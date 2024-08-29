Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With Just 1 Receipt

Randi Weingarten Needs to Stop Stealing from America's Teachers (I Said What I...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:50 PM on August 29, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

It's been fascinating, and not in a good way, watching our pals on the Left and in the media (we know, same difference) freak TF out because Gold Star Families invited Trump to Arlington Cemetery. Now, you'd think the bigger story is the absence of both the president and vice president responsible for the deaths of 13 American service members but OH NO, we are in full-blown election coverage and we all know how much the 'fake news media' loves to remind us how fake they really are.

Maggie Haberman is really trying hard to find a way to somehow dunk on Trump for this, and yet she's only making herself look worse.

*sigh*

That there are. 

Imagine if they just did a little bit of investigating before making total nobs of themselves on social media. Heck, Twitchy fave Rob did Maggie's homework for her:

Admit it, you smirked when you saw this one.

And the media wonder why none of us like them very much.

(D)uh.

