Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With Just 1 Receipt

It's been fascinating, and not in a good way, watching our pals on the Left and in the media (we know, same difference) freak TF out because Gold Star Families invited Trump to Arlington Cemetery. Now, you'd think the bigger story is the absence of both the president and vice president responsible for the deaths of 13 American service members but OH NO, we are in full-blown election coverage and we all know how much the 'fake news media' loves to remind us how fake they really are.

Maggie Haberman is really trying hard to find a way to somehow dunk on Trump for this, and yet she's only making herself look worse.

Marckesano's gravestone appeared in photos posted online of Trump standing in Section 60 at the adjacent gravesite of a sergeant whose family welcomed Trump. The Marckesanos weren't asked; video of the back of his gravestone appeared in a Trump Tik-Tok https://t.co/df2osWsJCg — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 29, 2024

Maggie Haberman is now trashing Gold Star families who asked to take a picture by calling up the families of the names on pictured gravestones to find someone who objected.



The press are on day three of freaking out that Trump dared to show up while Harris took the day off. https://t.co/8M00st0n01 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 29, 2024

Imagine if they just did a little bit of investigating before making total nobs of themselves on social media. Heck, Twitchy fave Rob did Maggie's homework for her:

And the media wonder why none of us like them very much.

