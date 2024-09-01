Please Enjoy This Footage of Byron Donalds WIPING the Floor with Kamala Harris...
This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign...
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering...
While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Includin...
WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala's Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families
We're Not Getting the Full Transcript of the Kamala Harris CNN Interview
Breaking: President Joe Biden Never Slows Down
Claire McCaskill Wonders How Many Ministers Will Dump Trump After This
Kamala Harris Has an Afghanistan Problem, and Attacking Gold Star Families Won't Fix...
WATCH: Kamala Messed Up BIG TIME! Gold Star Families Respond to Harris' Shameful...
Nicholas Kristof Advises Elite Liberals Not to Demean Uneducated Trump Voters
Tim Walz's Coaching Career is a Tale of 'Misremembered' Glory
'BRAIN DEAD SKUNK': Project Lincoln Goon Says We Have to Deal With Millions...

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on September 01, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

We know you've seen a lot of pieces about so-and-so blasting Kamala Harris's recorded CNN interview and taking her apart HOWEVER, this from The Vigilant Fox is truly the best thread we've seen and considering it's been a few days now and we've seen a LOT of threads, that says a lot. Fox not only provided commentary but clips as well, so the reader can be as horrified (and amused) as the rest of America was while watching that train wreck.

Advertisement

See for yourselves:

Truly a giver.

The post continues:

... and that it’s time to "turn the page" on Trump.What she failed to mention is that she's literally been in power for 3.5 years.

Notice how no one on the Left wants to admit Kamala is the incumbent.

The post continues:

...  specifically because their groceries were less expensive, housing was more affordable when Donald Trump was president.”Harris’s response fell flat.

Recommended

This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

To be fair, all of Kamala's responses fell flat but still.

The post continues:

... not ban fracking as vice president.”

Ummm… what?

Bash pushed back on Kamala a second time, reminding her that she previously said she was in favor of banning fracking.

Kamala. Is. A. Liar.

The post continues:

Yes, this really happened.

Her administration has had nearly four years to address the border, and yet she circles back to Trump as the scapegoat.

Yes, she tried to blame Trump. You can't even make this up.

Advertisement

Kamala didn't want to talk about how she is conveniently one race versus another depending on the political circumstances.

Shocker.

The post continues:

The truth is that Walz has never served in a war.And when confronted on it, Walz dodged the question before blaming his misleading statement on poor English.

He don't talk too good. Grammar bad.

The post continues: 

Remarkably, she continued to gaslight the public even more by saying Biden is "smart" and has the "intelligence" and "judgement" to serve as president.

Remarkably.

Advertisement

Heh, we see what he did there.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right, she broke down in tears as Obama and Nancy told her it was her turn to run.

She's running because the Democrat elite didn't think Biden could win so they picked her because they knew if they did't they'd get called racists and sexists ... the irony, right?

======================================================================

Related:

Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering All Over Joe at the Beach

While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American

Advertisement

Yup, She Went There: THIS Was Kamala's WORST Moment During CNN Interview and Folks, It's a DOOZY (WATCH)

FATALITY! Megyn Kelly CURB-STOMPS CNN's Kamala Harris (Tim Walz) Interview Lie-By-BLATANT-Lie

Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With Just 1 Receipt

=======================================================================

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
'Sweetie'? LOL! Robert Reich Learns the HARD Way You Do NOT Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk
Sam J.
WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala's Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families
Aaron Walker
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Biden Fanboy Chris Jackson in 1 HILARIOUS Post for Slobbering All Over Joe at the Beach
Sam J.
Please Enjoy This Footage of Byron Donalds WIPING the Floor with Kamala Harris and Her Unchanged 'Values'
Sam J.
While Joe Biden Vacations and Kamala JOYFULLY Campaigns, Hamas Murders 6 Hostages Including 1 American
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement