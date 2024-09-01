'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk

Please Enjoy This Footage of Byron Donalds WIPING the Floor with Kamala Harris...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on September 01, 2024
Twitter/Meme

Socialists really hate capitalists, probably because they prove everything the socialists believe wrong. Especially really successful capitalists like Elon Musk. Seems the little socialist who couldn't, Robert Reich, has been after Musk for the past couple of weeks going so far as to claim he should be ARRESTED for refusing to censor free speech.

Socialists also really hate freedom.

Just sayin'.

Appears Musk isn't exactly worried about Reich calling for him to be arrested. He had this to say:

This would have only been funnier if he'd have called Reich a little sweety.

Ahem.

HEY, it's accurate. Well, not the 'sweetie' part but the little part. Spot freakin' on. Hey man, hate the game, not the player.

*cough cough*

That too.

Communists. Socialists. Yup.

And freedom of speech is their biggest fear because truth is a weapon they cannot defend against. A censored and silenced people is far easier to control ... and they know that.

What a great Halloween costume.

Heh.

