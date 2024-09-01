Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON

We know you've seen a lot of pieces about so-and-so blasting Kamala Harris's recorded CNN interview and taking her apart HOWEVER, this from The Vigilant Fox is truly the best thread we've seen and considering it's been a few days now and we've seen a LOT of threads, that says a lot. Fox not only provided commentary but clips as well, so the reader can be as horrified (and amused) as the rest of America was while watching that train wreck.

See for yourselves:

The Awkward Kamala Harris Interview



I watched it so you didn't have to. Here's what happened in under 5 minutes.



🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/TtEo5lSzzg — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024s

Truly a giver.

Kamala Harris's first interview as the Democratic nominee just dropped, and she brought in VP pick Tim Walz to comfort her.



Remarkably, it took her less than a minute to bring up Donald Trump, claiming Americans are ready for "a new way forward" and that it’s time to "turn the… pic.twitter.com/0ZftvcJAwq — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

The post continues:

... and that it’s time to "turn the page" on Trump.What she failed to mention is that she's literally been in power for 3.5 years.

Notice how no one on the Left wants to admit Kamala is the incumbent.

Then something remarkable happened. CNN unexpectedly asked a good question, pressing Harris on economic issues.



Bash brought up Harris's campaign slogan, "We're not going back," and asked, “I wonder what you say to voters who do want to go back when it comes to the economy,… pic.twitter.com/38ABc5XZeQ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

The post continues:

... specifically because their groceries were less expensive, housing was more affordable when Donald Trump was president.”Harris’s response fell flat.

To be fair, all of Kamala's responses fell flat but still.

But the questioning didn't stop there. Bash put Harris on the spot over her shifting stance on fracking.



Harris had previously stated in 2019, "There is no question I'm in favor of banning fracking," but now she claims, “I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would… pic.twitter.com/bkT30GRQoP — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

The post continues:

... not ban fracking as vice president.” Ummm… what? Bash pushed back on Kamala a second time, reminding her that she previously said she was in favor of banning fracking.

Kamala. Is. A. Liar.

Then came the question about the border crisis—a glaring issue for the Biden-Harris administration.



When Bash asked why it took three and a half years to implement asylum restrictions amidst record illegal border crossings, Harris didn't hesitate to shift the blame to Trump.… pic.twitter.com/XGipfXnTy0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

The post continues:

Yes, this really happened. Her administration has had nearly four years to address the border, and yet she circles back to Trump as the scapegoat.

Yes, she tried to blame Trump. You can't even make this up.

Bash questioned Kamala on Trump’s allegations of “turning black” for “political purposes.”



After a long and awkward pause, Kamala replied that Trump’s using the “same old tired playbook” before saying, “Next question please.”



This is actually a new play that Trump developed for… pic.twitter.com/bLAusjS652 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

Kamala didn't want to talk about how she is conveniently one race versus another depending on the political circumstances.

Shocker.

Tim Walz finally got his first question when his claims of serving in war crumbled on air.



In a 2018 video clip, Walz said: "We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at."



The truth is that Walz has never served… pic.twitter.com/l9G3KMkTsk — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

The post continues:

The truth is that Walz has never served in a war.And when confronted on it, Walz dodged the question before blaming his misleading statement on poor English.

He don't talk too good. Grammar bad.

Then, the most important question of the night dropped. CNN’s Dana Bash asked Harris if she had any regrets about hiding Biden’s cognitive decline from the public.



Kamala said with a straight face, “No.”



Remarkably, she continued to gaslight the public even more by saying Biden… pic.twitter.com/j8ZitkUcGj — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

The post continues:

Remarkably, she continued to gaslight the public even more by saying Biden is "smart" and has the "intelligence" and "judgement" to serve as president.

Remarkably.

While you're here, don't forget to follow this page for more threads like this one and weekly news roundups each Sunday. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

Heh, we see what he did there.

Next, came the most painful moment to watch of the night.



Kamala Harris broke down in tears when she recalled the day that Joe Biden told her that he was dropping out of the race.



She continued to tell an elaborate story of how she was eating breakfast when it happened. Skip… pic.twitter.com/dt73gqErzK — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right, she broke down in tears as Obama and Nancy told her it was her turn to run.

In the final moments, Kamala attempted to quell the concerns of every doubter who’s called her a “DEI hire.”



“Listen, I am running because I believe that I am the best person to do this job at this moment for all Americans, regardless of race and gender." pic.twitter.com/tdfxytQJn7 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

She's running because the Democrat elite didn't think Biden could win so they picked her because they knew if they did't they'd get called racists and sexists ... the irony, right?

