weapon they cannot defend against. A censored and silenced people is far easier to control ... and they know that.

Reich has the same energy as this guy pic.twitter.com/5SxzvfBCKM — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 1, 2024

What a great Halloween costume.

Heh.

